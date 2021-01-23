Pospisil: Elkhorn Mount Michael win's first River Cities Conference title

Sokol Arena shouldn’t be the biggest stage for Elkhorn Mount Michael this season.
If so, it will be a disappointed senior class that on Saturday won the school’s first River Cities Conference basketball crown.
“It’s great experience,’’ Mount Michael coach Derrik Spooner said after the 56-32 win over Omaha Roncalli that was included in the 30th Nebraska Prep Classic.
“I told them how lucky are you that you get to do this. It’s a good experience, it’s practice. Our goal is to get back to the state tournament. Not a lot of kids can do this. I would kill to be able to playing in something like this and coaching is the next-best part.”
The Prep Classic squeezed 11 games, starting at 8 a.m., into Saturday as the weather turned worse. Most matchups were Nebraska teams meeting those from western Iowa. But Boys Town coach Tom Krehbiel, the showcase organizer, was able to include the River Cities girls (Omaha Skutt beat Omaha Gross 48-26) and boys finals.
Class B No. 1 Mount Michael (13-1) forced No. 9 Roncalli (7-7) into a cold-shooting game after the Crimson Pride upset No. 3 Omaha Skutt 59-56 in Thursday’s semifinals. Quincy Evans had 27 that game, eight Saturday. Skutt focused its defense on Jake Orr. Parker Hottovy, who blanketed and blanked Roncalli’s season scoring leader in the first half, held him to four for the game.
“That’s following a scouting report to a tee,’’ Spooner said. “Parker executed a defensive assignment that’s as good as I probably ever had. Orr’s one of the best players in Class B and Parker did a job on him.”
Mount Michael is missing its scoring leader, Kaleb Brink (15 ppg.), from a leg injury Jan. 15 against Roncalli. His return is uncertain.
“I think that’s why this team can be special, because it has the depth to withstand something like that,’’ Spooner said.
Roncalli is down a man too. Derik Rodgers needs knee surgery, coach JJ Stoffel said, after getting hurt the night Brink did.
“We took a lot of good shots, just a lot didn’t find the hoop,’’ Stoffel said. “And if you don’t pair those up with stops on defense, it’s going to be a tough night.
Joseph Chouinard had 17 points, Brad Bennett 13 – he threw one in from 65 feet at the end of the first quarter – and Airan Lopez 12 for Mount Michael. Austin Schwarz had nine for Roncalli.
Omaha Roncalli (7-7)....................4 6 11 11—32
Elkhorn Mount Michael (13-1)....12 11 24 9—56
OR: Austin Schwarz 9, Quincy Evans 8, Brady McGill 6, Jake Orr 4, Nate McCoy 2, Nick Kenney 2, Ben Schott 1.
EMM: Joseph Chouinard 17, Brad Bennett 13, Airan Lopez 12, Kuon Kuon 6, Parker Hottovy 4, Joe Bruggeman 2.
Other games
CeCe Behrens had 16 points and Peyton McCabe made five 3s for her 15 points in Skutt’s win. Kali Jurgensmeier had 28 points as Wahoo Neumann’s girls defeated Harlan, Iowa, 63-46. TJ Covington’s 24 points and 6-foot-7 sophomore Malachi Washington’s 20 paced Boys Town’s 70-59 win over Harlan. Brianna Stai had 15 points as the Norris girls defeated Oakland-Craig 51-35.
Omaha Skutt girls......15 13 11 9—48
Omaha Gross................6 11 5 4—26
OS: Peyton McCabe 15, Addison Burt 4, Lindsay Krause 11, CeCe Behrens 16, Kaelyn Reeves 2.
OG: Rachel Culhane 10, Jenna Skradski 3, Sydney Herren 9, Theo Mba 4.
Boys Town (2-6).......19 12 19 20—70
Harlan, Iowa..............13 18 11 17—59
BT: TJ Covington 24, Tyler Douglas 6, Nate Miller 11, Ziak Taylor 3, Isaiah Morris 4, Ge Jok 2, Malachi Washington 20.
H: Bradley Curren 13, William McLaughlin 13, Teagon Kasperbauer 3, Connor Frame 23, Aidan Hall 7.
Wahoo Neumann girls (5-9)....20 11 25 7—63
Harlan, Iowa...............................7 14 9 16—46
WN: Kali Jurgensmeier 28, Lauren Thiele 18, Bailey Maly 8, Paisley Douglas 6, Anna Toline 3
H: Jocelyn Cheek 6, Claire Schmitz 6, Raegen Wicks 4, Brecken Van Baale 4, Caitlyn Leinen 11, Macie Leinen 13, Ashley Hall 2
Treynor, Iowa...................11 12 6 11—40
Wahoo Neumann (6-8)....13 14 15 14—56
T: Sid Schaaf 19, Tim Zimmerman 8, Thomas Schwartz 2, Noah James 9, Blake Sadr 2.
WN: Sam Stuhr 22, Kolten Cada 8, Luke Meis 6, Ezra Vedral 4, Connor Schutt 2, Karson Sander 7, Michael Lynch 2, Jake Polacek 5.
Friday recap
Friday was rivalry night in the Metro Conference. In No. 4 Omaha Central’s 72-60 win over Omaha South, Denim Johnson became a 1,000-point scorer in his career with 18. Hunter Sallis had 25 points and Saint Thomas 18 as No. 1 Millard North beat Millard South 62-51. Greg Brown scored 15 points, Frankie Fidler had 14 and William Kyle and Jaden Jackson each added 10 for No. 2 Bellevue West in a 70-43 win over Bellevue East. Luke Lindenmeyer and Chase Lett combined for 37 points in No. 6 Papillion-La Vista’s 60-43 win over No. 7 Papio South. Curtis Ogba had 22 points and Keshaun Williams 19 in Omaha North’s 63-53 win over Omaha Northwest.
In girls, Mya Babbitt’s 16 points led No. 3 Millard South past Millard North 64-38. Avery Kallman’s 19 points were more than half of Gretna’s total in a 30-27 win over Elkhorn South.