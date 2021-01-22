Pospisil: Creighton Prep's victory hands coach Luedtke his school-record 342nd career win

“It sounded like a normal Bird Cage,’’ said Buckley, who had 13 points.

“Anytime you can get a Bird Cage, whether it’s 50 people or 30 people, it’s just great having that excitement,’’ Luedtke said. “Our guys missed that. It’s just so difficult to get any kind of momentum going.”

Prep flipped how its Metro Holiday Tournament game with Westside, also at home, started. Instead of the Warriors (9-4) blasting to an 18-point lead after 10 minutes, the Junior Jays led 18-2 after nine minutes. After that, Westside never got closer than 14 points.

“This was about as opposite as you could have,’’ Westside coach Jim Simons said. “They were very locked in defensively and did a tremendous job of using their length, clog up the paint. They make finishing in the paint difficult and force you to try to make kick-out 3s and we didn’t shoot it very well tonight.”

Reggie Thomas led Westside with 12 points on four treys.

Luedtke said he was aware of the win total but was trying to hide it from the team to take pressure off them when playing the archrival would be plenty. Given that Westside was the first of four consecutive ranked opponents, he wasn’t sure when the milestone would come.