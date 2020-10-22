Pospisil: Elkhorn football stops last-second play to defeat Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt had the Elkhorn defense on the field for the game’s final 19 plays, driving 74 yards to the Antlers 2.
Gannon Gragert, Drew Christo and Isaac Robinson — three of the Antlers’ seniors who had endured a pair of 3-6 seasons in Class A — kept Skutt quarterback Caden Becker from getting the final 6 inches.
Thus Elkhorn had a 24-21 district-championship victory Thursday night that will contribute to what could be a wide-open, wild-and-woolly Class B postseason.
2 yards...1 second and Elkhorn with this goal line stop to win it. Antlers 24-21 over Skutt. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/bn4NffJVF2— MikeSautterOWH (@MikeSautterOWH) October 23, 2020
The Antlers (7-2) started the season at No. 1 in the Class B ratings, only to lose opening night to Norris. Since then, Waverly, Hastings and Norris have held the spot. Norris visits Waverly on Friday, by the way.
Class B has had undefeated playoff champions four of the past five years, including Skutt the past two. There won’t be one this time.
Skutt fell to 6-3. It’s the first time since 2011 the SkyHawks enter the playoffs with three losses. But they still will have a lot to say on the outcome.
Elkhorn secured a top-four seed in the 16-team bracket that starts Oct. 30. Skutt rates a good chance of hosting its first-round game, too.
Their situations would have been reversed had Skutt been able to cash in its final drive. They were in the end zone once, but a holding penalty negated Dominic Melrose’s run on first-and-goal from the 3.
Back to the 13. After an incomplete pass to the end zone, Becker was sacked by Elkhorn defensive end Crew Bischof at the 21. Now third-and-goal: Jaden Arkfeld came back to snag a throw from Becker and went out of bounds at the 2 to set the stage for the final play.
“I was getting goose bumps,’’ Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow said on the Thursday Night Lights telecast. “I knew the line would hold and knew the linebackers would get the job done.”
The goal-line stand made sophomore Cole Houck’s 27-yard field goal on Elkhorn’s final possession hold up for the only points of the second half.
On a blustery night with an occasional cold mist, the teams got to halftime in a 21-21 tie. Each scored on three of four possessions, with the miss for each a fumble that the recovering team followed up with a score.
Skutt was on the verge of an early blowout when it took a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. It had 186 yards rushing after Becker scored on runs of 6 and 55 yards that sandwiched a 55-yarder by Liebentritt.
Elkhorn came back with two touchdowns, by Hayden Stec and Robinson, with the defense stopping Skutt on Gragert’s fumble recovery in a scrum at the Antlers 20.
Gutschow threw for 158 yards and Aiden Young ran for 79 as each passed the 1,000-yard mark this fall. Becker ran for 135 for Skutt, which lost starting running back and linebacker Sam Scott, who announced Thursday that he would accept a Wyoming scholarship, for the second half after an injury.
Elkhorn (7-2)....................7 14 0 3—24
At Omaha Skutt (6-3)......21 0 0 0—21
OS: Caden Becker 6 run (Zach Hodge kick)
E: Aiden Young 1 run (Cole Houck kick)
OS: Barrett Liebentritt 28 run (Hodge kick)
OS: Becker 55 run (Hodge kick)
E: Hayden Stec 4 run (Houck kick)
E: Isaac Robinson 6 run (Houck kick)
E: FG Houck 27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: E, Gutschow 6-67, Young 19-79, Braylen Johnson 4-15, Stec 3-6, Robinson 4-43, Drew Christo 1-3. OS, Sam Scott 9-40, Becker 18-135, Liebentritt 10-77, Dominic Melrose 14-60.
Passing: E, Gutschow 9-13-1 158. OS, Becker 1-3-0 9.
Receiving: E, Gannon Gragert 5-49, Christo 2-73, Stec 1-35, Young 1-1, OS, Kubat 1-9.
Official to retire
After 30 years of football officiating, Victor Breakfield’s last regular-season game was the Omaha Westside-Overland Park (Kansas) Aquinas contest last Friday.
On hand was older brother Vernon Breakfield, the supervisor of officials for the Metro Football Officials Association. They were key cogs together in the Omaha Burke backfield when the Bulldogs made the Class A final for the first time in 1980.
Parkview honors Frosts
Lincoln Parkview recently named its football field for Larry and Carol Frost, the parents of NU football coach Scott Frost who were at the school in two stints from 2006 to 2013.
Larry, who died in September, served for a time as superintendent, and he and his wife taught and coached there. Carol Frost accepted the honor.
