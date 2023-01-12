Pospisil: Class A's shot clock has possibly improved No. 2 Gretna's defense

If Gretna was thought to have to change its style because of the shot clock, it hasn’t affected the Dragons.

Except maybe making them even better on defense.

They held Omaha Westside to its season low Thursday night while winning 59-43 in a nearly-full home gym to improve to 10-1.

Obviously, Gretna coach Brad Feeken said, the 35-second shot clock being used for the first time this season in Class A home games benefits his team.

“Offensively, it really hasn’t affected us,’’ he said. “There are times we get down (in the clock) but I think our guys were better than they were when we weren't doing that.”

Defensively, that’s where it pays off for a style known for grind-it-out games.

“It really helps us, the way they have to adjust to what we’re doing, and try to figure it out and all of a sudden the shot clock’s at 15. Then it’s almost a panic,’’ Feeken said.

The No. 3 Dragons never trailed and were tied for only 20 seconds in the second quarter. Junior guards Landon Pokorski and Alex Wilcoxson each had 16 points and 6-foot-6 center Jeff Rozelle, taking advantage of being the tallest starter on either team, had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Rozelle missed a couple days of practice for a death in his family, Feeken said.

“It was nice to have him back,’’ the coach said. “He stepped in, played very big on the glass and played really well on the perimeter and inside.”

No. 4 Westside (11-3) shot just 35.7% and that was with Tate Odvody, who passed the 1,000-point mark for his career last week, making his first six shots in a 14-point first half when Westside had only 14 as a team. He finished with a game-high 17 as Gretna did better denying him shots.

All credit, Feeken said, to his buddy on the bench, trusted assistant Bill Heard.

“He did an amazing job of moving things. He did a good job of having the scout plan,’’ Feeken said “We talked about who we're worried about and who we weren't. He just sees things so well and changes things to make people uncomfortable."

Westside has struggled with taller teams. It lost its season opener to a much taller Lincoln Southeast team that is hovering around .500 and couldn't handle Bellevue West — who has? — in the Metro Conference holiday tournament. Odvody and Kevin Stubblefield, who had 12 points, are the Warriors' tallest starters at 6-4, but neither is a true rebounder. In my scorebook, Westside had only four offensive rebounds. A lot of one-and-done possessions.

Gretna was in control after breaking the tie with the final nine points of the half. The first five were by Wilcoxson on a bucket and a 3-pointer. After Alec Wilkins hit a 3 to start the third quarter (he had 11 points), the Dragons always led by 10 points or more.

They don’t play again until next Thursday’s visit to No. 1 Bellevue West.

“This is a very nice win, but we’re not going to feel too good about it,’’ Feeken said. “There’s a long way to go. It’s still January. We can’t start listening to how great we are.”

By the way, Feeken said he voted for the shot clock.

Omaha Westside (11-3)... 12 9 11 11 — 43

Gretna (10-1).................. 18 12 15 14 — 59

OW: Tate Odvody 17, Kevin Stubblefield 12, Kevin Brown 5, CJ Mitchell 4, Caleb Benning 2, Malik Crawford 2, Jaden Young 1.

G: Landon Pokorski 16, Alex Wilcoxson 16, Jeff Rozelle 13, Alec Wilkins 11, Ty Smolinski 3.

