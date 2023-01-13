Pospisil: Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo has new defensive attitude after dropping out of rankings

After Wahoo fell from the ranks of the undefeated in December, it hasn’t lost since.

A new attitude came from that 52-49 setback to Ashland-Greenwood, senior Anthony Simon said.

“We weren’t running our sets right. We weren’t getting the ball moving. We weren’t playing as a team,” he said. “We’re starting to play together.

“We don’t want to lose again. We know what it tales now to be the best defensive team in the state.”

Platteview had to be convinced that the Warriors are close after being held to a season low in its own gym, losing its undefeated start with a 78-46 blowout.

The Class B No. 2 Trojans (11-1) became the fifth undefeated team to lose this week. They gave Ashland its first loss Tuesday night. Also losing were Freeman and Summerland in Class C-2 and Wynot in Class D-2.

Warrior coach Kevin Scheef, whose No. 4 team in C-1 improved to 10-1, said losses are never fun but it wasn’t going to sink their hopes. Now they have won six in a row.

“I hope it’s made us better but we’re still, I think like most teams, searching for that consistency,” he said. “Tuesday night (at Blair) we’re 2 of 17 on 3s and had 11 first-half turnovers. If we had done that tonight, we said, we’re going to be the ones blown out.”

Simon, at 6-foot-5, and Kamron Kasischke, Wahoo’s sixth man at 6-1, kept Platteview’s Connor Millikan from a third straight 30-point game.

Millikan had 22, passing West Holt’s Bruce Chubick for ninth all time (2,240) in state history. Platteview’s starter went to the bench with six minutes left.

“He’s definitely a top three player in this state, if not the best,” Simon said. “I mean, it was hard. It was a challenge but you got to do it. We were practicing all week. Kamron, we really just shut him off. Everyone else also helped, but it helps a lot when he doesn’t have 30.”

Platteview’s complementary players also struggled. The other starter who scored in the game’s first 18½ minutes was Alex Draper.

“It was a night when things weren’t really right for us and we fully know what a great team Platteview is,’’ Scheef said. “We know and hope we can see them again in two weeks in the conference finals and I’m sure it’s going to look a whole lot different because they’re, they’re such a talented team.

“But for one night, I thought our guys were really dialed in on the defensive end and really helping each other.”

Benji Nelson, with four 3s and 17 points, led Wahoo, which hosts once-beaten Douglas County West on Saturday. Kasischke had 16, Marcus Glock 15 and Owen Hancock 12.

Wahoo (10-1) ............ 17 18 21 22 — 78

At Platteview (11-1) ... 10 9 18 9 — 46

W: Benji Nelson 17, Kamron Kasischke 16, Marcus Glock 15, Owen Hancock 12, Anthony Simon 6, Jaiden Powers 3, Dylan Simons 3, Kyler Elliot 2, Garrett Grandgenett 2

P: Connor Millikan 21, Alex Draper 8, Braden Staudt 8, Ezra Stewart 5, Trey Moseman 3.

On tap Saturday

Class A’s best ratings matchup is No. 7 Lincoln East visiting No. 5 Millard North at 5:15 p.m.

East is on a three-game winning streak that includes triumphs over 9-4 teams Lincoln Northeast and Kearney. Carter Templemeyer is averaging 18 points per game. Millard North sophomore Derek Rollins is at 16.2.

Defending Class D-2 champion Lincoln Parkview will meet Tri County in the 7:30 p.m. final of the Mudecas Tournament at Beatrice’s city auditorium. Tri County likely gained a spot in Monday’s new ratings after beating C-2 No. 1 Freeman 43-35 in Thursday’s semifinal.

Omaha Benson will be honoring its 1992 boys state championship team at halftime of its 3 p.m. game against Fremont. Terry Shelsta, who coached the Bunnies to their first title since 1920, said it’s the first time the team has gotten together since that season.

Only a handful of players are unable to be there, he said, with one of them Class A’s all-state scoring leader Andre Woolridge.

