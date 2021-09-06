Pospisil: Breaking down the highlights of the week in Nebraska high school football

While neither team is likely to crack the rankings, the wins are an infusion for team and school morale. The NSAA has done well in giving ailing programs manageable schedules.

Papillion-La Vista South had a remarkable rally of its own. The Titans, who lost a 20-point halftime lead the week before against Papillion-La Vista, scored three times in the fourth quarter to nip then-No. 6 Lincoln East 32-28. They had lost a two-possession lead last year to the Spartans in a 37-32 loss.

Another team reached triple digits. Eight Man-1’s Anselmo-Merna, which has a defense that has not allowed a touchdown in two games, beat Hemingford 100-6, with the Bobcats’ score coming on a first-quarter kickoff return. The host Coyotes had nine players score touchdowns, none with more than three, and they made 10 of their 13 2-point tries.

The first team in apparent numbers trouble is Kimball, which forfeited its first two Eight Man-1 games and has told the NSAA that it’s a week-to-week decision for playing with about a dozen players on the roster. The Longhorns are to host Morrill this week, and the Lions have numbers problems themselves. Once two players were hurt while defending a conversion try early in the second quarter, the rest of Eight Man-2 Sandhills/Thedford’s 36-8 win was played with a running clock.