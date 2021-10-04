Pospisil: Breaking down the undefeated Nebraska high school football teams

Three weeks remain in the regular season unless it’s eight man, then it’s two.
Time to take stock of the undefeated teams remaining in 11-man and whether they can stay that way going into the playoffs.
Class A No. 1 Millard South: The only team with two wins over top-six opponents. Hurdle to clear for 9-0: No. 7 Omaha Burke on Oct. 22 at home.
Class A No. 3 Omaha Westside: The defending Class A champs got dealt a soft schedule, with only No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep and Grand Island likely to have winning records. Hurdle: Complacency. A near-lock to be 9-0.
Class A No. 6 Gretna: Thursday at Elkhorn South will be the Dragons’ first game against a Class A team with a winning record. Hurdles: Elkhorn South, then Lincoln Southeast (4-2) at home Oct. 15.
Class B No. 1 Bennington: First four wins were against ranked teams. Hurdle: at No. 2 Elkhorn on Friday.
Class B No. 2 Elkhorn: The Antlers’ three wins over ranked teams have been by a total of five points. Hurdles: Bennington on Friday, No. 6 Omaha Skutt (4-2) on Oct. 22 if the SkyHawks get healthier.
Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth: Their 28-21 win Friday at Norris was the first for the Blue Devils over a ranked team. Hurdles: No. 4 Waverly, Friday at home; No. 9 Beatrice there Oct. 15.
Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood: The Jays’ defense has pitched three shutouts, and the offense is moving with sophomore Dane Jacobsen. Hurdle: No. 9 Wahoo (4-2) on Friday at home.
Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic: The Stars escaped Broken Bow (4-2) with a 9-6 win Thursday. Hurdles: No. 6 Adams Central (4-2) there on Friday; Cozad (5-1) there Oct. 22.
Class C-1 No. 3 Boone Central: Three wins over ranked teams and one win against a sub-.500 team. More tests are on the way, but both are at home. Hurdles: No. 10 Wayne (4-2) on Friday, No. 5 Columbus Scotus (6-0) on Oct. 15.
Class C-1 No. 5 Scotus: Three wins over ranked teams, but two toughies await. Hurdles: No. 3 Boone Central, there Oct. 15; Columbus Lakeview, there Oct. 22.
Class C-1 No. 7 Chadron: The Cardinals have taken care of business and allowed only 27 points. Hurdle: Ogallala (4-2) at home Oct. 22.
Class C-2 No. 1 Fremont Bergan: Coming off an impressive 40-0 win over No. 2 David City Aquinas, the Knights abound with playmakers. Hurdle: No. 10 Oakland-Craig (4-2) at home Oct. 15.
In Eight Man-1, the undefeateds are No. 1 Burwell, No. 2 Howells-Dodge, No. 4 Nebraska City Lourdes, No. 6 Weeping Water, No. 10 Arapahoe and unranked Norfolk Lutheran, EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend) and Anselmo-Merna. Burwell hosting Anselmo-Merna on Friday is the only head-to-head matchup.
In Eight Man-2, the undefeateds are No. 1 Kenesaw, No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford, No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s, No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis and No. 6 Pender. No head-to-head matchups.
In Six Man, the undefeateds are No. 1 Sterling, No. 2 Cody-Kilgore, No. 3 Potter-Dix, No. 4 Red Cloud and No. 5 Franklin. Franklin visits Red Cloud on Friday.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: Only the top eight seem to be clear-cut. Millard West, despite its 2-4 record, and Lincoln Southeast fill the last two spots. Next in line is Columbus (5-1) after its 35-31 win over Kearney.
Class B: Short-handed Skutt absorbed a 49-14 pounding by Gretna and slips to sixth. Dealt first losses were Beatrice, which fell 56-7 at now-No. 4 Waverly, and Seward, 33-14 at Grand Island Northwest. Beatrice drops from seventh to ninth and Seward hands over its No. 8 ranking to Northwest.
Class C-1: Milford is eighth and Wahoo ninth as spots opened up with then-No. 6 Cozad’s 16-13 home loss to Ogallala (4-2) and then-No. 10 Battle Creek’s 13-0 loss to Boone.
Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic flips spots with Aquinas after the Knights beat Wayne 18-14 and Aquinas couldn’t stay with Bergan. Oakland-Craig returns at No. 10 after No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic beat then-No. 9 Crofton 20-6.
Eight Man-1: Defending champion Dundy County-Stratton was No. 2 before losing 52-42 at Hi-Line (4-2) and departs the ratings. The ratings reflect Burwell’s 52-13 win over Arcadia-Loup City and Howells-Dodge’s 44-8 win over Stanton. Arapahoe at No. 10 replaces DCS.
Eight Man-2: A calm week with no losses to rated teams.
Six Man: Defending champion McCool Junction and Pawnee City are ratings returners after losses by Lincoln Parkview (61-22 to McCool) and SEM (61-28 to No. 8 Wallace).
Shaking off a rocky start allowed Gretna to roll to a victory over Omaha Skutt with a performance that included six touchdown passes by Dragons quarterback Zane Flores.
Top games
All games Friday unless noted
Class A: Gretna-Elkhorn South (at Elkhorn Stadium, Thursday), Bellevue West-Millard West (at Buell), Lincoln East at North Platte
Class B: Bennington at Elkhorn, Beatrice at Seward, Grand Island Northwest at York, Waverly at Plattsmouth
Class C-1: Kearney Catholic at Adams Central, Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood, Wayne at Boone Central, Auburn at Nebraska City
Class C-2: Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia, Oakland-Craig at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Eight Man-1: Anselmo-Merna at Burwell, Arapahoe at Bertrand
Eight Man-2: O’Neill St. Mary’s at Bloomfield
Six Man: Franklin at Red Cloud, Hay Springs at Potter-Dix, Pawnee City at Sterling