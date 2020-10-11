Pospisil: Class A football teams have one more chance to sway voters in playoff race

Election night for Class A football is Friday.
Once this week’s games are completed, the work begins on setting up the playoffs for the state’s largest schools. For the first time, all teams in Class A will be included.
By 11 p.m. Friday, coaches must submit rankings of the 24 eligible schools — not including their teams — to the Nebraska School Activities Association. Selected sportswriters, including Mike Sautter and yours truly, will rank all 24 teams.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Class A seeding committee meets. Members are Athletic Directors Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista, JJ Toczek of Lincoln Southeast, Jordan Cudney of North Platte, Dan Schinzel of Omaha Creighton Prep and Ben Ries of Norfolk.
Among other factors, they are to consider the NSAA point standings, the coaches and media rankings, common opponents, head-to-head results and replacement-game results to seed the playoffs.
The top eight seeds get byes while the rest play Oct. 23. The teams seeded Nos. 9 to 16 get home games.
The playoffs continue Oct. 30 with the round of 16. Quarterfinals are Nov. 6, semifinals Nov. 13 and the final at Memorial Stadium at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 23.
Because there are so many factors involved and since my rankings of the top 10 teams are out there anyway, I feel comfortable contributing my two cents to the seeding process.
The following is how I have the teams ranked. For each, I include the ranking in the NSAA point system and the ranking if the point system included replacement games. The latter metric comes from Todd Henrichs of the Lincoln Journal Star, who has been a point-system guru since he was in high school in the 1980s.
1. Omaha Westside (7-0), 4, 4
2. Bellevue West (4-0), 1, 1
3. Millard South (5-1), 2, 3
4. Elkhorn South (6-1), 6, 5
5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0), 3, 2
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (4-2), 9, 8
7. Gretna (6-1), 5, 6
8. Lincoln East (5-2), 10, 10
9. Millard North (2-4), 12, 13
10. North Platte (4-2), 8, 7
11. Millard West (1-5), 15, 16
12. Kearney (2-3), 7, 11
13. Fremont (5-2), 11, 9
14. Grand Island (2-4), 18, 17
15. Columbus (4-3), 14, 12
16. Lincoln Pius X (2-5), 16, 18
17. Lincoln North Star (3-4), 13, 14
18. Papio South (1-5), 21, 21
19. Lincoln Southwest (3-4), 20, 15
20. Papillion-La Vista (2-5), 19, 18
21. Norfolk (1-6), 23, 22
22. Bellevue East (1-6), 17, 20
23. Lincoln High (1-6), 22, 23
24. Lincoln Northeast (0-7), 24, 24
Updating other classes for pandemic impact from last week
Class B (two weeks left): Grand Island Northwest-York was the first district game canceled.
Class C-1 (two weeks left): No canceled district games, three total.
Class C-2 (two weeks left): Three more district games canceled, six total. Twin River (0-3) still hasn’t played a district game and has had four games wiped out overall.
Eight Man-1 (final week): Three more district games canceled, none with much playoff impact.
Eight Man-2 (final week): Seven more district games canceled.
Six Man (two weeks left): Three more district games wiped out.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: No changes needed. Gretna stays at No. 8 despite a 35-10 loss to No. 4 Elkhorn South. Top-ranked Westside hosts Overland Park (Kansas) Aquinas on Friday. Aquinas sustained its first loss last Friday to Lawrence, which remains unbeaten.
Class B: Norris returns to No. 1 after Hastings lost 55-34 to Aurora. Hastings falls to sixth, with Aurora rising from seventh to fifth after its fifth consecutive win. Bennington’s 42-34 win over Elkhorn lifts it into third while dropping the Antlers from third to seventh.
Class C-1: A shakeup in the middle of the ratings results from Kearney Catholic’s 33-22 win over Adams Central and No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood’s 47-22 win at Wahoo. The shuffle came at the expense of Cozad, which lost earlier in the year to Adams Central.
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic returns, taking the No. 10 spot from Centennial after the Broncos’ 49-21 loss to No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia. Key game this week is No. 3 Fremont Bergan’s visit to No. 1 Oakland-Craig.
Eight Man-1: No changes needed.
Eight Man-2: New No. 10 Loomis beat then-No. 9 Medicine Valley 28-24 for its fifth consecutive win.
Six Man: Creek Valley beat Arthur County 64-32 and Paxton dumped Southwest 48-26 to jumble the ratings.
Top games this week
Class A — Thursday: Kearney vs. Elkhorn South (at Elkhorn Stadium). Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast (at Seacrest). Friday: Overland Park (Kansas) Aquinas at Omaha Westside. Millard North at Fremont.
Class B — Friday: Grand Island Northwest at Aurora. Scottsbluff at McCook.
Class C-1 — Friday: Gothenburg at Chadron. North Bend at West Point-Beemer. St. Paul at Adams Central. Wahoo at Raymond Central.
Class C-2 — Friday: Fremont Bergan at Oakland-Craig. Wahoo Neumann at Yutan.
Eight Man-1 — Thursday: Laurel CC at Norfolk Lutheran. Friday: Amherst at Burwell. Nebraska Christian at Neligh-Oakdale. Thayer Central at Tri County. Humphrey/LHF at Cross County.
Eight Man-2 — Friday: Humphrey St. Francis at Central Valley. Sandhills-Thedford at Pleasanton. Garden County at Leyton.
