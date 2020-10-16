 Skip to main content
Pospisil: Cole Payton rushes in 3 TDs in Omaha Westside's win over Overland Park Aquinas
FOOTBALL

Pospisil: Cole Payton rushes in 3 TDs in Omaha Westside's win over Overland Park Aquinas

Cole Payton

Omaha Westside quarterback Cole Payton runs 60-yards as he stiff-arms Kansas City St. Thomas Aquinas' Jacob Bittner for the Warriors' third touchdown of the first quarter.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Cole Payton ran for three touchdowns, including breakaways of 59 and 60 yards in the first quarter, as top-ranked Omaha Westside dominated in a 49-6 win over Overland Park (Kan.) St. Thomas Aquinas.

Payton, a North Dakota State pledge, and backup Kolby Brown threw touchdown passes as most of the second half was played under running-clock time.

The Warriors (8-0) will receive a first-round bye in next week’s start to the Class A playoffs.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

