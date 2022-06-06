Pospisil: Comparing Nebraska's and Iowa's state track and field meet results

By Nebraska finally leaving the pencil-and-paper era in field events, I’m giving the left bank of the Missouri River a needed tie with Iowa in part of our annual comparison of state track meet bests.

This was the first year that Nebraska’s field event results were recorded electronically by attempt. Thus I could break the deadlock in the girls high jump between the 5-8s by Bryn McNair of Chase County in Nebraska and Maddie Olson of Sheldon in Iowa.

McNair cleared the height on her second attempt, Olson on her third. And that let Nebraska gain a 6-6 tie in the 12 girls events.

However, the boys comparison was lopsided for the Hawkeye State — 11-3 — and that allowed the Iowans to have a 17-9 overall advantage (it was 16-10 in 2021) and a seventh consecutive overall victory.

Remember that this is for fun. Thus we must include what the previous keeper of the two-state comparison, former colleague Kevin White, always included in his commentary:

“We state this every year, partly because the one time we don't it seems guaranteed people will come out of the woodwork citing the unfairness of the comparison. So here we go: We've never claimed this to be a scientific endeavor. Since the events are held 140 miles apart on the same weekend, we enjoy comparing the top marks from each state. There are many factors preventing this from being a completely accurate assessment, including wind and other weather variables, track surface, tightness of the competition and amount of rest time between events. (Iowa runs its meet in three days, while Nebraska takes just two.)”

For the second straight year, Nebraska spread its meet at Burke Stadium over four days, but kept each of the four classifications in a two-day window. A slight improvement, because two classes competed at the same time instead of one, was multi-event track athletes had more rest time between races. The five-hour finals sessions were better than 2021’s three, but pared to the 8½ hours when all four classes competed on a Saturday. Field events also were in separate sessions.

Iowa’s three-day format, also for four classes, should be studied and implemented here with a few tweaks. Wouldn’t it be preferable for distance events to be spread out over the length of the meet and held away from the heat of the day? Even with 2022’s format, running the 3,200 meters or 3,200 relay during field events at Burke would make sense.

Iowa never has embraced the concept of an all-class gold medal. When did Nebraska start? It was in 1920 when the state meet went from one class to three. Interestingly, the enrollment cutoffs for the 34 schools were 300 for Group Three (Class A) and 100 for Group Two (Class B), with the rest in Group One (Class C). If that was applied now, 56 schools would be in A, 78 in B and 146 in C. Ponder that over the summer.

Golden anniversary

This year’s state meet was the 50th at Burke and also the golden anniversary of the first boys meet at the stadium in 1972 (the girls came to Omaha in 1981). Normally a 50th anniversary would be celebrated at a 51st event, but the discrepancy here was from the scrubbing of the 2020 meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking back at the 1972 meet, Midland football coach Don Watchorn was head referee and the Warriors’ Ken Fischer the director of field events. Duane Brackenbury of Omaha and Don Betts of Lincoln were the starters. Joe DiNatale of North Platte was the announcer.

OPS director of athletics Tom Hallstrom enlisted Burke athletic director Hank Amend as meet director, with Babe Penney of Benson, Joe York of Bryan, Don Benning of Central, Dusty Decker of Omaha North, Bob Mackie of Northwest, Bob Whitehouse of Omaha South and Dick Christie of Tech assigned to gathering forces for ticket takers, hospitality, communications and the like.

At this year's meet Hallstrom, 95, presented 50-year service awards to Decker, Gary Kubik and John Olson (long jump workers), Dr. Richard Pinter (meet physician), Greg Rice (meet operations director), Dave Stodola (field event director) and Kim Whitehouse, accepting posthumously for her husband.

Decker was the last of the eight original A.D.s active at the state meet after Whitehouse's death this past winter from cancer. Those two had been in charge of media communications for the “temporary press box” for many years, along with longtime volunteers Linda Bannister, Sue Harr and Susan Swanson.

Those three ladies and Decker said this year was their last and are passing the torch to Stacia Weaver from Northwest. Their work and camaraderie will be missed.

RESULTS

Boys (Iowa 11-3)

100 METERS

Nebraska: Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 10.54

*Iowa: Mikey McClain, West Des Moines Dowling, 10.33

200 METERS

N: Jack Gillogly, Omaha Creighton Prep, 21.33

*I: Mikey McClain, West Des Moines Dowling, 20.97

400 METERS

N: Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 49.42

*I: Tyrese Miller, Ankeny, 48.71

800 METERS

*N: Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:52.32

I: Gabe Nash, Sioux City North, 1:53.14

1,600 METERS

N: Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:16.34

*I: Jackson Heidesch, West Des Moines Dowling, 4:07.30

3,200 METERS

N: Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 9:16.05

*I: Ford Washburn, Iowa City, 9:05.35

110-METER HURDLES

N: Xavier Provance, Chadron, 14.46

*I: Jack Latham, Spirit Lake, 13.81 (state record)

400-METER RELAY

*N: Bellevue West, 41.69

I: West Des Moines Dowling, 41.76

1,600-METER RELAY

N: Fremont, 3:22.68

*I: Dubuque, 3:19.82

3,200-METER RELAY

N: Fremont, 7:48.81

*I: Sioux City North, 7:44.64

SHOT

N: Matt Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 58-5

*I: Nolan Recker, Muscatine, 59-9¾

DISCUS

N: Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 185-6

*I: Walker Whalen, Indianola, 204-9

HIGH JUMP

*N: Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 6-10

I: Ian Collins, Charles City, 6-9

LONG JUMP

N: Adam Dugger, McCook, 23-5¾

*I: Abu Sama, Southeast Polk, 24-2¾

Girls (6-6 tie)

100 METERS

*N: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 11.64 (state record)

I: Holly Duax, Sioux City West, 11.67

200 METERS

*N: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 23.74 (state record)

I: Holly Duax, Sioux City West, 23.95

400 METERS

N: Sadie Millard, Millard West, 56.80

*I: Audrey Bierman, West Dubuque Epworth, 54.56

800 METERS

N: Stella Miner, Omaha Westside, 2:10.16

*I: Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle, 2:10.07

100-METER HURDLES

N: Arianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 14.33

*I: Mackenzie Carney, Waukee, 14.10

400-METER RELAY

*N: Lincoln High, 47.53

I: Sioux City West, 48.31

1,600-METER RELAY

N: Fremont, 3:59.39

*I: Iowa City, 3:52.72

3,200-METER RELAY

*N: Fremont, 9:17.34

I: Dubuque Hempstead, 9:21.09

SHOT

N: Jessica Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City, 47-5¼

*I: Jadan Brumbaugh, Mount Pleasant, 47-5½

DISCUS

N: Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 138-6

*I: Jadan Brumbaugh, Mount Pleasant, 151-10

HIGH JUMP

*N: Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-8 (second attempt)

I: Maddie Olson, Sheldon, 5-8 (third attempt)

LONG JUMP

*N: Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 19-6¼

I: Isabelle Noring, Carlisle, 18-8¾

