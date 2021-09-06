Pospisil: Breaking down the highlights of the week in Nebraska high school football

Random thoughts about the week that was.
The most impressive win was No. 3 Millard South beating then-No. 4 Elkhorn South 33-7 on Thursday night. The Patriots’ passing game is much improved behind Gage Stenger, who can also beat teams with his elusiveness.
Omaha Burke had the best bounce-back win. The Bulldogs got off the mat after allowing 58 points to No. 1 Bellevue West — in their first game since 2019 — to hold off then-No. 7 Kearney 28-21. Burke is back in the Top 10 at No. 8.
The best games that went down to the wire were Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt’s 27-24 win over No. 4 Waverly in two overtimes, Class B No. 1 Pierce’s 28-27 win over visiting No. 3 Columbus Lakeview and Johnson-Brock rallying to defeat defending Eight Man-2 champion BDS 32-30.
Skutt’s Noah Boyd tied a Class B record with four field goals, the last for the win. Pierce stopped Lakeview’s 2-point try, and Johnson-Brock succeeded with its conversion.
The early feel-good stories in Class A are Lincoln High and Omaha Benson, each winning its first two games. Lincoln High is coming off back-to-back 1-8 seasons. Benson was on a 26-game losing streak that included a 55-0 rout by the Links in 2019. The Bunnies had the largest comeback in program history Friday, wiping out a three-touchdown deficit to beat Omaha Northwest 27-21. Lincoln High blanked Omaha Bryan 42-0.
While neither team is likely to crack the rankings, the wins are an infusion for team and school morale. The NSAA has done well in giving ailing programs manageable schedules.
Papillion-La Vista South had a remarkable rally of its own. The Titans, who lost a 20-point halftime lead the week before against Papillion-La Vista, scored three times in the fourth quarter to nip then-No. 6 Lincoln East 32-28. They had lost a two-possession lead last year to the Spartans in a 37-32 loss.
Another team reached triple digits. Eight Man-1’s Anselmo-Merna, which has a defense that has not allowed a touchdown in two games, beat Hemingford 100-6, with the Bobcats’ score coming on a first-quarter kickoff return. The host Coyotes had nine players score touchdowns, none with more than three, and they made 10 of their 13 2-point tries.
The first team in apparent numbers trouble is Kimball, which forfeited its first two Eight Man-1 games and has told the NSAA that it’s a week-to-week decision for playing with about a dozen players on the roster. The Longhorns are to host Morrill this week, and the Lions have numbers problems themselves. Once two players were hurt while defending a conversion try early in the second quarter, the rest of Eight Man-2 Sandhills/Thedford’s 36-8 win was played with a running clock.
For the first time, a full-time Black officiating crew has been assembled. It’s working a schedule of mostly Metro Conference games. Referee Darryl Moore’s crew of umpire Skyler Johnson, head linesman Sylvester Thomas, line judge Ty Starks and back judge Fred Whitted worked the Papio-Papio South and Elkhorn South-Millard South games the first two weeks.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: Burke replaces Lincoln East in the ratings, with Kearney sliding to ninth. North Platte’s No. 6 ranking, after its 34-0 win at Fremont, is its highest since the Danny Woodhead days of the early 2000s.
Class B: No changes to the top seven, even with No. 5 Bennington outlasting No. 6 Aurora 55-44. Seward enters at No. 10, replacing previous No. 8 Elkhorn North (0-2) following the Wolves’ 47-16 home loss to No. 7 Norris.
Class C-1: With losses by Adams Central to Wahoo (13-8), St. Paul to Broken Bow (20-6), Central City to defending C-2 champion Ord (55-7) and Lakeview to Pierce, the revamped list has Ashland-Greenwood up to No. 2, Kearney Catholic to No. 4 with Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus and Cozad the next three. Wahoo returns at No. 8, with Adams Central dropping from second to ninth, Boone Central entering at No. 10 and St. Paul and Central City exiting.
Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia beat then-No. 8 North Platte St. Patrick’s 26-18 to enter at No. 9. The Bluehawks had a respectable first-week loss to Wilber-Clatonia, which rises from seventh to fifth for a 36-22 win over then-No. 6 Sutton. Lincoln Lutheran enters at No. 10 in time to visit No. 1 Fremont Bergan on Thursday.
Eight Man-1: Weeping Water is in at No. 10 after defeating then-No. 8 Tri County 40-26.
Eight Man-2: BDS drops to 10th after its loss to Johnson-Brock.
Six Man: After scoring 101 against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Arthur County mustered 33 in a 77-33 loss to No. 2 Cody-Kilgore and slides from sixth to ninth. Silver Lake beat Spalding Academy 44-28 to replace the Shamrocks at No. 8, and SEM bounced back with a 68-30 win over Stuart to take the Broncos’ place at No. 10.
Top games
Class A — Friday: Omaha Creighton Prep at Bellevue West, Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island, Millard West at Millard South, Papio South at Gretna.
Class B — Friday: Elkhorn at Waverly, Norris at Bennington, Aurora at Scottsbluff, Blair at Beatrice, Crete at Seward.
Class C-1 — Friday: DC Aquinas at Columbus Scotus, Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington, DC West at Boone Central, Gothenburg at Broken Bow, Kearney Catholic at St. Paul, Platteview at Auburn, Wayne at Columbus LV.
Class C-2 — Thursday: Lincoln Lutheran at Fremont Bergan. Friday: Crofton at Oakland-Craig, Centura at North Platte SP, Norfolk Catholic at Ord.
Eight Man-1 — Thursday: West Point GACC at Norfolk Lutheran. Friday: Cross County at Howells-Dodge, NC Lourdes at Johnson-Brock.
Eight Man-2 — Friday: Falls City SH at BDS, Fullerton at Kenesaw, Osmond at Riverside.
Six Man — Thursday: SEM at Spalding Academy. Friday: Hay Springs at Arthur County, McCool Junction at Pawnee City, Lin. Parkview at Sterling.