Pospisil: Breaking down the undefeated Nebraska high school football teams

Three weeks remain in the regular season unless it’s eight man, then it’s two.

Time to take stock of the undefeated teams remaining in 11-man and whether they can stay that way going into the playoffs.

Class A No. 1 Millard South: The only team with two wins over top-six opponents. Hurdle to clear for 9-0: No. 7 Omaha Burke on Oct. 22 at home.

Class A No. 3 Omaha Westside: The defending Class A champs got dealt a soft schedule, with only No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep and Grand Island likely to have winning records. Hurdle: Complacency. A near-lock to be 9-0.

Class A No. 6 Gretna: Thursday at Elkhorn South will be the Dragons’ first game against a Class A team with a winning record. Hurdles: Elkhorn South, then Lincoln Southeast (4-2) at home Oct. 15.

Class B No. 1 Bennington: First four wins were against ranked teams. Hurdle: at No. 2 Elkhorn on Friday.

Class B No. 2 Elkhorn: The Antlers’ three wins over ranked teams have been by a total of five points. Hurdles: Bennington on Friday, No. 6 Omaha Skutt (4-2) on Oct. 22 if the SkyHawks get healthier.