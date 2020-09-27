Pospisil: Creighton Prep's 'crazy' comeback is one for the record books

Omaha Creighton Prep has been playing football since 1911, so what happened Friday night was one for the ages.
Trailing Millard West 26-0, the Junior Jays scored 29 points in the final 9:13 for a 29-26 win. It was the biggest comeback in program history and ranks fourth all time in the state.
“A pretty, pretty crazy situation,” Prep coach Tim Johnk said Sunday. “Our kids were pretty resilient. They didn’t quit. We found some things in the fourth quarter that were working and we just played better.”
The breakdown of the comeback:
26-7: Jack Stessman runs for a 27-yard touchdown, 9:13 left.
26-15: After a Patrick Foley touchback and a three-and-out, Max Sanders runs for a 31-yard touchdown. Parker Leise, who replaced Sam Meysenburg on the drive, connects with Alex Bullock for the 2-point conversion, 7:11.
26-21: After a Foley touchback and a three-and-out, Meysenburg hits tight end AJ Rollins on the goal line for a 13-yard touchdown, 4:06.
29-26: Millard West drives inside the Prep 35, but Ryan Kearney gets a 61-yard scoop and score and Sanders runs for the 2-point conversion, 2:00.
Bullock then helped seal the win with an interception and a 20-yard catch on fourth-and-10 with 16 seconds left.
Foley’s kicks kept Millard West in long field, Johnk said, and the Wildcats were without starting quarterback Jacob Jones due to injury.
Johnk said a critical play was a fourth-and-10 pass from Leise to Bullock. “If we don’t convert that, it’s 26-7 at that point and I don’t know if we win.”
Before Friday, Prep’s largest comeback was from 25 points down at halftime in a 31-28 overtime win at Omaha Burke in 2012. Last year, the Junior Jays trailed Millard North 30-10 with 1:20 left in the third quarter before winning 31-30.
So it’s time to dust off my list of historic comebacks for the first time since 2011, when South Sioux City scored three times in the final 2:29 to beat Ralston in overtime.
35 points: Bellevue West 52, Westside 49, 2004 — The Thunderbirds trailed 35-0 with 19 minutes left.
31 points: Bellevue East 35, Bellevue West 34, 2009 — East trailed 34-3 at halftime of its season opener before outscoring the Thunderbirds 32-0.
28 points: Bellevue West 40, Kearney 35, 2010 — West spotted the host Bearcats 28 points in the first quarter.
26 points: Prep 29, Millard West 26, 2020 — The Junior Jays scored 29 points in the final 9:13.
25 points: Millard South 29, Omaha Central 28, 2007 — Patriots trailed 28-3 at halftime.
25 points: Prep 31, Burke 28, OT, 2012 — Down 28-3 at halftime, the Junior Jays scored 18 points in the final 5:03 of regulation.
24 points: Grand Island 31, Omaha North 24, 2018 — Down 24-0 midway through the second quarter in the first round of the playoffs, the Islanders got a goal-line stand to swing momentum.
21 points: Millard North 51, Lincoln Southwest 45, 5 OT, 2006 — Down 21-0 at halftime in the Class A quarterfinal, the Mustangs held Southwest to minus-9 yards and no first downs in the second half.
21 points: Pierce 34, Wahoo Neumann 28, OT, 2007 — In the Class C-1 final, the Bluejays trailed 28-7 with 16 minutes left.
21 points: Omaha Gross 42, Omaha Bryan 28, 1983 — The Cougars trailed 28-7 at halftime.
21 points: Millard North 46, Lincoln East 41, 2020 — The Mustangs trailed 28-7, then scored the next 33 points before needing a disputed touchdown on the game’s final play for the win.
21 points: Grand Island 34, Lincoln Northeast 31, 2012 — The Islanders trailed 28-3 at halftime.
21 points: South Sioux City 27, Ralston 21, OT, 2011 — The Cardinals scored three times in the final 2:29 of regulation.
20 points: Seward 29, Albion 28, 1972 — The Bluejays needed three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to wipe out Albion’s 28-8 lead in the Central Ten playoff.
20 points: Gross 28, Wahoo 20, 1992 — The Cougars trailed 20-0 at halftime in the Class B playoffs.
20 points: Prep 31, Millard North 30, 2019 — The Junior Jays trailed 30-10 with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
20 points: Johnson-Brock 56, Mullen 26, 2018 — In the Eight Man-2, the Eagles spotted Mullen a 20-0 lead after 10 minutes.
17 points: Millard North 28, Millard South 20, 2010 — The Mustangs trailed 17-0 in the first half before staging the biggest comeback in a Class A final.
In case you were wondering, the largest comeback in college football was 35 points, when Michigan State defeated Northwestern in 2006. The largest in the NFL was 32, when Buffalo beat Houston in overtime in the 1993 playoffs.
National high school records are notoriously incomplete, but the greatest comeback could be Naperville North (Illinois) defeating Edwardsville 53-49 in 2017 after trailing 42-0 in the first half and needing two touchdowns to avoid a second-half running clock.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: Prep bumps from eighth to sixth for its win, which drops Millard West from sixth to seventh. Then-No. 7 Kearney (0-3) exits after its 49-14 loss at No. 2 Bellevue West and is replaced at No. 10 by undefeated North Platte, which rushed for 547 yards and didn’t complete a pass in beating Lincoln Northeast 56-14. Prep visits North Platte on Friday.
Class B: Scottsbluff’s 27-20 home win over Grand Island Northwest drops the Vikings from sixth to ninth. Ralston lost to Elkhorn and exits, with Aurora taking its place at No. 10.
Class C-1: Mitchell (5-0) is No. 10, replacing Lincoln Christian after it lost to No. 9 Auburn.
Class C-2: Oakland-Craig validated its No. 1 ranking with a 28-12 win over David City Aquinas, which slides from second to fourth. Ord is at No. 2, followed by Fremont Bergan. The Knights visit Oakland in two weeks.
Eight Man-1, Eight Man-2: No losses by ranked teams. Unbeaten and unranked in Eight Man-2 are Creighton and Leyton, each 5-0.
Six Man: Potter-Dix shakes up the list with its 52-32 home win over Arthur County. The Coyotes break in at No. 6, with Arthur seventh and Cody-Kilgore and Paxton losing ground because they had lost to Arthur County.
Top games on Friday
Class A: Millard North at Omaha Westside, Omaha Creighton Prep at North Platte, Lincoln East vs. Millard West (at Buell), Columbus at Kearney, Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast (at Seacrest, 8:15).
Class B: Aurora at McCook, Gretna at Omaha Skutt, Norris at Plattsmouth.
Class C-1: Gothenburg at Mitchell, Wayne at Norfolk Catholic, Adams Central at Central City.
Class C-2: Crofton at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Fremont Bergan at David City Aquinas, Ord at Grand Island Central Catholic, Yutan at Wilber-Clatonia.
Eight Man-1: Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell, Howells-Dodge at Stanton.
Eight Man-2: BDS at Kenesaw, O’Neill St. Mary’s at Creighton.
Six Man: Southwest at Franklin.
