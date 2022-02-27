Pospisil: District format in Class A, with all finals the same day, is a keeper

One byproduct of this year’s Class A district schedule is uniformity. No outliers playing state-qualifying finals a day after the rest.

On Wednesday night, when all seven finals are scheduled, Class A will know its state tournament field. That includes the one at-large team, the one highest in the point standings that lost in districts, that makes it to Lincoln next week.

The NSAA needs to keep that uniformity if Class A keeps the current qualifying system. There is some sentiment to eliminate the at-large/wild-card team, and seed the teams into eight districts, winner-take-all. But if there are fewer than 32 teams, like this season, the No. 1 seed would have to win just one game, against the winner of Nos. 16 and 17, to qualify. How would that sit with the rest?

In Monday’s district semifinals, two games match teams with winning records — Kearney-Omaha North and Millard South-North Platte. Of the rest, the most intriguing is Grand Island and Isaac Traudt returning to Lincoln Northeast, which lost at home to the Islanders a month ago. Should Grand Island win, it could have a rematch against a team it had on the ropes at home to start the season — Omaha Creighton Prep.

Monday's matchups:

A-1 — Bellevue East (4-19) at No. 3 Millard North (21-2), 7 p.m.: First time the Chieftains have played the defending champ this season. Kearney (12-10) at Omaha North (13-10), 6: Kearney is 2-4 against Metro teams, North 3-1 outside the league.

A-2 — Norfolk (4-19) at No. 1 Bellevue West (21-3), 7: West won the first meeting 87-40 on opening night. Millard South (12-10) at North Platte (13-8), 6: The host Bulldogs are 0-4 against Class A teams since beating Millard West to open the season.

A-3 — Columbus (6-17) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (22-2), 7: Westside opened the season with an 89-30 win over Columbus. Millard West (10-12) at Lincoln East (13-8), 7: East won 64-39 Jan. 29. Both teams are on three-game winning streaks.

A-4 — Omaha Benson (4-18) at No. 5 Omaha Central (18-6), 6:30: Central beat the Bunnies 57-35 Dec. 4. Papillion-La Vista (10-12) at No. 9 Elkhorn South (14-8), 7: First meeting of the season. South is on a three-game winning streak.

A-5 — Fremont (9-14) at No. 4 Gretna (16-6), 7: First meeting of the season. Gretna has won seven of eight. Omaha South (10-12) at Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southwest (15-7), 6: The Silver Hawks defeated South 78-59 Dec. 11. Both are on four-game winning streaks.

A-6 — Omaha Bryan (6-16) at No. 6 Creighton Prep (15-7), 6: Prep won 72-35 Jan. 22. Grand Island (10-12) at Lincoln Northeast (17-6), 6:30: Islanders won at Northeast 46-44 Jan. 28.

A-7 — Lincoln North Star (9-14) at No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (15-7), 7: It’s an immediate rematch from South’s 75-51 win on Feb. 19. Lincoln Southeast (10-12) at No. 10 Lincoln Pius X (16-7), 7: A little more distance in this rematch. Pius X won 50-39 on Feb. 15.

C1-3 — Chadron (13-9) vs. No. 2 Kearney Catholic (24-1), 5 at Ogallala: Kearney Catholic’s only loss was to Class B No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt.

C1-4 — Wood River (20-6) at No. 5 Omaha Concordia (21-3), 7: Wood River last qualified in 2006. Concordia took third last year.

C1-5 — No. 10 Central City (21-5) at No. 6 Auburn (22-3), 6:30: Auburn is the three-time defending champion. Central City hasn’t been to state since 1947.

C1-8 — No. 9 Fort Calhoun (19-5) vs. No. 8 Gordon-Rushville (21-3), 6 at Broken Bow: Pioneers haven’t been to state since 1923. Gordon last was there in 1954, Rushville in 1960.

C2-4 — Heartland (15-8) at No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic (21-3), 7: Heartland won 48-47 at Cross County to advance to this game against the defending Class C-2 champs. GICC was 7-1 against Class B and 7-1 against C-1.

