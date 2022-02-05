Pospisil: Daniel Brocaille scores 28 in Papillion-La Vista South's win over Omaha North

Other than Brocaille, the Titans brought back next to no experience. “We like this team a lot in terms of just their willingness to share the ball, work to get better," Hueser said. “It's been a great journey with it.”

Papio South has been to the state tournament Brocaille’s first three years. With a schedule similar to last season’s, the Titans made it through January with two fewer losses on its record.

“We got through a really difficult January playing the best of the best," Hueser said. “It would have been nice to maybe hang on and get one of those other really key wins. In the Westside game we were within striking and had the lead late. “We like the progress we're making going into February.”

While North (12-7) will have its best season in five years, the Vikings are still without a win against a team with a winning record. Mason Strong had a team-high 18 points against the Titans, with brothers Rondale (14) and Daleron Thomas (11) combining for 25.

They were in a 53-53 tie after a Rondale Thomas free throw with 4:48 left but a free throw and a three-point play from Brocaille enabled the Titans to play with the lead the rest of the way. Brocaille was 13 of 21 at the line.