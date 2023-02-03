It wasn’t the night Omaha Creighton Prep was going to turn the tables on Bellevue West from the last time it was in the Thunderbirds’ gym.

That idea left the building before halftime.

Class A’s last undefeated team played stifling defense for most of three quarters. Zero 3-pointers for Prep in 10 attempts.

On the flip side, No. 1 West was 60% from 3 while building a 33-point lead. It ebbed to 18 in the Thunderbirds’ 18th consecutive win before the final was 70-42. Larger than West’s 66-44 win on Jan. 2 in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament final.

Seven games in a row, since Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln got 59 on it, West has held opponents under 50 points. What’s the formula?

“I think for us it's chemistry and not being complacent with it," 6-foot-4 senior Jaxon Stueve said. “We know every day we have to keep getting better because teams will catch up if we don't.”

He’s been in state finals the past three years, with a gold medal from 2019-20 when West made the memorable comeback against Millard North.

The 2020-21 team had really good defense, he said, referring to the last of the Chucky Hepburn years, but “this defense is on another level.”

Stueve scored seven points before Prep found the hoop — as many as he had in any of his previous four games. Extra time working on his shot had him confident. “Coming into this game I just felt ready to play.”

While West coach Doug Woodard considered his team’s defense to have a lot of teeth to it the first 2½ quarters, the 14 3s led to letup and poor execution. Human nature, he acknowledged, but hard to take.

Prep’s starters produced 17 points, nine by junior 6-7 forward Dillon Claussen. Starting with Jaden Jackson on him, Prep’s Joey Rieschl was 0-of-7 from the field.

“Such a dangerous shooter. You cannot let him get clean looks,’’ Woodard said. “If you can make that tough on him and try to blunt (PJ) Newbill’s drives a little bit, then it's going to be tough to score points.”

Prep’s four-game winning streak ended. The Junior Jays have four games left, including Saturday night at home against No. 5 Lincoln Southeast – Bellevue West visits the Knights on Tuesday –and coach Josh Luedtke said they need to win three to assure being a home team for districts.

Omaha Creighton Prep (14-6)... 6 8 11 17 — 42

Bellevue West (18-0).............. 16 20 18 16 — 70

OCP: Marquis Toliver 10, Dillion Claussen 9, Langston Parmer 9, PJ Newbill 6, Eddie Huebner 4, Emmett Knight 2, Michael Burt 2.

BW: Jaden Jackson 15, Jaxon Stueve 14, Josiah Dotzler 9, Robby Garcia 6, Steven Poulicek 6, Isaiah McMorris 5, J’Dyn Bullion 5, Josh High 5, Eldon Turner 3, Jacob Arop 2.

A weekend for retired coaches celebrated

This weekend is chockful of celebrations for retired coaches Tim Cannon of Omaha Bryan (and Millard North), Ed McPherren of Lincoln East and Larry Ribble of Millard South.

On Friday, Cannon entered Bryan’s hall of fame along with Kylie Wilson Kemp (1998), the late Chris Gradoville (2002) and the 1981 Lady Bears state championship basketball team. At Millard South, it was Ribble Night. While the name can’t be made official (district naming policy) the Patriots will begin referring to their games being played on Larry Ribble Court.

Earlier in the school year, Ribble received the state’s Wooden Legacy Award from the National High School Basketball Coaches Association. The girls’ recipient was John Miller, who’s now in boys basketball at Stuart, but coached a slew of state championship girls teams at Chambers.

On Saturday, McPherren will join Diane Dunningan Lamb (1972), Barb Rutford Grosshans (1980) Kraig Vanderbeek (1983), Melissa Schwaner Carpenter (1994), John Klem (1998), Natalie Ebke Massa (2009), Jackie O’Doherty (2011), former athletic director Randy Bates and 32-year trainer Mac McCuiston in East’s HOF.

Cannon took Bryan to its only state final and coached Millard North to two titles. Ribble coached five title teams at Millard South and McPherren got to the pinnacle in 2001.

Photos: Bellevue West hosts Omaha Creighton Prep in boys basketball top-5 matchup