Pospisil: Columbus-North Platte seed flip highlights Nebraska state football bracket

Columbus beat North Platte on Friday night. The Discoverers will have to do it again to advance in the first round of the Class A football playoffs.

Columbus (7-2) became the last first-round host in Class A with its 38-28 home win over the Bulldogs (6-3). The teams thus flip-flopped positions in the NSAA point standings that determined playoff seedings, with Columbus moving into eight and taking the last home berth.

Two Class A games apparently will be played at Burke Stadium and there will be a Class A-B doubleheader at Elkhorn Stadium. The brackets for the state playoffs were released Saturday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

At Burke will be Lincoln Southeast (5-4) playing the home team (7-2) and Grand Island (6-3) playing Omaha Creighton Prep (7-2). Prep uses Burke Stadium for its home games.

At Elkhorn will be York (5-4) playing defending Class B champion Elkhorn (8-1) and Class A Kearney (4-5) playing Elkhorn South (8-1).

The other first-round games in Class A are Omaha North (4-5) at top seed Millard South (9-0), Lincoln East (6-3) at Gretna (8-1), Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at Bellevue West (8-1) and Papillion-La Vista South (4-5) at defending champion Omaha Westside (9-0).