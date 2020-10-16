Pospisil: Cole Payton rushes in 3 TDs in Omaha Westside's win over Overland Park Aquinas

Cole Payton ran for three touchdowns, including breakaways of 59 and 60 yards in the first quarter, as top-ranked Omaha Westside dominated in a 49-6 win over Overland Park (Kan.) St. Thomas Aquinas.
Payton, a North Dakota State pledge, and backup Kolby Brown threw touchdown passes as most of the second half was played under running-clock time.
The Warriors (8-0) will receive a first-round bye in next week’s start to the Class A playoffs.
