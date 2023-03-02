LINCOLN — Britt Prince could take it to the rim, shoot a mid-range jumper or a 3 whenever she desires.

She doesn’t play that way. No 25 or 30 shots a game for the prized Elkhorn North junior. Although just imagine what her numbers might be if she did.

And she won’t.

It’s taken an average of 17 shots a game for the top scorer in the state, the top player in the state and the most highly recruited player in the state — girls or boys — to average a shade under 24 points a game.

To get her 28 points Thursday in a 60-40 pullaway victory over Norris, she took 15 shots. Made 12. Had only one two-shot foul.

Is her mother and coach, Ann Prince, ever tempted to just let her ball? Cut loose and score at will?

Not a chance this week with a state title on the line, maybe never.

“I thought she cut loose today,’’ Ann said.

Fifteen shots.

“She wants to play the game the right way and she wants to get her teammates involved and play basketball the way it’s supposed to be,’’ the coach continued.

The unselfishness is not forced by her daughter.

“I'm always just thinking whatever we can do to get the win. I need a score, I'll score, but just getting the best shot for our team is really what matters and getting the win in the end really is what I care about,’’ Britt said as coaches from Oklahoma and Iowa State waited for her to finish with interviews.

A second-half play told it all about her style. Almost literally boxed in by four defenders in the lane, Britt kicked it out to new teammate and old friend McKenna Murphy for an uncontested 3.

“That connection is just great having her on the perimeter,’’ Britt said. “She’s a really great player in a lot of ways and, yeah, being able to space the floor more, that will help us next year, too.”

In seven games at state, all wins for the two-time champion Wolves, she’s averaging 20.6 points. She’s made the career scoring chart with 144 points and could vault past 23 players by hitting her average Friday against York.

At 1,714 points and counting, Prince is now seventh all-time in Class B scoring behind six who all played in Division I — Jordan Hooper, Katie Robinette, Brooke Schwartz, McKenzie Brown, Payton Brotzki and Trish Martin. Hooper’s 2,078 leads.

Good company there.

On the clock in 2024

Class B is expected to join Class A next season using the 35-second shot clock that is gaining traction around the nation.

Against the Elkhorn Norths and Omaha Skutts of Class B, some teams have resorted to stall ball. York, has a rematch with Elkhorn North in Friday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinals. The first go-round, the Dukes held the ball for long, long possessions to no avail. They trailed 18-0 at halftime of a 55-9 loss.

Norris on Thursday against Elkhorn North fared a little better and looked inside more, because its interior players are taller than York’s, when it slowed it down at times. Still a 60-40 loss.

Not that a shot clock cures all ills. Turnovers and poor shooting contributed to York and Scottsbluff combining for 64 points in the game that followed Norris-Elkhorn North. Maybe a handful of times or less, would there have been a 35-second violation.

In many ways, Ann Prince said, she’s looking forward to the shot clock next season to speed up the game.

“But teams are going to play the style that they need to do to try to get the win. Just like we all do.”

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Thursday