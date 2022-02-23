Pospisil: Connor Millikan scores 25 in Platteview's win over Waverly

Connor Millikan didn’t hit his average. But the prolific Platteview junior had outscored Waverly 25-21 before getting the rest of the night off.

By far, it was the best defensive performance by the Class B No. 5 Trojans in a 19-6 season. They advance to Saturday’s district finals — so will Waverly — after Wednesday’s 64-26 home win over the Vikings in the Class B subdistrict finals round.

“Our defensive intensity has picked up for the last probably three or four weeks. And we've also kind of found ourselves offensively," Trojans coach Tim Brotzki said. “We knew if we got stops against them, we were probably going to get good shots. There's so much attention on Connor Millikan. When we've got Mike Wiebelhaus and Alex Draper knocking down 3s, I think we're tough to guard.”

Draper had 18 points and Wiebelhaus 10.

Platteview endured a four-game losing streak early in January. Since then, the only loss was to Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo in the Trailblazer Conference tournament final.

“I think we found ourselves a little bit," Brotzki said. “During that four game losing streak, we were playing fast. We were taking a lot of quick shots. We're a little bit more patient, but we still want to be aggressive.”

Millikan’s career scoring total is now 1,831, with 701 this season, after picking up 60 in the two subdistrict games. Should the Trojans return to the state tournament, he’ll be bearing down on 1,900 and have a good chance next season of taking down the Class B career record of 2,337-(Bob Siegel, Fairbury, 1973) and a possibility of getting to the state mark of 2,748 by Bill Holliday of Wilsonville ending in 1960.

“Connor is a prolific scorer," Brotzki said, “and when he plays within himself, and takes great shots, it just makes him that much better.”

Platteview will host its winner-take-all game Saturday. Waverly must hit the road, possibly to McCook or Sidney. Official pairings will be made Thursday by the NSAA.

Waverly (15-9).............8 4 4 10—26

At Platteview (19-6)...17 13 16 18—64

W: Riley Marsh 7, AJ Heffelfinger 5, Landon Tjaden 4, Cooper Skrobecki 4, Cole Murray 3, Carter Gullion 3.

P: Connor Millikan 25, Alex Draper 18, Michael Wiebelhaus 10, Nate Lewis 3, Ben Alexander 3, Dayton Swanson 3.

Elkhorn 54, Elkhorn North 38

No. 8 Elkhorn (12-10)came off a tough weekend, losing to No. 1 Omaha Skutt and Class A North Platte, to make the district finals for the third consecutive year. In the process, the No. 8 Antlers ended the high school careers of four of their former teammates.

That was bittersweet for Elkhorn coach Benji Hoegh.

“They’re the best 8-14 (now 8-15) team in the state," he said. “Those were our kids the first two years. They're great kids and (Wolves coach Andy King) does a good job.”

The Antlers’ postseason push will be with a young team. They lost nine seniors from the 2021 state runners-up. They’re also using a short bench. Only two subs got in against the Wolves.

“We're really, really thin. We need everybody to score," Hoegh said. “Dane Petersen gets a lot of attention so we need other people to step up. Dane is like Drew Christo last year, getting everybody's best player. So then you can have a mismatch somewhere else.”

Petersen, whose high jumping ability showed with two monster dunks, was only fourth in scoring Wednesday night. He had nine points and eight rebounds. Ethan Yungtum led the Antlers with 14 points, Collin Comstock had 12 and Dyllan Bertucci 10.

Elkhorn North (8-15).....9 13 5 11—38

At Elkhorn (12-10)......20 8 7 19—54

EN: Brandon Orgilbold 10, Jack Lusk 8, Paxon Piatkowski 6, Colin Nowacyzk 5, Luke Tillman 4, Carson Ripley 3, Ryan Harrahill 2.

E: Ethan Yungtum 14, Colin Comstock 12, Dyllan Bertucci 10, Dane Petersen 9, Axel Prince 8.

Missed one

When Fort Calhoun visits Omaha Concordia for a Class C-1 subdistrict final Thursday night, the Pioneers will be going for their third subdistrict title and district finals berth in four years. A loss may not keep them out, either.

In Wednesday's column, I missed that they had lost to Lincoln Christian in the 2020 district finals. Greg Mays of Hastings, who has the excellent Suiting Up Varsity Twitter account and pointed out the omission, validated my research that before 2019 and 2010, Fort Calhoun hadn't been in a state qualifying game since winning Class N in 1923.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.