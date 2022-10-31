Pospisil: Down a two-way starter, Grand Island rallied to down Omaha North in playoffs

Grand Island’s senior quarterback got through a difficult matchup when the Islanders were without another of their leaders.

Cohen Evans’ 212 yards passing — 120 going to tight end Cole Thorne — set up the state’s No. 5 team for its scoring in a 35-28 comeback victory over Class A No. 10 Omaha North. A game to dive deeper into.

Grand Island senior Jace Chrisman, who starts at running back and linebacker, was out. He had been hurt in the first quarter of the regular-season finale at Omaha Northwest. He’s expected to be available for the quarterfinal Friday against No. 9 Millard South.

“Jace was a great leader this week for us and was coaching up the guys that were going to be backing him up,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “I think our kids just came to grips with it that they wouldn’t have Jace and decided it wasn’t going to hold us back.

“Cohen is just really coming into his own as a decision-maker out there. He was huge.”

All five Grand Island touchdowns were on the ground. Two for Evans — his older brother Cole was a two-sport all-stater — two for backup running back Caleb Richardson, who had 91 yards, and one for Colton Marsh, which broke a 28-28 tie with 1:08 left.

With the Islanders trailing 28-21 after North sophomore Tyson Terry’s 12-yard fumble return, defensive end Carson Leiting’s fumble recovery at the North 20 led to Evans’ second touchdown. After getting a defensive stop, Evans’ 29-yard third-down throw to Thorne was the setup for Marsh’s score.

North (6-4), which lost to Grand Island 31-21 to start a three-game losing streak that ended its season, tried to get the game to overtime. The Vikings were deep in Islander territory before cornerback Porter Dickenson forced a fumble at his 12 that Marsh returned to midfield as time ran out.

Adding to records

With 439 total yards in Neligh-Oakdale’s 34-22 Eight Man-1 win over Heartland — the Warriors led 28-0 at the half — Aiden Kuester pushed his career yardage to 11,383.

He needs 106 yards Friday in the quarterfinal to set the national eight-man mark owned by Israel Loveall of Bagdad, Arizona (11,488 yards ending in 2017). Kuester’s 170 total touchdowns are the national record.

Aurora No. 1 nationally

MaxPreps’ national small town computer rankings, restricted to schools with fewer than 1,000 students in towns with a population of less than 10,000, has Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora atop its list.

Pierce is No. 3, Ashland-Greenwood No. 15 and Class B No. 1 Bennington is No. 17. Harlan is Iowa’s highest-ranked team at No. 23.

Potter-Dix tops 100

Many of the state’s basketball teams may not get to the 109 points, an all-class playoff record, that Potter-Dix tallied against Brady (41). Halftime score was 86-28.

The top-ranked Coyotes’ 597 rushing yards and 721 total yards also set Six Man playoff records.

Brayden Kasten threw four touchdown passes, Luke Kasten ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries and eight more players scored.

Big boot by Warrior

The 57-yarder Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano made against Papillion-La Vista was the longest field goal in school history, the longest in the playoffs since 2013 and the longest in the Class A playoffs since the state-record 59-yarder by Chris McClanathan of Millard South against Lincoln East in 1999.

Bits and pieces

Higher seeds on the road: Half of the 16 quarterfinals in Class C-2, Eight Man-1, Eight Man-2 and Six Man will be hosted by the lower-seed team, including three of the four in Class C-2.

Ratings newcomers: Seven teams entered the rankings and five are ranked for the first time this season — Lincoln Southwest in A, Lincoln Christian in C-1, Nebraska Christian in Eight Man-1 and Elm Creek and Central Valley in Eight Man-2. Yutan returns in C-2 and Dundy County-Stratton in Eight Man-2.

Radio coverage: Broadcasters are asked to send their over-the-air games by noon Tuesday for state volleyball’s first round and football’s quarterfinals to stu.pospisil@owh.com.

All-state forms: Football coaches will be emailed their postseason nomination forms Monday.