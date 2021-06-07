Pospisil: Comparing the winners from Nebraska and Iowa's state track and field meets

By mere fractions, Iowa maintained its grip on Nebraska in our annual comparison of state track-meet bests.

An inch in each of the girls and boys high jumps, 1½ inches in the girls shot put and .04 seconds in the boys 200 meters is all that gave the Hawkeye State a 16-10 advantage and a sixth consecutive overall victory. Iowa won nine of the 14 boys events and seven of the 12 in girls.

Two years ago, in the last meets before the pandemic, Iowa’s lead was 14-11-1. So Nebraska has been competitive than the period of 2016-18 when Iowa’s combined advantage was 61-13-2.

I’ve taken over this effort from former colleague Kevin White, who every year said this about comparing the states:

“We state this every year, partly because the one time we don't it seems guaranteed people will come out of the woodwork citing the unfairness of the comparison. So here we go: We've never claimed this to be a scientific endeavor. Since the events are held 140 miles apart on the same weekend, we enjoy comparing the top marks from each state. There are many factors preventing this from being a completely accurate assessment, including wind and other weather variables, track surface, tightness of the competition and amount of rest time between events. (Iowa runs its meet in three days, while Nebraska takes just two.)”