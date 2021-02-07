Pospisil: Breaking down this week's four showcase basketball games

Implications: Because Oak Hill is not from a neighboring state, the game won’t count in the NSAA point standings. But it should tell us the Mustangs’ frame of mind going into the postseason. What did they learn from their uninspired effort against Bellevue West two weeks ago?

The week ahead is Halley’s comet and a total solar eclipse rolled into one for Nebraska hoops fans. No special glasses needed for viewing. Just a credit card to watch the Friday and Saturday games on Striv pay-per-view.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: On the rise is Omaha Westside, which moves past Lincoln Pius X into fifth after the Thunderbolts lost 66-59 at Lincoln East on Thursday.

Class B: The showdown between No. 1 Elkhorn Mount Michael and No. 2 Norris now is twice-postponed and may not get played, which would be a shame. Norris visits No. 3 Omaha Skutt on Tuesday. Elkhorn rises to fourth in time to finish its schedule with three rated opponents in its final four games. Aurora returns at No. 10 after beating Waverly 41-33. Elkhorn North exits again after a 78-33 loss to Skutt.