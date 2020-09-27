Pospisil: Creighton Prep's 'crazy' comeback is one for the record books

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Prep bumps from eighth to sixth for its win, which drops Millard West from sixth to seventh. Then-No. 7 Kearney (0-3) exits after its 49-14 loss at No. 2 Bellevue West and is replaced at No. 10 by undefeated North Platte, which rushed for 547 yards and didn’t complete a pass in beating Lincoln Northeast 56-14. Prep visits North Platte on Friday.

Class B: Scottsbluff’s 27-20 home win over Grand Island Northwest drops the Vikings from sixth to ninth. Ralston lost to Elkhorn and exits, with Aurora taking its place at No. 10.

Class C-1: Mitchell (5-0) is No. 10, replacing Lincoln Christian after it lost to No. 9 Auburn.

Class C-2: Oakland-Craig validated its No. 1 ranking with a 28-12 win over David City Aquinas, which slides from second to fourth. Ord is at No. 2, followed by Fremont Bergan. The Knights visit Oakland in two weeks.

Eight Man-1, Eight Man-2: No losses by ranked teams. Unbeaten and unranked in Eight Man-2 are Creighton and Leyton, each 5-0.