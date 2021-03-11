Pospisil: Class A semifinalists could give Nebraska a title fight it hasn't seen in 110 years

LINCOLN — The main event Friday night is No. 16 Bellevue West-No. 23 Omaha Creighton Prep.
National No. 16 and national No. 23.
Yes, we have two MaxPreps national Top 25 teams facing off in Pinnacle Bank Arena from little olʼ Nebraska, our population comparable to metro Kansas City. It’s a state tournament first.
And there’s a third Nebraska team in the MaxPrep ratings.
The one that brought attention to the other two through losing to them while adding prestige to the entire lot by beating perennial national contender Oak Hill Academy.
Yes, that’s No. 24 Millard North with its four Division I recruits — Jadin Johnson (Old Dominion), Saint Thomas (undecided), Jasen Green (junior, undecided) and second-team All-America Hunter Sallis, who on his birthday two weeks from Friday will reveal which power program he will play for.
The Mustangs’ 6:15 p.m. semifinal bout with Millard West may not look as glamorous as the one that follows at 8:30. But based on history, don’t sell Millard North-Millard West short. At least that’s what West coach Bill Morrison thinks.
“We were within six with the ball in the fourth quarter,” Morrison reminds you of the Wildcats’ 60-45 loss to Millard North three weeks ago.
So Morrison is hopeful his is the Millard team that makes it to Saturday night at Pinnacle for the Class A championship against the Bellevue West-Prep winner.
“It'll help us a little bit that we've seen them," Morrison said. “Obviously they're really good, they're big, they're athletic. You hope they don't shoot it well and we're going to give everything we got.”
Bellevue West is out to make a successful title defense. To beat Prep for the third time this year — the Junior Jays have lost to no one else, including Millard North. To redeem itself for a sluggish (at best) first-round game where it barely got past Lincoln East and into its fourth consecutive semifinal.
Wisconsin-bound Chucky Hepburn has never known anything in high school than playing in Pinnacle on the second Friday of March. A win would put him in the final for a third time.
Prep coach Josh Luedtke, as usual, casts his team as the underdog. “We’re not media darlings," Luedtke often interjected in interviews this season.
“No pressure on us," Luedtke said Tuesday night.
Not even with the game being No. 1 against No. 2?
“No pressure. The pressure’s on them.”
Just think, if it’s Millard North against either Bellevue West or Prep we’ll have a second Top 25 matchup in 24 hours. It only took 110 years of state tournaments to get there.
Bonus coverage
Spreading the semifinals over two days has its benefits. Namely the ability to see twice as many players. Any other year, I’d be anchored at Pinnacle for the Classes A, B and C-1 semifinals while the other three classes were underway at Devaney Center.
Three players from the smaller schools definitely worth watching Saturday are juniors — Lincoln Parkview point guard Jaheim Curry, Howells-Dodge scorer Blake Sindelar and Grand Island Central Catholic post Gil Jengmer.
Curry, 20 points against O’Neill St. Mary’s in D-2. “I've been working on him all year to be a true point guard, which means you got to control the game, you can't just be a slashing point guard," Parkview coach Nathan Godwin said. “He did that at the end. He made good passes and pulled it out for us. He's such a good ball handler. He’s a next-level point guard. He’s 6-foot-3 and can handle a ball like that.”
Sindelar, 31 points against Burwell in D-1. Asked whether he’s ever coached a player as aggressive to the basket as the 6-2 guard, Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said, “The simple answer is no. Sometimes he forces a little bit but you got to take the good with the bad and it's a lot more good than bad.”
Jengmer, 13 points against Hartington Cedar Catholic in C-2. “I feel we're just touching the surface of where he's going to be as far as how good a player he can become. He's a sponge when it comes to learning. Where his ceiling is I don't know," Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “His biggest strength is his strength. I think his athleticism, and his strength combined, make him a pretty big force in there.”
Expanded officials pool
With a pair of five-day meets, NSAA Tournament Director Jon Dolliver had to adapt officials’ assignments for the two weeks in Lincoln.
In a normal year, he’d use 72 referees, 36 for the girls tournament and 36 for the boys. This year, it’s about 120. Some are working both weeks — including Omaha’s MK McGee, the first female referee in the boys tournament — another departure from normal.
Instead of issuing assignments round by round, he made them beforehand. Fewer officials are being lodged than normal, he said, because of the staggered schedule.
Dolliver said only one referee, in the girls tournament, missed a game because of a positive COVID-19 test.