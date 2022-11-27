Pospisil: Class A classic had scoring, drama, and a whole lot of nail-biting

No Class A state championship nail-biter required as many fingers and toes in the counting.

Omaha Westside’s 43-41 win over Gretna, by 21 points the highest scoring final, was the first walk-off game in 159 finals since 1996 at Memorial Stadium. Tristan Alvano’s fifth field goal of the game did the honors.

“We knew going in that it was going to be a 48-minute battle and even though we were up there for most of the game, we knew that they had the potential to come back,’’ Westside coach Paul Limongi said over the weekend in reflection. “Even when they scored with 1:55 left, we knew we had enough time that if we would get a good return and get it to the 40 we'd have a pretty good shot.

“We felt confident that we would always have a challenge as long as there's a second left on the clock and that's how it turned out.”

Gretna came back. Trailing 31-14 early in the second quarter, the Dragons took their only lead on Isaiah Weber’s 14-yard run, the senior going up the middle virtually without a hand laid on him, with 1:55 left.

Did Westside let him score to get the ball back to conserve time?

“Oh, no, no, no. We were contesting it,’’ Limongi said. “Yeah, we thought we could stop them. We wanted to stop them and we didn’t let him score. It just happened that way.”

The Warriors’ final drive started 7 yards behind their 40-yard target. But junior Anthony Rezac squeezed nine plays and 40 yards from the remaining time, twice converting third-and-1s, before Alvano came on for his 45-yarder.

“He's prepared for this, for that night, for a long time,’’ Limongi said. “He worked his tail off and our coaches do a great job getting him ready for big kicks like that.”

Limongi teams now have won two of the five Class A titles. In 2018 while at Omaha Burke, James Burks scored from the 7 with 3:04 left for a 24-20 comeback win over Grand Island that gave the school its first state title.

After 16 years at Burke, Limongi succeeded Brett Froendt at Westside — Froendt taking early retirement — and inherited a team that had been Class A runner-up in 2021. Several transfers bolstered a lineup that already had 10 returning starters.

“It was a great first year. You know, it wasn't easy by any means,’’ Limongi said.

“I thought we got better each week. We had a hiccup there in late September with North Platte (a 21-17 loss) but I think we've learned from it and responded well from it. It kind of gave our kids a really good perspective on what's needed to do to be the best we can be.

“We really focused since that game to make sure when the season was going to be over, no matter when it was going to be over, that we maxed out, that we reached our full potential. When the playoff brackets came out we wanted to try to be the toughest team in the tournament because we thought the toughest team would win it and that's maybe what happened.”

Westside heads the final Top 10 for the fifth time and second time in the past three years. The Warriors also were No. 1 in 1966, 1981, 1982 and 2020.

State champions Bennington in Class B, Pierce in C-1, Norfolk Catholic in C-2, Clarkson/Leigh in Eight Man-1, Hitchcock County in Eight Man-2 and Lincoln Parkview in Six Man also are ratings champions. Clarkson/Leigh, Hitchcock County and Parkview each reign for the first time.

Bennington repeated in Class B and it’s the Badgers’ third title. They were No. 1 in C-1 in 1989. Pierce topped C-1 for the fifth time and Norfolk Catholic picked up its first in C-2 after its first 10 were in C-1.

Dineen, Allen remembered: Former Metro Conference athletic directors Tom Dineen of Omaha Creighton Prep and Ken Allen of Ralston passed away in November.

Dineen, who died Nov. 15 at 73, held the A.D. position at Prep for 14 years until retiring in 2006. He was at the school for 30 years, coaching wrestling for 13.

Allen, who died Nov. 9 at 80, was the state athletic director of the year in 1984 before retiring that year to go into commercial real estate. He was part of the development group of Tiburon Golf Club.

Mike Iseman, 83: The 1957 Nebraska athlete of the year from Fremont died Nov. 20 in Denver from cancer. The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Famer was all-state in football and basketball. At Princeton, he starred in football and lettered in track.

Forms needed: Football coaches who have not submitted all-state nominations to The World-Herald are asked to email their forms Monday. Basketball coaches are reminded to return preview forms by Tuesday.​