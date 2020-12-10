Pospisil: Chucky Hepburn scores 20 points in Bellevue West's win over Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista should wonder whether Charles Dickens came back to author its pre-Christmas schedule.
It’s a nightmare comparable to the three ghosts that visited Ebenezer Scrooge.
Preseason No. 2 Bellevue West was the Monarchs’ Ghost of Christmas Present, beating them 80-52 Thursday behind 22 points from Chucky Hepburn and 18 from Frankie Fidler.
No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep was their Ghost of Christmas Past, beating them 62-40 last Saturday. And No. 1 Millard North, the Ghost of Christmas Future, shows up this Saturday for a 5:15 p.m. game in their gym.
Mind you, the 1-2 Monarchs won 16 games last season and returned four starters. They started No. 8 in the preseason ratings.
“I’ve been around a long time,” Papio coach Dan Moore said. “I don’t know if that’s ever happened. Especially with those three teams having some D-I guys and a little more loaded than the normal year.”
Bellevue West (3-0) has come out of the chute averaging 83 points a game. Definitely loaded, even replacing three starters from last season’s state championship team.
Sophomore guard Josiah Dotzler, who had a big fourth quarter in the state final against Millard North, and Omaha Burke senior transfer Greg Brown each had 13 points Thursday, and 6-foot-7 junior William Kyle scored all eight of his points in the second half.
“This team has more height and more athleticism than last year’s,” said Hepburn, who signed last month with Wisconsin. “We’re playing much faster than we did last year. This is probably one of the best teams I’ve ever played with, but we’ve got to get our bench going and getting some firepower from them.”
Papio spotted West a 20-6 lead but trailed only 29-25 at halftime as Aidan Graham, a 6-3 senior guard, scored half of his 22 points. He’s the newcomer to the Monarch lineup. Graham improved his average to 16 points after 3.8 last season.
“He had two 16-point games last year,” Moore said. “He’s really grown, very bouncy, worked very hard. He’s playing really well right now.
“Some of the other guys who have played a lot are not playing as well yet. Hopefully we’ll get them all going. It’s been different because you don’t have the normal 25 games you play in the summer, all those things, so we’re trying to figure out where we’re at. When you play these three teams, it’s hard to tinker with stuff on the fly when you have no margin for error.”
West scored the first six points of the second half, and a spurt late in the third quarter built a double-digit lead that in the final quarter never dipped below 13 points.
Hepburn’s stat line included seven assists — he could have doubled that had teammates finished on his passes in the second quarter — and five steals. West won the turnover battle 21-6.
West coach Doug Woodard was unhappy with the second quarter.
“Obviously, the tempo the second quarter was abysmal. Part of that was to handle the ball better, and we couldn’t score,” Woodard said. “We missed a lot of easy things and then we stopped playing with much pressure defensively. We weren’t running offensively with any tempo at all. It may be a dead ball but you can still run with some pace for your offense and we weren’t doing that.”
The Thunderbirds, unlike Papio, won’t see another ranked team until the Metro Conference’s holiday tournament, which starts before Christmas this year.
Papillion-La Vista (1-2)....13 12 13 14—52
At Bellevue West (3-0).....22 7 24 27—80
PL: Aidan Graham 22, Kyle Ingwerson 11, Joey Hylok 5, Luke Lindenmeyer 5, Chase Lett 4, Keegan Hylok 3, Ben Boudreau 2.
BW: Chucky Hepburn 22, Frankie Fidler 18, Greg Brown 13, Josiah Dotzler 13, William Kyle 8, Evan Inselman 3, Jaden Jackson 2, Jaxon Stueve 1.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports