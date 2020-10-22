Pospisil: Elkhorn football stops last-second play to defeat Omaha Skutt

Back to the 13. After an incomplete pass to the end zone, Becker was sacked by Elkhorn defensive end Crew Bischof at the 21. Now third-and-goal: Jaden Arkfeld came back to snag a throw from Becker and went out of bounds at the 2 to set the stage for the final play.

“I was getting goose bumps,’’ Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow said on the Thursday Night Lights telecast. “I knew the line would hold and knew the linebackers would get the job done.”

The goal-line stand made sophomore Cole Houck’s 27-yard field goal on Elkhorn’s final possession hold up for the only points of the second half.

On a blustery night with an occasional cold mist, the teams got to halftime in a 21-21 tie. Each scored on three of four possessions, with the miss for each a fumble that the recovering team followed up with a score.

Skutt was on the verge of an early blowout when it took a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. It had 186 yards rushing after Becker scored on runs of 6 and 55 yards that sandwiched a 55-yarder by Liebentritt.

Elkhorn came back with two touchdowns, by Hayden Stec and Robinson, with the defense stopping Skutt on Gragert’s fumble recovery in a scrum at the Antlers 20.