Pospisil: Committee created a better Class A bracket than the point system

A better measurement on how schedule strength affects the playoffs comes, we hope, in a normal season in 2021.

For fun, I ran the numbers on Class A using the eight-game point system for eight-man. The top five kept their order. North Platte, Gretna and Creighton Prep would have rounded out the top eight. Millard West would have been 13th, Bellevue East 15th and Grand Island 18th.

What could be more problematic is how Class A is set up for the next scheduling cycle that starts in 2022. The NSAA will have to reconsider its current method of making district assignments based on the past two years of wild-card averages. The seven OPS teams didn’t play this year, thus they will have one-year averages. Nor did the teams play the same number of eligible games this year — Kearney played four, Lincoln East and Papio eight. Keep that seeding committee handy.

No juniors, seniors at first in new OPS schools

This week’s OPS board agenda confirmed that the two new OPS high schools scheduled to open in 2022-23 — the same year for new football schedules — will start with only freshmen and sophomores. The first graduations for those two schools will be 2025.