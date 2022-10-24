Pospisil: Class C-2, eight-man and six-man football should adopt new postseason format

Class C-1 has gotten with it.

Now Class C-2 and the schools playing eight-man and six-man ball should adopt a football playoff bracket that has the higher-seed team as the home team in every round.

Those classes, after Friday's round of games, will determine home teams for the quarterfinals and then the semifinals from a longstanding NSAA assignment system. If the two teams were home teams in the previous round, or if both were on the road, the team with the highest NSAA point average will host. If their point averages are the same, the team with the higher seed will host.

But if one team was a visitor and the other a host, the team that had been a visitor will host.

As has been mentioned repeatedly in this space, that system works to the detriment of the higher seeds, even the No. 1s that mathematically have the highest risk of going on the road. In the quarterfinals, No. 1s face the winner of the 8-9 game. The game in that round that’s closest to a coin flip. If the No. 9 seed wins, it’s rewarded by hosting No. 1. Same in the semifinals. No. 1, if it had been at home, faces the 4-5 winner. Thus if No. 5 wins it’s rewarded for a very mild upset by getting home-field advantage for the game that sends the winner to Memorial Stadium.

In each scenario, No. 1 did what it was supposed to. Win. And yet loses home field for a round.

In all other NSAA sports, seeds matter. Subdistrict sites in volleyball and basketball are hosted by the top seed. District finals in those sports are played at the higher seed (although in some cases, neutral sites are required when the schools are at least 180 miles apart).

In football, Class A was the first to adopt home-field advantage on seeding. Class B came on board a couple years ago. And this year, Class C-1 has switched over.

Scottsbluff in Class B certainly is happy that 11-man has the higher-seed-host rules. The Bearcats drove 2,814 miles for their five road games, winning all five (next year the schedule flips and those teams play at Scottsbluff). They are the No. 3 seed. No. 14 Plattsmouth will make an 892-mile round trip for Friday's game.

If Scottsbluff wins, the winner of No. 6 seed Omaha Skutt-No. 11 Blair will go to the Panhandle for the quarterfinals. Had Class B not adopted higher-seed rules, a Blair-Scottsbluff quarterfinal would be played in Blair.

If the seeds hold, No. 3 seed Scottsbluff would go east to play No. 2 Omaha Gross in the semifinals. That's the way it should work. In every class. The teams that pull off upsets in eight-man and six-man, another game is their sufficient reward. Not home-field advantage.

Back to C-2. The reason it wasn't included is because the previous year, covering both classes, the proposal unexpectedly was turned down by a 4-4 deadlock in NSAA board voting. A C-2 proposal is on the agenda at the District 3 legislative meeting next month.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Class B leader Bennington rises to eighth, with North Platte (6-3) in the overall ratings for the first time this season at No. 9 and Millard South (5-4) returning at No. 10. The Patriots are 5-1 with Cam Kozeal their starting quarterback, 0-3 while he was gone with USA Baseball. They’re a dangerous foe for No. 7 Kearney in the first round in a 5-12 seed matchup. Omaha North (6-3) falls from eighth overall to 10th in Class A after back-to-back losses. Papillion-La Vista South exits after a 42-20 loss to Bellevue West.

Class B: Working on playoff projections during a wedding reception (congrats, Alec and Elise!), I had penciled in a Blair win over Elkhorn North with the Bears leading 20-0 going to the fourth. Josh Basilevac’s subsequent four-TD passes for a 27-26 Wolves win shifted the middle of the seeding order and the Wolves, after the best win in their brief history, moved up to No. 9 and a game at Lincoln Pius X. York and Grand Island Northwest exchange places after the Dukes’ 24-21 win.

Class C-1: Central City stays 10th at 5-4 despite a 49-21 loss to No. 1 Aurora. The Bison scored the most points this season against the Huskies.

Class C-2: No. 1 Norfolk Catholic held off No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic 14-0. New No. 9 Gordon-Rushville (6-3) KO'ed then-No. 9 Mitchell’s undefeated season with a resounding 55-16 road win to move in at No. 10. Its losses are to two C-1 teams and No. 2 Ord.

Eight Man-1: The ratings jolt from the first round was Weeping Water’s 42-22 win over undefeated and then-No. 2 Cross County, a setback that removes the Cougars from the ratings. The Indians (5-4) have lost only to rated teams in the two classes.

Eight Man-2: No upsets to ranked teams, no changes.

Six Man: Hay Springs’ 34-28 win over Cody-Kilgore drops the Cowboys from third to 10th.