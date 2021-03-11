Pospisil: Class A semifinalists could give Nebraska a title fight it hasn't seen in 110 years

Stu's Views

Top scorer

Blake Sindelar of Howells-Dodge did it again, and a point better than Wednesday’s 30 points. He got to 31 in a 76-45 win over Burwell by making 14 field goals, only two shy of the D-1 tournament record. He has 61 points through two games, but the D-1 record of 107 by Fremont Bergan’s Wes Eikmeier (2008) seems out of his reach.

Nail-biter

Until Yutan-BRLD, Thursday was not a day that was requiring manicures. The average margin of victory had been 19 points. But the nightcap came down to Brady Timm making the tying and winning baskets in the Chieftains’ 49-47 win over the two-time defending champions.

Goltz a win away

Falls City Sacred Heart’s 60-49 win over Humphrey St. Francis was the 693rd for coach Doug Goltz. The state record is … 694, by Duane Mendlik who finished his career at Wisner-Pilger. Goltz would tie Mendlik should the Irish upset No. 1 Lincoln Parkview in Saturday’s D-2 final.

Best Friday semifinal

Can be nothing else than a 1-vs.-2 ratings matchup in Class A, defending champion Bellevue West against Omaha Creighton Prep at 8:30 p.m. Prep’s two losses are to the Thunderbirds.