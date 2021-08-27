Pospisil: Dominic and Teddy Rezac power Westside win over Creighton Prep

After the rain Friday night, the Rezacs poured it on Omaha Creighton Prep.
The Junior Jays never overcame Omaha Westside’s 17-point first quarter from a Dominic Rezac touchdown catch and two interceptions by his sophomore brother. Teddy Rezac took the first one back for a 39-yard pick-six, and the second one set up a field goal.
The defending state champion needed that start for a 23-8 season-opening win at Burke Stadium.
Kickoff was held up for 55 minutes because of the severe thunderstorms that formed over the Omaha area during the dinner hour. The delay didn’t deter an estimated 5,500 fans from watching the renewal of the longtime west Omaha rivalry.
Prep held the Warriors to 32 yards the rest of the first half, finally getting on the board after its first good field position of the half but not converting a second opportunity.
Westside’s defense allowed 102 yards in the first half but harassed Prep senior quarterback Jack Piernicky. He misfired on his first 10 passes before a completion. And if they handed out assists for interceptions, Westside sophomore Jahmez Ross would get them for both of Teddy Rezac’s picks. Those defensive tip drills do pay off.
Westside made it 20-0 in the second quarter on Tristan Alvano’s second field goal of the game, which Dominic Rezac set up with a 44-yard punt return.
Prep finally ran plays in the Warriors’ end of the field after Pierce Johnson’s 67-yard kickoff return. Starting running back CharMar Brown scored on a spinning 14-yard run with 4:58 left in the half, but the extra point was wide. So was a field-goal try from 35 yards with 40 seconds left.
Piernicky came close to connecting with tight end Kade Simmons on a heave to the back of the end zone on second down, then overthrew Brown on a sideline route near the goal line on third down.
Westside senior Kolby Brown, taking over for All-Nebraska quarterback Cole Payton (North Dakota State), was 2-of-9 for 32 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Brown came out better in the third quarter, finding Grant Guyett three times, before Alvano’s 47-yard field goal restored a three-possession game at 23-6.
In the “I stand corrected” dept.
The Burke Stadium video board worked Friday night, and no auxiliary scoreboard was needed. Now keep the fingers crossed that it holds on the rest of the year.
Next week
Start the Labor Day weekend with Elkhorn South at Millard South on Thursday night. Class B will have the best Friday games, with Waverly at Omaha Skutt and Bennington at Aurora. Westside hosts Omaha North on Friday on the Cox YurView game of the week, with Prep hosting Papillion-La Vista at Burke for the KXVO Thursday Night Lights game.