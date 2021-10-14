Pospisil: Bryan-Benson fallout distracts from accomplishments, costs other teams

Omaha Bryan last week won its first game since 2018.

Cause for celebration, right?

Not right now.

Omaha Benson has won three games, its most in a season since 2009.

Cause for celebration, right?

Not right now.

What transpired last Friday night in the wake of Bryan’s 24-21 win over Benson — a postgame fight during a live telecast — led to mandated forfeits this week.

Rightly so, Omaha Public Schools officials punished them by not letting the teams play this week. Unfortunately, their scheduled opponents, Omaha Westside and Millard North, also get penalized by having the games called off.

It’s not that either game was expected to be competitive. Millard North already beat Bryan 68-0. But it and Westside lost a chance to have younger kids get extensive playing time.

Bryan coach Ryan Hanson and Benson's Terrence Mackey must reset and elevate expectations for conduct by their players and assistants. I think they will.