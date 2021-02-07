Pospisil: Breaking down this week's four showcase basketball games

Shooting stars this week will be visible to the naked eye across the state.
First at Bellevue West on Tuesday, then at Hastings College on Friday and day and night Saturday at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island.
Nebraska’s two most talented teams, top-ranked Bellevue West and No. 2 Millard North, both ranked in MaxPreps’ national Top 25, welcome teams that can match or exceed them in recruiting stars.
Let’s analyze the week’s four showcase games in order and their implications on the bigger prize down the line, a state championship.
Waukee, Iowa (10-1) at Bellevue West (17-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Like Millard North, Waukee has four bona fide future Division I players. Leading scorer Payton Sandfort signed with Iowa. No. 2 man Tucker DeVries will play for his dad, former Creighton assistant Darian DeVries, next season at Drake. Omaha Billew ranks in the national top five in the sophomore class, which includes younger brother Pryce, the shortest of the four at 6-foot-6, among the top 50. National No. 23 Bellevue West has two D-I signees, Chucky Hepburn with Wisconsin and Frankie Fidler with UNO.
Implications: When it comes to postseason seeding, it’s a freebie game for Bellevue West. The game was set up last week when Waukee was looking for games and West already knew it couldn’t play as scheduled in a Feb. 20 showcase event at Drake because of COVID-19 travel restrictions for the Bellevue schools. Thus the NSAA considers this a COVID-19 replacement game that doesn’t count in its point standings.
But how Bellevue West handles the outcome could affect its outlook for playing on the weekend.
Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.), 7 p.m. Friday at Hastings College
Sunrise is likely to be No. 2 nationally after knocking off No. 1 Montverde (Fla.) in National Interscholastic Basketball Conference action at Montverde’s invitational last week. It also beat Oak Hill 83-66 there, so the Warriors are seeking payback.
Implications: Nationally, it will move the needle for these teams. What they expend in the rematch, especially Oak Hill, could affect their outlook on another game in the middle of Nebraska on a frigidly cold day. We’ve seen these national-level teams relax and get surprised in Grand Island.
Bellevue West vs. Sunrise Christian, 7:15 p.m. Saturday
Sunrise has six players committed to D-I schools, five to Power Five teams. The Buffaloes’ best could be 6-foot-7 junior Gradey Dick, who’s averaging 22 points a game. Nebraska and Creighton have extended offers.
Implications: This game counts for Bellevue West in the NSAA standings because Sunrise is from a neighboring state.
Millard North vs. Oak Hill, 9 p.m. Saturday
Last year with much the same cast, Millard North was in the game until late against the dunk crew from IMG Academy. Oak Hill, which is No. 12 nationally, ended a four-game losing streak Saturday. Its three perimeter starters, all juniors, will make it to Power Five programs.
Implications: Because Oak Hill is not from a neighboring state, the game won’t count in the NSAA point standings. But it should tell us the Mustangs’ frame of mind going into the postseason. What did they learn from their uninspired effort against Bellevue West two weeks ago?
The week ahead is Halley’s comet and a total solar eclipse rolled into one for Nebraska hoops fans. No special glasses needed for viewing. Just a credit card to watch the Friday and Saturday games on Striv pay-per-view.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: On the rise is Omaha Westside, which moves past Lincoln Pius X into fifth after the Thunderbolts lost 66-59 at Lincoln East on Thursday.
Class B: The showdown between No. 1 Elkhorn Mount Michael and No. 2 Norris now is twice-postponed and may not get played, which would be a shame. Norris visits No. 3 Omaha Skutt on Tuesday. Elkhorn rises to fourth in time to finish its schedule with three rated opponents in its final four games. Aurora returns at No. 10 after beating Waverly 41-33. Elkhorn North exits again after a 78-33 loss to Skutt.
Class C-2: In a major reshuffling from conference tournament results, Yutan is the new No. 2, and BRLD vaults from seventh to third after winning its third consecutive East Husker championship. BRLD coach Cory Meyer missed the tournament for medical reasons that required a hospital stay. New No. 9 Centennial will host C-1 No. 5 Milford in Monday’s Southern Nebraska final, which was snowed out Saturday.
Class D-1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which lost to BRLD in the East Husker final, remains No. 1 ahead of undefeated Burwell because of schedule strength. Burwell has played only three ranked opponents, all in D-2. Walthill enters at No. 10 after beating D-2 No. 6 Wynot and defending D-1 champion Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Top games
Class A — Tuesday: Waukee at Bellevue West, Gretna at Omaha North. Friday: Papillion-La Vista at Gretna, Millard West at Millard North, Omaha Westside at Omaha Central.
Class B — Tuesday: Norris at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Roncalli at Bennington, Waverly at Elkhorn. Thursday: Waverly at Hastings. Friday: Grand Island Northwest at Aurora, Skutt at Elkhorn, Elkhorn North at Norris.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Hastings at Adams Central, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Ashland-Greenwood, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Omaha Concordia. Thursday: Lincoln Christian at Kearney Catholic, Howells-Dodge at North Bend. Friday: Mitchell at Ogallala, Pierce at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne at North Bend. Saturday: Bennington at Lincoln Christian.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Wakefield at Winnebago. Friday: Amherst at Elm Creek, Logan View/SS at BRLD, Wakefield at Howells-Dodge. Saturday: Norfolk Lutheran at Hartington CC.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Dundy County-Stratton at North Platte St. Patrick’s, Norfolk Lutheran at Creighton. Thursday: Johnson-Brock at Freeman, Hershey at North Platte SP, Walthill at Wynot. Friday: Southern Valley at Dundy County-Stratton.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Hershey at Paxton. Thursday: Mullen at Sandhills Valley, Heartland at Osceola. Friday: Hitchcock County at Wallace.
Heartland Hoops Classic — Saturday at Heartland Events Center, Grand Island: Mullen-Loomis, 8 a.m.; Elkhorn North-St. Paul, 9:40; Ashland-Greenwood vs. Grand Island Northwest, 11:20; Elkhorn Mount Michael-Grand Island, 1 p.m.; BRLD-Auburn, 3:45; Grand Island Central Catholic-Lincoln Pius X, 5:30; Bellevue West-Sunrise Christian, 7:15; Millard North-Oak Hill Academy, 9.