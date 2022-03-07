Pospisil: Brother Mike Wilmot could work, coach and yell with the best of them

The stories abound about Brother Mike.

Anyone who followed Omaha high school sports between 1964 and 2018 — from his arrival in town and at Creighton Prep to when he left for retirement in Wisconsin — heard of Bro. Michael Wilmot, who died Feb. 24.

Some knew him as Bro. Others as Motts. A lot have one moment, probably more, that are Classic Brother.

We go first to Father Larry Gillick. His words on the Jesuits Midwest website, edited for brevity, frame Wilmot’s life:

“Every referee in the state of Nebraska has heard of, but usually more directly heard from, Br. Wilmot during games in which Mike was more than deeply interested as coach. He loved competition both with his football, basketball, and track teams and with his superiors at times. One of his often-used expressions was, ‘It is easier to ask for forgiveness than for permission.’

“Mike ‘worked.’ If there were needs among the faculty of Creighton Prep, he was there with hammer, plans, and spirit. Mike collected railroad spikes and welded huge three-dimensional crosses for auctions and gifts around Omaha. Mike ‘worked.’ He was a man on mission one summer in Alaska rebuilding a residence for a Jesuit missionary on the Yukon.

“Upon returning from one year in Uganda, Mike began, with help from a generous benefactor, to build concrete-walled houses for the working poor in North Omaha. This simple project flowered into Gesu Housing, which survives vigorously, numbering over 50 new houses and still building. Mike’s caring spirit for those in need was felt by his players, his fellow workers, the faculties at both Prep and Roncalli High School.

“Mike was a brother, a Jesuit, a man who prayed with a deep devotion to the Sacred Heart and the Eucharist, though not exactly to extensive liturgies. Mike also holds the world record for reading copies and watching movies of Lonesome Dove. Mike was often asked why he did not become a Jesuit priest. His answer was a gentle, ‘We all have our individual callings, and they are not to be explained but rather to be received and lived.’

“Brother Mike Wilmot, SJ, did that blessedly well.”

Here are some more stories:

On the court, literally

Brother started in basketball before the days of the coaching box.

Longtime Prep assistant Scott Sibbernsen remembers a game at Bellevue East where Harry Forehand and Phil Gradoville were the officials: “It’s a live ball. Brother chooses to step 10 feet onto the court to ‘share a teaching moment’ with our point guard during transition. Harry needs to step between Motts and our bench. As he passes he chuckles and says, ‘Brother, let me know if I’m in your way.' ”

Mike Bendon, Prep 1972: “One night when Bro was still coaching the JVs, we were at Civic Auditorium. In those days, Brother wore his collar when he coached. A brother's collar is not the same as a priest’s. In any case, Prep has the ball out of bounds in the front court in front of the Prep bench. The kid passes inbounds into the back court. This is, of course, perfectly legal. But the whistle blows and the ref, incorrectly, calls over and back.

“Brother, of course, explodes. What's worse for the ref is that Bro is 100% right. Brother is all over the guy. The other ref comes over to help with the situation. He says earnestly to Brother, ‘Now, reverend! Calm down, reverend.’ Oh, my. Brother wheels around and screams at the guy (as only he could), ‘I'm not a (expletive) reverend, I'm a (expletive) brother.’ I was only a few feet away, but I knew it was in my best interests not to crack up.”

Terry Shelsta, retired Omaha Benson coach: “We were playing Prep at Omaha Northwest, our home court at the time. A close call went against Prep. Coach Wilmot argued the call, to no avail. He took a large drink of water from his squeeze bottle, turned around and kicked hard at the first row of bleachers. He aimed too high and missed. His momentum caused him to fall to the floor flat on his back. He picked himself up, looked at me and said, 'They can't even make these bleachers the right height!’ Prep beat us that night on a last-second, 19-foot underhanded shot by David Allen.”

Gary Mouden of Las Vegas: “Two characteristics Brother Wilmot was famous for were sideline animations and wearing cowboy boots. My favorite story goes back to when he was selected to be the head coach of the 1983 Nebraska all-star team (NBDA) and its entry in the Las Vegas Invitational Tournament. For the tourney, his boot stomping and sideline animations both came with him to Las Vegas.

“The following year, when the Nebraska team entered the UNLV gym for its first game, John Farrell, the tournament director, met me shortly after our arrival and asked if the same coach from last year's team was on the staff again. I told John that we changed coaching staffs each summer. ‘Whew,’ he replied. It seems the custodial staff had a quite a time getting the boot scuffs off the floor from the previous year.”

Former Prep band director Doug Johnson: “For a time Motts was dean of students as well as head basketball coach. One basketball Friday, Prep students in the old Bird Cage were unusually relentless in tormenting the opposing team. Motts had had enough. He called a timeout, grabbed the PA mic and yelled, ‘Sit down!’ As if yanked by a lasso, 400 guys slammed into their bleacher seats, each one figuring that they would be facing Justice Under God from Motts the next Monday. Pretty impressive display of ensemble movement and respect that Motts commanded.”

