Pospisil: Chucky Hepburn answers dis from Creighton Prep fan with three straight 3-pointers

In honor of February being the shortest month, this column comes to you in short takes:
Bellevue West No. 1: The defending state champion Thunderbirds return to the top after a weekend road sweep of the teams on either side of them, then-No. 1 Millard North 81-69 and No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep 79-77 in overtime. They could have to do that again in March for a repeat championship.
Woe to the Prep fan who yelled “Chucky can’t shoot!” when West was trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter. Two-time All-Nebraska guard Chucky Hepburn proceeded to nail three 3s in a row and scored 20 of West’s final 36 points while finishing with 32.
Millard North refocused? Woe to Lincoln North Star, which bore the brunt of Millard North’s loss to Bellevue West. The Mustangs drilled last week’s No. 10 team 89-49 on the road the next afternoon.
Are all the Mustangs back on the same page? It wasn’t that way Friday night, when coach Tim Cannon mentioned issues of trust and getting everybody on the floor involved. Had it been merely about the weekend games, Millard North would have dropped behind Prep into third. But it’s 1-1 against the new ratings leader, and Prep is 0-2.
Prep’s scheduling: Notice that the Junior Jays won’t play on back-to-back days the final four weeks of the regular season. The advantage is twofold — prep time and rest time for each game. It was a factor against Bellevue West.
A committee of Class A athletic directors assigns games, but dates can be moved. Three of the four games Prep is playing on Tuesdays down the stretch are home dates. The other is Feb. 16 at Millard North. Selfishly, I’m glad that one comes before the four days of the state wrestling tournament.
Conference titles: Upsets were few last week in conference tournament finals involving mostly Class B and C-1 teams. In Class B, Norris was third when it won the Eastern Midlands for the first time since 2007. No. 5 Platteview won the first Trailblazer title.
In C-1, No. 2 Adams Central captured the Central title, No. 3 Kearney Catholic prevailed in the Centennial and No. 7 Ogallala won the Southwest. Class C-2 No. 4 Yutan won the Capitol in its first year in the conference.
Split sessions: To maximize attendance and pay the bills while meeting Grand Island’s local directed health measures, Feb. 13’s Heartland Hoops Classic is dividing its eight games into two four-game sessions. Tickets, now available at etix.com/ticket/v/16721, are $12 per session or $20 for the entire day. The arena will be cleared and sanitized between sessions.
Session 1, starting at 8 a.m., consists of Mullen-Loomis, Elkhorn North-St. Paul, Ashland-Greenwood vs. Grand Island Northwest and Elkhorn Mount Michael-Grand Island. Session 2, starting at 3:45 p.m., has BRLD-Auburn, Grand Island Central Catholic-Lincoln Pius X, Bellevue West-Sunrise Christian and Millard North-Oak Hill Academy.
Underclassmen scoring: Add to the recent list of top scorers through their sophomore seasons Cale Jacobsen of Ashland-Greenwood. An all-stater last year, he had 982 points through two seasons. He was lost this season with a knee injury in the season opener.
“As you know, it is a long recovery. He is doing well and has stayed positive," Bluejays coach Jacob Mohs reports. “Leads our cheering on the bench, too.”
All-state helpers: Thanks go to Tyler Benal of Wahoo, Brad Hoskins of Wayne, Eric Anderson and Jamar Dorsey Sr. of Omaha, Gregg Moeller of Wisner-Pilger and Dave Theophilus of Fremont for updates to our comprehensive list of all-state football players that you can access at NEPrepZone.com.
Top games
Class A — Tuesday: Grand Island at Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista at Creighton Prep. Friday: Millard West at Omaha Westside, Kearney at Grand Island, Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast. Saturday: Millard West at Gretna, Lincoln Northeast at Prep.
Class B — Monday: Bennington at Waverly. Tuesday: Beatrice at Norris, Wahoo at Platteview, Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn at Elkhorn North. Friday: Waverly at Aurora, Scottsbluff at Alliance, Lincoln Christian at Norris, Elkhorn North at Skutt. Saturday: Elkhorn Mount Michael at Norris, Beatrice at Wahoo.
Class C-2 — Saturday: Hershey at Dundy County-Stratton.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Osceola at BDS, Humphrey St. Francis at Central Valley.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Mullen at Hershey. Friday: Paxton at Sandhills Valley.
Conference tournaments (subject to weather delays): East Central Nebraska, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at SECC-Lincoln. East Husker, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Midland University, Fremont. Fort Kearny, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Viaero Event Center, Kearney. Mid-State, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Battle Creek. Lewis and Clark, semifinals Thursday at home sites and final Feb. 8 at Laurel. Lou-Platte, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Ravenna. Niobrara Valley, semifinals at Spencer (Boyd County) and final Saturday at Elkhorn Valley (Tilden). Pioneer, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Johnson. Southern Nebraska, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Centennial (Utica). Twin Valley, semifinals at home sites and final Saturday at Hastings College. Western Trails, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at WNCC-Scottsbluff.