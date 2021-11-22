Pospisil: Class B title comes down to two teams that may not be there long

LINCOLN — Bennington’s stay in Class B may last two more years. The growing suburban Omaha district probably can’t stay out of Class A before a second high school is spun off.

Aurora is on the other end of the Class B size spectrum. The Interstate 80 school district appears headed back to Class C-1 next year as its enrollment declines.

So it’s remarkable that the Huskies are in their second championship game in as many seasons and, counting their C-1 title year in 2018, their third final in four years. It’s the seniors’ 14th playoff game out of a maximum 16. They have the advantage in experience over the Badgers, whose best previous run in the Class B playoffs had been the quarterfinals the past two years.

But regardless of the outcome of Monday’s 7:15 p.m. final at Memorial Stadium, Bennington is going to replace Aurora in the upper echelon of Class B — a short list that includes Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn as perennial contenders.

It’s the teams’ third meeting in 14 months. Bennington won 31-18 at home last year and 55-44 at Aurora on Sept. 3. In the most recent tussle, Aurora stayed in the game by returning a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.