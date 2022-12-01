Pospisil: Class A boys basketball race appears wide open — with an edge to Bellevue West

After three years of season-long anticipation of Bellevue West vs. Millard North in the state final, this season in Class A lacks such definition. And star power.

It could be a merry chase, indeed, for a much wider group of contenders. A hot team in February and March could take the crown.

There will be many close games. At what level, well...? It can’t be expected to be like it was during a high cycle that tends to come along in Nebraska infrequently.

Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler is in a rare position. The future Creighton guard and returning All-Nebraska player could be only the second Class A player with four title-game appearances, following recent OPS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Akoy Agau from Omaha Central (2010-13).

Unlike Agau and the Eagles, Dotzler and the Thunderbirds don’t have the chance for a four-year sweep. They lost the past two finals to Millard North.

Because they return Dotzler and juniors Jaden Jackson and Jacob Arop, the Thunderbirds are the near unanimous favorite of coaches — and us — to reclaim the title.

“I think we have a good group of guys that love the work and we have great chemistry. We just have fun with each other," Dotzler said on his signing day. “I'm really excited for this upcoming season to be a lot of fun to play and a lot of fun to watch.”

Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard has coached teams in 12 state finals, winning titles in six. Incidentally, he’s tied with the state leader in career wins, Falls City Sacred Heart’s Doug Goltz, with those 12 appearances.

Woodard said his current team is deep and has as many shooters as any group he’s coached.

“If they share the ball, move the ball and kind of realize that on certain nights it's going to come my way than on other nights, depending on how people defend us, if they can handle all that from a chemistry standpoint, this team has a chance to do some pretty special things," Woodard said.

Arop, a 6-foot-6 big body in a Metro Conference that lacks them, hurt his hand and back during football season.

“I wouldn't expect him to be able to play a lot of minutes in a row early in the year but hopefully, he's going to be healthy," Woodard said. “Because he's a big piece and he's a tough matchup.”

In the preseason ratings, Gretna, Omaha Westside and Millard North line up behind Bellevue West. Woodard regards Gretna and Westside highly “because both had really good backcourts. And anytime you get good guard play you’re going to be a good basketball team.”

Could there be a Lincoln breakthrough at state? A Capitol City team last made the finals in 2009 (Lincoln Southeast) and last was champion in 2003 (Lincoln High). A two-decade drought after a decade with six titles and 10 teams in finals.

Southwest is sixth and Southeast seventh in the preseason.

“I think Lincoln’s level will be a little higher than it’s been in a while," Woodard said. Prep is Prep. Papio South is young, really young, but they've got some really good shooters.

“I do think that Omaha North is going to be vastly improved. And Millard North can’t be ignored. They may not have the senior star power. They had very young kids. It’s going to be an interesting and fun year.”

Omaha Skutt, with 6-9 Jake Brack signing with South Dakota, is the near-consensus favorite in Class B. Other preseason No. 1 teams are Wahoo in Class C-1, Freeman in C-2 and defending champions North Platte St. Patrick’s in D-1 and Lincoln Parkview in D-2.

Dotzler and Brack are the only known Division-I signees.

New coaches

The Chubicks have traded seats and changed from Packer red to Eagle purple. Bruce Chubick Jr. is the new Central coach, following Eric Behrens’ promotion to athletic director for the new Omaha Westview, after being an assistant for his dad, Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Famer Bruce Chubick Sr., at Omaha South. Now father will be his son’s assistant.

Other coaching changes in Class A are JJ Zumbrennen at Elkhorn South, following Nolan Reilly; Lee Steinbrook at Lincoln North Star (Tony Quattrocchi); Adam Brill at Lincoln Pius X (Brian Spicka); Michael Etzelmiller at Millard North (Tim Cannon); Ben Bohn at Norfolk (Matt Shelsta); Noah Borgmann at new Omaha Buena Vista; Ben Gilliland at Omaha South (Chubick Sr.), Mitch Runco at Westview; and Will Pope at Papillion-La Vista (Dan Moore).

In Class B, it’s Dalston Holst at Alliance (Michael Baker), Nick Thompson at Elkhorn (Benji Hoegh), Terrence O’Donnell at Omaha Gross (Tim Powers), Rod Ruybalid at Schuyler (Jason Friesen); and Garrett Borcher at Waverly (Ryan Reeder). Baker was hired at new Lincoln Northwest, which will have only lower-level teams in its first year.

Transfers

Any kidding about a transfer portal for football certainly extends to its roots in basketball.

The more noteworthy transfers this season in Class A include J’Dyn Bullion to Bellevue West from Central, Jadyn Cascio Jensen back to Fremont after a year at Bellevue West, Jake Hilkemann to Southeast from North Star, Jacob Martin to Millard North from Omaha South, Paxon Piatkowski to Millard North from Elkhorn North, Ben Boudreau to Millard South from Papillion-La Vista, Devin Holman to Central from Omaha South, T’Andre Perkins back to Omaha North after a year at Omaha South, Rickey Loftin to Westside from Omaha South and Maal Jal from Millard South to Papillion-La Vista South.

Scoring records

For 62 seasons, Bill Holliday’s 2,748 points for tiny Wilsonville have been an untouchable state record. Ron Simmons of Sumner is next on the list with 2,406, and that was in 1964.

Class B’s record is 2,337 by Bob Siegel of Fairbury in 1973.

Connor Millikan of Platteview will have Siegel’s mark as an intermediate goal for his senior season. Millikan has 1,921 points after scoring 791 as a junior. To pass Siegel will take 417, to topple Holliday 827. The Dordt recruit s averaged 28.3 points last year in 28 games. The average will have to average near 30 a game for the state record.

Another possibility to reach 2,000 points in a career is John Mitchell III of Creighton. He’s back with the Class D-2 Bulldogs, where he averaged 28 points over his first two seasons and trailed only Holliday for the most points in freshman and sophomore season, after a year with Bellevue West. Mitchell needs 648.

Dates to note

The season in Class A starts with four-team pod tournaments and the OPS Jamboree on Thursday. Games continue on Saturday, with the OPS final at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Omaha Burke.

The Heartland Hoops Classic, at which Bellevue West and Westside have games against national-level competition, is Feb. 11 in Grand Island. The two Nebraska teams also have regional opponents Dec. 20 in the Twelve Courts of Christmas at HyVee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena) in Kansas City.

Another pre-Christmas showcase event is the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic Dec. 17 at Hastings College. Nebraska teams that weekend also will cross the river for the 17th Jennie Ed MAC Shootout in Council Bluffs and the Arena Invitational in Sioux City.

Millard North goes to Illinois on Jan. 20 and 21 for a pair of games in the Quincy Shootout. Jan. 21 also is the Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena.​