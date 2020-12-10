Pospisil: Chucky Hepburn scores 20 points in Bellevue West's win over Papillion-La Vista

“This team has more height and more athleticism than last year’s,” said Hepburn, who signed last month with Wisconsin. “We’re playing much faster than we did last year. This is probably one of the best teams I’ve ever played with, but we’ve got to get our bench going and getting some firepower from them.”

Papio spotted West a 20-6 lead but trailed only 29-25 at halftime as Aidan Graham, a 6-3 senior guard, scored half of his 22 points. He’s the newcomer to the Monarch lineup. Graham improved his average to 16 points after 3.8 last season.

“He had two 16-point games last year,” Moore said. “He’s really grown, very bouncy, worked very hard. He’s playing really well right now.

“Some of the other guys who have played a lot are not playing as well yet. Hopefully we’ll get them all going. It’s been different because you don’t have the normal 25 games you play in the summer, all those things, so we’re trying to figure out where we’re at. When you play these three teams, it’s hard to tinker with stuff on the fly when you have no margin for error.”

West scored the first six points of the second half, and a spurt late in the third quarter built a double-digit lead that in the final quarter never dipped below 13 points.