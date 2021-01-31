Pospisil: Chucky Hepburn answers dis from Creighton Prep fan with three straight 3-pointers

In honor of February being the shortest month, this column comes to you in short takes:

Bellevue West No. 1: The defending state champion Thunderbirds return to the top after a weekend road sweep of the teams on either side of them, then-No. 1 Millard North 81-69 and No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep 79-77 in overtime. They could have to do that again in March for a repeat championship.

Woe to the Prep fan who yelled “Chucky can’t shoot!” when West was trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter. Two-time All-Nebraska guard Chucky Hepburn proceeded to nail three 3s in a row and scored 20 of West’s final 36 points while finishing with 32.

Millard North refocused? Woe to Lincoln North Star, which bore the brunt of Millard North’s loss to Bellevue West. The Mustangs drilled last week’s No. 10 team 89-49 on the road the next afternoon.

Are all the Mustangs back on the same page? It wasn’t that way Friday night, when coach Tim Cannon mentioned issues of trust and getting everybody on the floor involved. Had it been merely about the weekend games, Millard North would have dropped behind Prep into third. But it’s 1-1 against the new ratings leader, and Prep is 0-2.