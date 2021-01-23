Pospisil: Elkhorn Mount Michael win's first River Cities Conference title

Sokol Arena shouldn’t be the biggest stage for Elkhorn Mount Michael this season.

If so, it will be a disappointed senior class that on Saturday won the school’s first River Cities Conference basketball crown.

“It’s great experience,’’ Mount Michael coach Derrik Spooner said after the 56-32 win over Omaha Roncalli that was included in the 30th Nebraska Prep Classic.

“I told them how lucky are you that you get to do this. It’s a good experience, it’s practice. Our goal is to get back to the state tournament. Not a lot of kids can do this. I would kill to be able to playing in something like this and coaching is the next-best part.”

The Prep Classic squeezed 11 games, starting at 8 a.m., into Saturday as the weather turned worse. Most matchups were Nebraska teams meeting those from western Iowa. But Boys Town coach Tom Krehbiel, the showcase organizer, was able to include the River Cities girls (Omaha Skutt beat Omaha Gross 48-26) and boys finals.