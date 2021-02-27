Pospisil: Class B bracket for boys state basketball won't feature any western Nebraska teams

Class B’s brackets for the state tournament won’t have to consider travel this year.

All eight qualifiers are east of U.S. 77 (for you easterners, that’s east of the street that runs past Memorial Stadium). That’s a first.

Aurora came the closest to breaking up the eastern block, but fell 39-36 at Beatrice. The three Panhandle schools — subdistrict champion Alliance, runner-up Sidney and Scottsbluff — went 0-3 against Blair, Elkhorn Mount Michael and Waverly, respectively.

Half of the Class B field will be from the Eastern Midlands Conference: Blair, Waverly, Norris and Elkhorn. The other four district champions were Beatrice, Mount Michael, Platteview and Omaha Skutt.

Typical of the west’s frustration was seen at Waverly. It might have been melting everywhere else in eastern Nebraska, but the air conditioning was on in the gym and the Vikings were burying Scottsbluff with a blizzard of 3-pointers.

The hosts made 5-of-9 shots from long distance in the second quarter for a 34-11 lead and claimed their first appearance in the Class B state tournament since 2013 with a 57-30 victory.