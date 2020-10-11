Pospisil: Class A football teams have one more chance to sway voters in playoff race

Election night for Class A football is Friday.

Once this week’s games are completed, the work begins on setting up the playoffs for the state’s largest schools. For the first time, all teams in Class A will be included.

By 11 p.m. Friday, coaches must submit rankings of the 24 eligible schools — not including their teams — to the Nebraska School Activities Association. Selected sportswriters, including Mike Sautter and yours truly, will rank all 24 teams.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Class A seeding committee meets. Members are Athletic Directors Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista, JJ Toczek of Lincoln Southeast, Jordan Cudney of North Platte, Dan Schinzel of Omaha Creighton Prep and Ben Ries of Norfolk.

Among other factors, they are to consider the NSAA point standings, the coaches and media rankings, common opponents, head-to-head results and replacement-game results to seed the playoffs.

The top eight seeds get byes while the rest play Oct. 23. The teams seeded Nos. 9 to 16 get home games.

The playoffs continue Oct. 30 with the round of 16. Quarterfinals are Nov. 6, semifinals Nov. 13 and the final at Memorial Stadium at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 23.