Pospisil: COVID hasn't disrupted high school basketball as much as football

Western teams have lost some games because Colorado can’t open its season until Jan. 25. Des Moines’ public high school teams got in their first games last week.

Consider ourselves fortunate that the state sees the need for students to be in school and give them a sense of normalcy when practical and safe. Incidentally, the wait continues for any data that shows that coronavirus transmission is occurring between competing teams.

National ratings

Top 10 No. 1 Millard North was 19th as of Friday in MaxPreps’ national ratings. Oak Hill Academy, the Mustangs’ Feb. 13 opponent at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island, is No. 13. The Warriors are 9-0 by their count, 3-0 by MaxPreps, but were idle from Nov. 21 to this past weekend.

Florida basketball academies Montverde and IMG are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, with Sunrise Christian from Kansas — Bellevue West’s opponent at the HHC — third. The Buffaloes are 6-1 after Montverde beat them 58-52 on Saturday.

USA Today hasn’t issued its first ratings of the season.

Our ratings