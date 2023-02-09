Class B, the shot clock is in your future.

Based on district legislative meeting voting last month, expansion of the 35-second timer to Class B seems a certainty for the 2023-24 season. Districts 1 and 2, each with two votes on the NSAA board, and Districts 3 and 6 favor it. Not sure why Districts 4 and 5 don’t.

As in Class A, home games will be the only time the shot clock is turned on in Class B.

Not that Class A was worried that the shot clock would go away after this season, since it was labeled a pilot rule, but it’s here to stay. Let the trickle down to the other classes begin, as happened during the days of wild card teams in state tournaments and is underway with home-field advantage in the football playoffs.

Classes A, B and, C-1 for the first time last season, have the higher seed host playoff games through the semifinals. Class C-2 should have the NSAA board votes to adopt it for this fall. Six Man may, too, depending on how District 2’s votes go. The Omaha-area athletic directors took no action on the proposal.

The other significant athletic bylaw proposal that appears to be readily adopted by the Nebraska School Activities Association board in April is to switch the 300 hurdles and the 400 meters at the state meet to time-comparison finals beginning in 2024. Eliminated would be the preliminaries.

The second round of legislative voting rebuffed attempts to raise the cutoff number between Classes A and B. It would not have benefited B, the class that is too small in numbers. Also rejected were changing the format and schedule of state softball in Hastings and the addition of three relays to the state track meet.

Other recent NSAA action included changing the wild-card point system, starting this fall, to include all out-of-state opponents. A good move. It’s less of a hassle these days to track down those teams’ records.

In separate action, the NSAA is moving the Class A girls golf championships from Norfolk, which didn’t bid this time, to Grand Island for the next four years. The Third City had the tournament before it was anchored at Norfolk Country Club. Class C is moving from Columbus, which did bid, to North Platte. Class B remains at Scottsbluff/Gering.

Heartland Hoops preview

Of Saturday’s seven games at the Heartland Hoops Classic, back for its 16th year in Grand Island, the earliest game — Freeman vs. Central City at 9:40 a.m. — is one of the two intrastate matchups that excites me the most.

Freeman was the preseason favorite in Class C-2 and is 20-1. Central City (18-2) is fifth in Class C-1 and hopeful of making the state tournament for the first time since 1947.

Also with a high curiosity factor is Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo (18-1) against Class A’s North Platte (12-6) at 1 p.m. North Platte has won eight games in a row, six against Class B and two against C-1 teams. Not one game against Class A.

Wahoo’s winning streak is 14. Nine are against Class B, only one against a C-2 team. The Warriors have wins over this week’s Class B’s Nos. 2, 3, 4 (twice), 7 and 10 during the season.

In the two feature games involving Class A teams, No. 7 Omaha Westside takes on Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) at 4:30 p.m. Then it’s No. 1 Bellevue West against Bishop Walsh from the Beltway in Maryland at 6:15 p.m.

Walsh is 5-16, but most of its games have been on the Nike Elite circuit. When there’s such internal scheduling, the losses have to go to somebody. With a player headed to LSU, Walsh is not bereft of talent.

Before the season, this game seemed to be West’s greatest barrier to getting to the state tournament undefeated. Will that still be the case?

Real Salt Lake’s top player, Utah 2024 commit David Katoa, is out for the season with an injury after playing only seven games for the Griffins.

Players to watch Saturday include Class B’s career scoring leader, Connor Millikan of Platteview (plays Grand Island at 11:20 a.m.); Creighton signee Josiah Dotzler of Bellevue West; LSU signee Mike Williams of Walsh; and Chicago Prep junior guard Isaiah Cortez.

Now let me mention the Sunrise Christian foursome of 6-10 Matas Buzelis (turning pro, No. 5 on the 247Sports Composite rankings for 2023 players), 6-4 Miro Little (No. 25, Baylor); 6-2 Kayden Blocker (No. 25, Arkansas) and 6-6 Scotty Middleton (No. 45, Ohio State). They play Chicago Prep, a replacement this week for Huntington Prep (West Virginia; illness reasons) in Saturday’s 8 p.m. final.

As a warmup for Saturday, the four visiting teams will play Friday at Hastings College. Walsh-Chicago Prep at 6, Sunrise-Real Salt Lake at 7:45. Admission to the doubleheader is $10 at the door.

Full-day tickets for Saturday will be sold at the Heartland Events Center box office for $16, or at www.heartlandeventscenter.com. ​

