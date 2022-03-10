Pospisil: Cale Jacobsen's record setting effort ignites state tournament

The dust was settling on the rims at Pinnacle Bank Arena and in the state tournament record book.

Thankfully, Cale Jacobsen came along Thursday with more than a hand vac.

In a tournament that through three days had no team, boys or girls, get to 70 points or a player with more than 30, the Ashland-Greenwood senior efficiently scored 43 points — the most in any boys tournament game in 14 years — to break the Class C-1 tourney record.

Jacobsen missed four shots the entire game in the 62-55 win over Kearney Catholic in a No. 1-vs.-2 semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. From the field, he was 13 of 17. Made all three 3-point tries. From the line, a perfect 14 of 14. It took out the 41 points CJ Cowgill had for Grand Island Central Catholic in 1996.

Nothing Jacobsen does surprises Jays coach Jacob Mohs.

“He's been a great player for us for four years and we're spoiled, right?” Mohs said. “We watch that every single day. We've watched it since he was a freshman when he did those things, maybe not to this extent, but he did them at a high level. He's one of the best players in the state regardless of class. We're glad he's a Bluejay.”

With Jacobsen, the Jays ended a 13-year absence from the state tournament in 2020. Lost to Auburn 54-48. But more about that later.

Last year was a lost year for him. He suffered a severe knee injury on opening night that required surgery and a long recovery. After scoring nearly 1,000 points his first two years, no basketball as a junior. Then no football as a senior, as the returning quarterback.

Everything was done to get him back for basketball season. Now to get to the finals and possibly bring home the first state title for either town since the 1920s, is amazing, he said.

“I obviously sat out a whole year. This is kind of what I missed," he said. “And then to add like all my family, all my teammates, I have three siblings on the bench. So kind of walking off and seeing all them there, it's pretty special and then just these guys are amazing. Like this is what we work for.”

Bob Langan, the Kearney Catholic coach, could think of only one other player, David Wingett of Winnebago, now at South Dakota State, that was in the conversation of tough assignments. “But I don’t think he went for 43.”

“Like you said, he had the hot hand. We probably let him get deep in the lane sometimes, but he hit 3s. He’s perfect from the free throw line. He played a really tough game on us.”

Kearney Catholic started in man-to-man, first switching on ball screens, then putting Garret Schmaderer (his dad, Todd, is Omaha’s police chief) on him only to get in foul trouble. Later came the 1-3-1 zone, but the risk there, Langan said, was “if you collapse dudes and take Cale away, they’re getting inside-out 3s and those guys can sit that and shoot it.

“It’s almost pick your poison.”

Jacobsen has 64 points in his first tournament games. To take out the C-1 record of 85, that means getting 21 Saturday on Auburn and a Jim Weeks-coached team that has won 11 consecutive tournament games. The Bulldogs stayed alive for that fourth straight title by ending Fort Calhoun’s storybook season in the first game of Thursday’s semifinals.

“They've been the best of the best for a long time and they're back at it again this year," Mohs said. “So we're going have to come out, we're going to have to play well, we're going to have to be prepared. We're going to have to make the right plays and it's going to be another 32-minute dogfight for us.”

Jacobsen has had success before against them. He had 32 in that 2020 game. Some teams struggle to get that many on Auburn. But they don’t have him.

For a good cause

Elkhorn North and Norris have developed a good rivalry, especially in girls basketball since the teams have played six times in the first two seasons for Elkhorn North. But they came together Thursday in a show of unity.

Wolves students wanted to honor Jerry Stine, the longtime teacher and coach at Bertrand who recently died from pancreatic cancer. Their athletic director, Luke Ford, is Stine’s son-in-law. Stine’s son Mitch is the athletic director at Norris.

It easily was worked out that both student bodies would wear purple, the color that represents pancreatic cancer.

“That was pretty cool," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said.

Shepards in two finals

The patriarch of the Shepard family, Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame coach Wes Shepard, died last year. He would have liked that two of his grandchildren are playing in state finals.

Sarah is a 5-11 senior for Fremont, which plays Lincoln Southwest in the Class A girls final at 6 p.m. Friday. Evan is a 6-2 guard for Ashland-Greenwood, which plays Auburn at 11 a.m. Saturday.​

Stu's Views

Prince walks it off

Ed Chang and Hunter Sallis. Recent boys standouts who hurt ankles in the semifinals and weren’t at full strength for the final. Britt Prince doesn’t believe she’ll be on that list. The Elkhorn North star sophomore rolled hers while fouled in the third quarter Thursday, but made the two free throws and scored 10 in the fourth to tie the girls tournament high with 29 points.

Humphrey trifecta

All three teams from Humphrey have made it to the finals. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will be in the C-2 boys game Friday and the D-1 girls game Saturday. St. Francis will be in the D-2 girls game Friday. Has there been a year with three titles going to a single town? We don’t think so, not even with Omaha or Lincoln.

Flipping the game

When Bellevue West was trailing Omaha Creighton Prep 28-18 in the second quarter, a third consecutive final for the Thunderbirds was somewhat in question. Not so after their 41-12 turnaround for a 59-40 lead in a 68-51 win.

Attendance update

The lower bowl at Pinnacle Bank Arena was at its fullest of the week for the Millard North-Gretna game and the reported 6,795 helped swell Thursday’s turnout to 19,292. The turnstile total after four days is 90,156.​