C2-7 — Cross County (23-3) at No. 2 Howells-Dodge (22-3), 6:30: Similar records, different competition. Before subdistricts, Cross County had a stretch of 11 games against D-1 or D-2 teams. Howells-Dodge played lower classes four times all season.

D1-3 — No. 10 Nebraska City Lourdes (14-10) vs. No. 4 Ainsworth (17-8), 6 at Norfolk High: Both teams played many games against larger schools. Ainsworth last qualified in 2016, Lourdes three years ago.

D1-6 — Blue Hill (16-9) vs. No. 7 Burwell (22-3), 7 at St. Paul: Blue Hill’s seniors were at state as freshmen. Burwell took third place last year.

D2-2 — Lawrence-Nelson (12-11) vs. No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (21-5), 7 at Diller: Sacred Heart is the defending D-2 champ and on an 11-game winning streak. The visiting Raiders have one win against a team with a winning record.

D2-6 — BDS (16-8) vs. No. 6 Osceola (20-5), 7 at Utica: Osceola beat the Eagles 42-39 Feb. 1.

‘Madness’ in 1972

Fifty years ago this week, it was madness. And it started the movement to get the best teams to the state tournament regardless of geography or enrollment order.

No. 1 Omaha Central (18-2), No. 2 Omaha Westside (17-2), No. 3 Omaha Rummel (16-4) and No. 5 Boys Town (16-4) in the same district. Only one would go to state. Conde Sargent, who held this hot seat before me, called it an injustice that the others would be eliminated before the state tournament.

Central had Tim Williams and Dennis Forrest, Westside was with Rick Walstrom and Ron Andrews, Rummel with Ed Burns and Mark Peterson, Boys Town with Don Hurley and Fred Anzures.

Don Benning as Central’s athletic director and tournament director was the lucky one to manage the crowds for the 3,200 seats in the UNO field house (not yet named for the Sapps). At least 4,200 showed up for the opening night doubleheader.

Rummel took out Central, which had beaten the Raiders twice in overtime. Burns, the future NU and New Orleans Saints quarterback, had 21 of his 23 points in the second half and intercepted Central’s last pass for a 55-53 win. Westside defeated Boys Town 52-40 behind 16 points from Walstrom and 12 from its other post, Rick Berkshire.

After a day off, another 4,300 crammed into the field house. Rummel did it again in overtime, outscoring Westside 3-2 for a 37-36 championship win. As it did to Central, Rummel avenged two losses to the Warriors. Jay Wheeler’s basket with 45 seconds left forced overtime.

“I just didn’t think (Westside or Central) could beat us a third time," Raider coach Phil Gradoville said.

A bit forgotten is that the other three teams ranked in the top seven were in the Lincoln district — No. 4 Northeast, No. 6 Lincoln High and No. 7 Lincoln East. Getting through the skirmishes at Pershing Auditorium took a lot, too, most years.

Rummel had one more win in it, beating Brother Mike Wilmot’s first team at Omaha Creighton Prep 51-31 in the first round. It’s worth noting that Prep knocked off South Sioux City in the district final in Fremont in part with a three-quarters court shot at the end of the third quarter by Joe Dervin. This paragraph is written with sadness, since both Wilmot and Dervin died last week.

Lincoln East, the Capitol City district survivor and defending champion, ended Rummel’s run in the semifinal. But it was Jack Johnson’s No. 8 Columbus Discoverers, behind 24 points from Roger Brown, who beat fast-closing East 71-67 in the final.

Five years later, the NSAA gave Class A a wild-card system that, until 2010, changed the number of districts from eight to six and added two at-large teams. All classes got the wild card in 2002.

The process used now, with statewide seeding for Class A districts and district finals in the other classes, has been with us since 2019. It seems to be working. When 1-2-3-5 line up, it’s in the state tournament and not UNO field house.

