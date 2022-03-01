Pospisil: Danielle Coyer hits buzzer-beater to send Bellevue West to state tournament

LINCOLN — When there’s 1.5 seconds left, go inside.

That was how Bellevue West coach Drew Bacon drew it up, and Danielle Coyer converted.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore caught an inbounds pass in the lane and threw in the winning bucket for a 38-36 win over two-time defending Class A girls champion Lincoln Pius X in the District A-6 final.

The No. 9 Thunderbolts (19-6) weren’t shattered by the loss. They will be the one wild card team in the Class A field that begins play Monday in the first weeklong state tournament. The shattered team is Millard North, which lost to Bellevue East minutes earlier in Omaha and needed a Pius X win to be the wild card.

Coyer said it was her first game-winning shot.

“We thought that was our matchup, the big, strong kid," Bacon said. “Fortunately we got a pass through there (by sophomore Ahnica Russell-Brown) and she made a big basket.”

Class A No. 9 West (18-6) made up a nine-point deficit in the final 5 ½ minutes at the Thunderbolts’ Bishop Flavin gym. Taryn Wharton, who’s signed with Northern Iowa, led the charge with six points and three steals.

Before that, the 5-6 senior guard had just four points.

“She's a tough kid, a kid came back from an Achilles tear seven months ago," Bacon said. “She’s kind of been the fortitude of our team. She's been really tough and she was. Tonight she didn't score the way she wanted to. But she got other people involved. She got the ball moving when we needed to, and then we could rely on her in the big moments.”

Russell-Brown tied the game at 36 with 1:58 left on a basket. She lost and regained control of the ball in the air before scoring.

Pius missed a 3 with about 1:10 left, then West chose to run down the clock. It had three resets in the final nine seconds. The third one was a winner.

“I had to be ready," Coyer said. “I thought they were going to double me and we’d have to go to Taryn or somebody else, but I was there at the right time.”

Bellevue West (18-6).....14 5 6 14—38

Lincoln Pius X (19-6).....11 8 10 7—36

BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 14, Taryn Wharton 10, Danielle Coyer 6, Danielle Peterson 4, Grace Schaefer 4.

LPX: Adison Markowski 9, Sidda Hagedorn 7, Sara Iburg 7, Madelyn Navrkal 6, Lily Hodge 3, Charlee Hagedorn 2, Aly Woita 2.

Wednesday’s ‘A’ finals

Wednesday’s seven district finals will determine the Class A field for the boys state tournament. The winners, plus the district runner-up team highest in the NSAA point standings, will qualify.

District 1 — Omaha North (14-10) at No. 3 Millard North (22-2), 7: The teams have not met this season. Millard North is the defending state champion. Radio: 1420, 106.5.

District 2 — Millard South (13-10) at No. 2 Bellevue West (22-3), 7: This isn’t a rematch from the regular season, either. Millard South made the eight-hour round trip to North Platte to get into the final.

District 3 — Lincoln East (14-8) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (23-2), 7: Nor is this a rematch. East has won four in a row but hasn’t defeated a team with a winning record since Gretna on Dec. 11.

District 4 — No. 9 Elkhorn South (15-8) at No. 5 Omaha Central (19-6), 6:30: Central fought through the Storm for a 50-48 win on Dec. 10. Elkhorn South never has been to state in Class A. Central coach Eric Behrens is in his last season before going to new Omaha Westview as athletic director.

District 5 — Lincoln Northeast (18-6) at No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (16-7), 7: Prep owns a 59-53 road victory over the Rockets from Feb. 5.

District 6 — No. 10 (Class A) Lincoln Southwest (16-7) at No. 4 Gretna (17-6), 7: Gretna went to overtime to beat the Silver Hawks 59-54 on Jan. 15.

District 7 — No. 10 Lincoln Pius X (17-7) at No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (16-7): First meeting of the season. Papio South is riding a seven-game winning streak.

District finals Tuesday

CLASS C-2

C2-3 — No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic 75, North Central 42: Carter Arens led the Trojans (23-4) with 21 points.

C2-8 — No. 8 Amherst 62, No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia 45: Amherst qualified for the first time since 2017. Nolan Eloe led the Broncos with 17 points.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 — No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s 55, Ansley-Litchfield 39: The Irish (23-2) won in a rematch of a first-round state game last year that also went their way. Sam Troshynski had a career-high 15 points for the Irish.

D1-2 — No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton 38, No. 9 Johnson-Brock 27: DCS (22-3) ended a five-year absence from state.

D1-7 — No. 5 Riverside 66, Walthill 55: The Chargers (20-6) are back at state for the first time in three years.

D1-8 — Mead 56, Leyton 33: Mead (16-10) got 18 points from A.J. Carrier to qualify for the first time since 2018.

CLASS D-2

D2-2 — No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Lawrence-Nelson 41: The defending champion (22-5) returns to state on a 12-game winning streak.

D2-3 — No. 9 Hyannis def. Hay Springs: Hyannis (22-3) is going to state for the first time since 2002.

D2-4 — No. 4 Wynot 57, Paxton 41: Zach Foxhoven’s 21 points led Wynot (23-2) to a repeat district title. Isaiah Fox had 13 for Paxton in the Tigers’ last game before coach Jody Rhodes’ retirement.

D2-5 — No. 10 Shelton 59, No. 7 Medicine Valley 48: Shelton (19-7) will have its girls and boys teams at state. The Bulldogs boys last were there in 1995.

D2-7 — No. 2 Lincoln Parkview 66, No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis 40: Parkview validated its subdistrict win over the Flyers. St. Francis’ career scoring leader, Tanner Pfeifer, finished with 21 against the Patriots.

D2-8 — No. 8 Mullen 52, Potter-Dix 37: Mullen (18-8) qualifies for the fifth time in six seasons.

