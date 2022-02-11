Pospisil: Caleb Benning's 3-pointer seals Westside's comeback win over Omaha Central

The Eagles couldn’t have thought the All-Nebraska football player would be taking that shot. Westside coach Jim Simons said they did a good job taking away Tate Odvody, who had made his first three 3s in the first quarter before foul trouble, a couple of times as the Warriors spent 30 seconds looking for a shot before finding Benning in the right corner.

“We talked about trying to create an advantage off the bounce,” Simons said. “I think we got into the paint and then trying to find an open guy and just make a play and trusting each other.

“That’s what has made this team really special, their willingness to trust each other. CJ Mitchell stepped up and made a couple big 3s when it looked like we were dead in the water.”

Benning had five of his eight points in the final quarter. Also in the fourth, Mitchell scored all six of his and Thomas had nine of his 12.

“Reggie got downhill. That’s what he does for us. And when he got that 3 (to start the 11-0 run), I went up to him and said, ‘Finally,’ because that’s what he does,” Simons said.

Westside heads Saturday to Grand Island to play 6-foot-9 Virginia recruit Isaac Traudt and the Islanders in the Heartland Hoops Classic.