From his players

Omaha Bryan Athletic Director Ryan Murtaugh: “The mantra at Prep was/is to be a ‘man for others’ and Bro was the epitome of that. It would be tough to measure the impact he had on all the students/athletes at Prep. For me personally he was one of the reasons I got into education and coaching. I can recall my first year at Prep being scared to death of the man, which was crazy because I swear he was about 5-4 and 140 pounds on a good day. But if you had any common sense, you absolutely dreaded getting sent to his office. However, that initial ‘fear’ of Bro turned into a great ‘respect’ for the man. I guarantee any of his players, football and basketball, including myself, would have run through a brick wall for him.”

Dave Gibbs, who played basketball at Elkhorn Mount Michael before coming to Prep: “Brother was a grab your face mask and shake your head coach, while explaining what you did wrong, and then send you back in the game. He would talk to you as a coach, man and a teacher all at the same time. He respected his players as they respected him.”

Terry Koscis was coached by Wilmot in track and later was an assistant in basketball: “I’d say he holds the world’s record for attendance at Omaha bars by a person who never touched a drop of alcohol in his life. He loved to be where the common people were, loved to interact with folks from all walks of life. He dubbed Cannon’s Bar (now Danny’s) as ‘the office.’ After practice or after scouting, he would often suggest heading to ‘the office’ for further discussion.

“In the 1970s he was into golf. He heard that a heavy putter was a good thing, so he welded an iron bar onto the back of his putter. We often golfed at Benson Golf Course, and it was easy to see when Bro was headed to a tee time. There he was heading north on 72nd Street, on his motorcycle, with his golf bag strapped across his back.

“When he was disciplinarian at Prep, and parents brought up a lunch sack that their student forgot to take, Bro would tell them to take it back home. He said that Johnny missing his lunch that day was the best lesson to help him remember to bring it in the future.”

Bill Moeschler recalled some of Brother’s training techniques for track: “Before classes, milers and 880 guys would have to go to the upper track at Prep for speed work, which was a unique workout. Bro would pull a runner, one at a time, behind a Ford tractor. We would do 10 440s at 52 seconds with a minute rest between them. We were hooked to a pole climber's belt. A trainer would sit on the back of tractor in case of a fall, to toss the rope attached.”

Daniel Petersen played football at Prep: “Brother was well known for coaching defense. The best example for me was my senior year at Prep. Bellevue was ranked No. 1 in the state. Mark Tullos and Monte Anthony ran wild on us between the 20s. But Brother’s ‘bend but don't break’ worked for us to finally shut them down. We won 12-9. He was my first experience in tough love. He put up with nothing but gave you everything.”

Long-lasting friendships

Matt G. Dugan of Omaha: “For our 25th class reunion in 2015, I called Bro to see if he would like to meet up with us later that night. We all got together around 7 at the bar and Bro showed up around 8. When he walked in everyone stopped what they were doing and noticed he had arrived. ‘Hey, is that Bro?’ ‘I can’t believe Bro is here!’ Almost like school kid excitement. He stayed for a couple of hours but what I remember the most was everyone wanted to go up and talk to him and tell him what they were doing in life and how everything had turned out for them. To see the genuine excitement in my classmates’ faces talking to Bro about where they were in life is something I will never forget.”

Retired Millard South assistant principal Jeff Petersen: “I first met Brother Wilmot in 1964 when I was a freshman. I attended UNO. Brother was in some of my English classes there. Every Sunday night during college, he let us play basketball in the tiny gym he built at Prep. In 1981, I became assistant principal at Millard South, and every time we played Prep and later Omaha North, Brother and I would talk before the game. I was always amazed at the people he had met, the memories he had accumulated, and how much they mattered to him.”

‘Not going anywhere’

This story, like Fr. Gillick’s recollections, comes from the Jesuits Midwest online tribute: “In 1999, during his long experiment as a novice of the former Chicago Province, Bill Murphy helped Mike install the altar in the chapel at the Jesuit Middle School (now Jesuit Academy) in Omaha, which was built from scratch. The surface is concrete. (Motts loved the possibilities of concrete.) The legs include 8-inch railroad spikes welded to a steel structure. For Mike, it expressed the Third Week, the Eucharist resting on the nails of the Cross. The altar must weigh a ton, maybe closer to two.

“As they finished, Mike paused for a moment in admiration. ‘Well, I hope they like it,’ he chuckled as he looked at Bill over the top of his glasses. ‘It’s not going anywhere.’ ”

Nor will his stories. They aren’t going anywhere. They are part of Brother Mike’s legacy.

