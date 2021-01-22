 Skip to main content
Pospisil: Creighton Prep's victory hands coach Luedtke his school-record 342nd career win
BASKETBALL

Pospisil: Creighton Prep's victory hands coach Luedtke his school-record 342nd career win

His players found out. And they weren’t going to make Josh Luedtke wait for his record-setting victory at Omaha Creighton Prep.

“We didn't know much about it, but later in the week, the rumors started getting around. And we knew it was going to be his 342rd win,’’ senior Brendan Buckley said. “We took that and used it as energy and motivation to get the win tonight.”

Buckley was the leading scorer Friday night for the No. 3 Junior Jays in their 62-39 home win over No. 8 Omaha Westside that pushed Luedtke past Brother Mike Wilmot’s 341 wins.

“Brother Wilmot is such an icon here and he coached me in football,’’ said Luedtke, who never played varsity basketball at Prep. “I have so much respect for Brother and I just tried to match what he did for Prep basketball.

“I knew we’d be successful because we’d be competitive, but with the help of my assistants, with all the great players we’ve had, the kids who bought into the program, it’s just an awesome feeling. I’ve said for 19 years, this program is going to go on without me but it’s about the kids and the coaches we’ve had.”

Also pumping up the Junior Jays (13-1) was having some of their classmates in the Bird Cage end zone of their Heider Center. Each school was allowed 50 students as pandemic-related attendance limits are being slightly relaxed.

“It sounded like a normal Bird Cage,’’ said Buckley, who had 13 points.

“Anytime you can get a Bird Cage, whether it’s 50 people or 30 people, it’s just great having that excitement,’’ Luedtke said. “Our guys missed that. It’s just so difficult to get any kind of momentum going.”

Prep flipped how its Metro Holiday Tournament game with Westside, also at home, started. Instead of the Warriors (9-4) blasting to an 18-point lead after 10 minutes, the Junior Jays led 18-2 after nine minutes. After that, Westside never got closer than 14 points.

“This was about as opposite as you could have,’’ Westside coach Jim Simons said. “They were very locked in defensively and did a tremendous job of using their length, clog up the paint. They make finishing in the paint difficult and force you to try to make kick-out 3s and we didn’t shoot it very well tonight.”

Reggie Thomas led Westside with 12 points on four treys.

Luedtke said he was aware of the win total but was trying to hide it from the team to take pressure off them when playing the archrival would be plenty. Given that Westside was the first of four consecutive ranked opponents, he wasn’t sure when the milestone would come.

“They handled it so well. They were locked in, they were focused,” he said. “And if we can guard like this the rest of the season, we might have a chance.”

Omaha Westside (9-4)........................2  11  11  15—39

At Omaha Creighton Prep (13-1).....13  17  18  14—62

WS: Reggie Thomas 12, Tate Odvody 5, Payson Gillespie 5, CJ Mitchell 3, Brayden Gregurich 3, Kevin Stubblefield 3, Logan Wilson 2, Caleb Benning 2.

OCP: Brendan Buckley 13, Justin Sitti 9,AJ Rollins 8, Casey O’Malley 8, Mai’Jhe Wiley 7, Luke Jungers 7, Conor Buckley 5, Tony Tubrick 3, Alex Bullock 2.

Nebraska Prep Classic

Among the 11 games Saturday at the Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena are the River Cities Conference tournament finals. Omaha Skutt plays Omaha Gross at noon for the girls title and Elkhorn Mount Michael-Omaha Roncalli at 1:30 is for the boys title. Tickets are $10 and good all day.

(agate)Boys Town boys vs. Harlan (Iowa), 8 a.m.; Wahoo Neumann girls vs. Harlan (Iowa), 9:20; Neumann boys vs. Treynor (Iowa), 10:40; River Cities Conference girls final, noon; River Cities boys final, 1:30; Oakland-Craig girls vs. Norris, 2:50; Oakland-Craig boys vs. Tri Center (Iowa). 4:10; Sioux City Heelan girls vs. Lewis Central, 5:30; North Bend boys vs. Glenwood (Iowa), 6:50; North Bend girls vs. Glenwood, 8:10; Council Bluffs St. Albert boys vs. Norris, 9:30.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

