Pospisil: Caleb Benning's 3-pointer seals Westside's comeback win over Omaha Central

Caleb Benning acted cool about his first game-winning shot everywhere except in the Omaha Westside huddle.
“I went there and my whole body was shaking," the sophomore said. “Like, I knew that was the kill shot right there.”
His corner 3 with 8 seconds left gave the state’s No. 1 team the lead for good in a 73-69 home win Friday night against No. 5 Omaha Central. It was the Warriors’ 19th consecutive win in a 20-1 start.
“I played in a lot of big games so I mean it's just another shot," Benning said. “I've been working extra hard this week getting some help on it. And when I saw it go through I was not surprised at all.”
Five minutes earlier, it was not looking good for Westside. Central (16-5) led 64-55 after a 3 by Loyola-bound Jay Dawson, who led all scorers with 25 points. PJ Davis had 20 at that point. Neither scored again.
Westside ran off the next 11 points, five from senior Reggie Thomas, for a 65-64 lead that was its first since 38-37. It finally got Central out of the 2-3 zone it had sat in much of the game after starting in man-to-man.
Awit Mamer’s 3 was good for Central’s final lead at 69-68 with 2:16 left. Its next four possessions were turnover, turnover on a 5-second call, missed free throw and a turnover when an Eagle stepped out at midcourt after Benning’s go-ahead trey.
The Eagles couldn’t have thought the All-Nebraska football player would be taking that shot. Westside coach Jim Simons said they did a good job taking away Tate Odvody, who had made his first three 3s in the first quarter before foul trouble, a couple of times as the Warriors spent 30 seconds looking for a shot before finding Benning in the right corner.
“We talked about trying to create an advantage off the bounce,” Simons said. “I think we got into the paint and then trying to find an open guy and just make a play and trusting each other.
“That’s what has made this team really special, their willingness to trust each other. CJ Mitchell stepped up and made a couple big 3s when it looked like we were dead in the water.”
Benning had five of his eight points in the final quarter. Also in the fourth, Mitchell scored all six of his and Thomas had nine of his 12.
“Reggie got downhill. That’s what he does for us. And when he got that 3 (to start the 11-0 run), I went up to him and said, ‘Finally,’ because that’s what he does,” Simons said.
Westside heads Saturday to Grand Island to play 6-foot-9 Virginia recruit Isaac Traudt and the Islanders in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Omaha Central (16-5)..............16 15 24 14—69
At Omaha Westside (20-1).......21 12 15 25—73
OC: Jay Dawson 25, PJ Davis 20, Keah Pajor 8, Awit Mamer 7, Raheem Briggs 4, Quinton Butts 4, J’Dyn Bullion 1.
OW: Payson Gillespie 14, Tate Odvody 13, Reggie Thomas 12, Caleb Benning 8, CJ Mitchell 6, Chandler Meeks 6, Logan Wilson 5, Charlie Davis 5, Kevin Stubblefield 4.
Heartland Hoops
The 15th annual Heartland Hoops showcase in Grand Island has seven games Saturday, the first six involving Nebraska teams.
All-day general admission is $20. The first four games and the last three are separate sessions, with $12 charged for each.
8 a.m.: Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (18-1) vs. Grand Island Northwest (7-13). 9:40 a.m.: Class D-2 No. 6 Osceola (17-3) vs. Class C-2 No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (17-2). 11:20 a.m.: Milford (16-4) vs. Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (21-0). 1 p.m.: Class C-1 No. 4 Omaha Concordia (16-3) vs. Aurora (12-9). 3:45 p.m.: Elkhorn North (7-12) vs. Class C-2 No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic (6-3). 5:30 p.m.: No. 1 Omaha Westside (20-1) vs. Grand Island (9-9). 7:15 p.m.: Link Academy (Branson, Missouri), vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah).