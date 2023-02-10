His first option was covered. He was the second.

And never before with a game-winner, Elijah Gaeth came through for Millard North in overtime.

On his 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left — he scored the Mustangs’ final five points — they defeated Gretna 59-58 to move past the Dragons into second in the Class A point standings with eight days left in the regular season.

Elijah Gaeth wins the game on this 3. Millard North 59, Gretna 58, OT. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/w9iopvYnFT — Stu Pospisil (@stuOWH) February 11, 2023

The ball was in Gaeth’s hands on the play that started out of a timeout with 12 seconds left. Gretna had taken a 58-56 lead on a Landon Pokorski free throw.

“They wanted me to get the ball off the screen, so I did,’’ the 6-foot-3 junior. “We were to look for the post and it wasn’t there. So I just do my thing.”

Gretna had a timeout left. But if the Dragons’ coaches were calling for it, the officials were looking and didn’t see it as Gaeth got mobbed at center court.

“This was a top-3 (actually top-4) matchup. People had them higher than us. We just had to prove ourselves,’’ he said.

It was tournament-like inside the Mustangs’ gym. Nearly full and very loud.

For Gretna, two of its three losses have been one-pointers. The first was to Omaha Creighton Prep in the Metro Conference holiday tournament semifinals. Its other loss was the closest win of the season for No. 1 Bellevue West, the Dragons falling 58-47 on Jan. 19.

Had the Mustangs lost, they would have been kicking themselves for shutting out the state’s No. 2 team in the second quarter, flipping a 7-point deficit to a 9-point lead.

“It would have been bad,’’ Gaeth said. “We had a good lead at halftime. They got back in it with some 3s, but we kept our composure and won.”

Gretna (16-2) was within a point of the No. 4 Mustangs (17-3) in the third quarter and again early in the fourth before Pokorski put them ahead. But the visitors never had more than a two-point lead and Millard North scored each time on its ensuing possession.

Pokorski topped the 1,000-point career early in the game and in his junior season. His three-year running mate in the Dragons’ backcourt, Alex Wilcoxson, made five 3s while leading all scorers with 23 points. Pokorski had 14.

Gaeth finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Derek Rollins had 15 and 9, respectively, and Jacob Martin scored half of his 10 points in overtime.

Gretna closes out the regular season next week with games at Omaha Burke (6-15) and No. 8 Lincoln Southwest (11-7). Millard North has much heavier lifting — Saturday against Papillion-La Vista South (11-7), Tuesday at Southwest and Friday at Bellevue West. The Mustangs and Thunderbirds haven’t seen each other since the Class A final that Millard North won last year.

Gretna (16-3)............. 18 0 14 15 11 — 58

Millard North (17-3)... 11 16 11 9 12 — 59

G: Alex Wilcoxson 23, Landon Pokorski 14, Jeff Rozelle 10, Alec Wilkins 9, Ty Smolinski 2.

MN: Elijah Gaeth 17, Derek Rollins 15, Jacob Martin 10, Neal Mosser 7, Camden Monie 6, Paxon Piatkowski 2, Luke Davis 2.

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis