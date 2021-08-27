Pospisil: Dominic and Teddy Rezac power Westside win over Creighton Prep

After the rain Friday night, the Rezacs poured it on Omaha Creighton Prep.

The Junior Jays never overcame Omaha Westside’s 17-point first quarter from a Dominic Rezac touchdown catch and two interceptions by his sophomore brother. Teddy Rezac took the first one back for a 39-yard pick-six, and the second one set up a field goal.

The defending state champion needed that start for a 23-8 season-opening win at Burke Stadium.

Kickoff was held up for 55 minutes because of the severe thunderstorms that formed over the Omaha area during the dinner hour. The delay didn’t deter an estimated 5,500 fans from watching the renewal of the longtime west Omaha rivalry.

Prep held the Warriors to 32 yards the rest of the first half, finally getting on the board after its first good field position of the half but not converting a second opportunity.

Westside’s defense allowed 102 yards in the first half but harassed Prep senior quarterback Jack Piernicky. He misfired on his first 10 passes before a completion. And if they handed out assists for interceptions, Westside sophomore Jahmez Ross would get them for both of Teddy Rezac’s picks. Those defensive tip drills do pay off.