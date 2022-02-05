Pospisil: Daniel Brocaille scores 28 in Papillion-La Vista South's win over Omaha North

Sometimes with two freshmen in the Papillion-La Vista South lineup, Daniel Brocaille feels like a shepherd.
“There’s been a couple of times where I’m kind of like, ‘What are you doing?’” the Titan senior said. “But I have to remember they’re freshmen and I was a freshman one day, too. I wasn’t perfect.
“So it’s been a challenge but it’s been good for me, especially for being able to play in the collegiate level next year.”
Brocaille, the Titans’ latest 1,000-point scorer and a Morningside recruit, had 28 points Saturday in the Top 10 No. 9 Titans’ 65-61 victory at Omaha North.
Next in scoring for Papio South (12-7) was freshman Bryson Bahl with 17 points. Freshman point guard Reece Kircher was in foul trouble but scored 3. Titans coach Joel Hueser brought the two into the lineup before the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament.
“Reece has remarkable ability to see the floor. He does things you don’t teach," Hueser said. “Bryson has a knack for the ball.”
Brocaille sees Bahl — his sister is Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordyn Bahl — as a knockdown shooter and more.
“He can do a little bit everything," he said. “He knocks 3s down, he drives it, shoots it. I mean, he's going to be really good when he's a junior and senior. He's even really good now.”
Other than Brocaille, the Titans brought back next to no experience. “We like this team a lot in terms of just their willingness to share the ball, work to get better," Hueser said. “It's been a great journey with it.”
Papio South has been to the state tournament Brocaille’s first three years. With a schedule similar to last season’s, the Titans made it through January with two fewer losses on its record.
“We got through a really difficult January playing the best of the best," Hueser said. “It would have been nice to maybe hang on and get one of those other really key wins. In the Westside game we were within striking and had the lead late. “We like the progress we're making going into February.”
While North (12-7) will have its best season in five years, the Vikings are still without a win against a team with a winning record. Mason Strong had a team-high 18 points against the Titans, with brothers Rondale (14) and Daleron Thomas (11) combining for 25.
They were in a 53-53 tie after a Rondale Thomas free throw with 4:48 left but a free throw and a three-point play from Brocaille enabled the Titans to play with the lead the rest of the way. Brocaille was 13 of 21 at the line.
“It seemed like we would have an opportunity to break it past two possessions and just didn't quite get there. That’s just basketball," Hueser said. “You're going against another team that's very comparable, but this was a good win for us. It was good for us in terms of the point standings and seedings.”
Papillion-La Vista South (12-7).....15 16 22 12—65
At Omaha North (12-7).................18 14 18 11—61
PS: Daniel Brocallie 28, Bryson Bahl 17, Ian Medeck 4, Rio Haley 4, Reece Kircher 3, Tyler Mackling 3, Tommy Goecke 3, Devyn Jones 2.
ON: Mason Strong 18, Rondale Thomas 14, Daleron Thomas 11, Keshaun Williams 9, Ruai Lew 4, De’Shawn Higgins-Evans 3.
Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Lincoln Northeast 53
Prep broke a 51-51 tie late in the game.
UNO-bound Luke Jungers led the No. 6 Junior Jays (14-4) with 16 points against the Class A No. 10 Rockets (14-5).