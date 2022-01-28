Pospisil: Elkhorn North girls, Bennington boys win EMC tournament titles

In their debut and Class B championship season, Elkhorn North’s girls weren’t their conference’s tournament champions.
The title didn’t get away this season.
The Wolves beat defending EMC champion Norris with a quality first quarter. With six players scoring, they bolted to a 19-9 lead and kept it in double digits for a 54-37 win Friday night on their home court.
“We got some run-outs, found the open player against that junk defense and really picked that apart early, then I thought we got a little bit stagnant,’’ Wolves coach Ann Prince said. “I think we got a little tired and were a little sluggish. We just kind of maintained but didn’t really turn up anything, pressure-wise, energy-wise or anything like that.”
Britt Prince, her mother said, wasn’t feeling great, but the state’s top college prospect, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, still was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points – three buckets and 9 of 10 free throws – and had seven assists and five rebounds. Hannah Nadgwick had eight of her 12 in the fourth quarter.
Class B No. 4 Norris (14-2), which had lost only to Scottsbluff, often had double-teams on Britt Prince and sometimes a third defender slid over to guard her. Norris coach Mark Hagerman probably will come up with something different for the regular-season rematch back at Elkhorn North on Feb. 11.
Not scoring on seven consecutive possessions, which let the No. 2 Wolves (17-1) stretch a 15-9 lead to 25-9 before his timeout, was a drought Hagerman said his team couldn’t overcome. In fact, the Titans went nine minutes without scoring.
The second half was a foul-fueled slog, and the Wolves got the better of the free-throw contest. They missed only one of 14 foul shots.
“Norris is a dangerous team that could beat anybody in the state on a given night,’’ coach Prince said. “They didn’t shoot the ball overly well tonight. We know that. I thought we played pretty good defense and that was really the key. The offense was kind of up and down. Some of the junk stuff with their defense is hard to figure out.”
Norris (14-2).......................9 7 10 11—37
At Elkhorn North (17-1)....19 11 11 13—54
N: Gracie Kircher 8, Sydney Jelinek 8, Sage Burbach 7, Delaney White 6, Ella Waters 6, Anistyn Rice 2.
EN: Britt Prince 15, Hannah Nadgwick 12, Molly Bruggeman 8, Reilly Palmer 7, Reese Booth 5, Sydney Stodden 3.
Bennington boys 47, Waverly 38
Bennington won out in a league tournament that featured half of the Class B top 10 teams, beating the Vikings by getting 21 points from Austin Holtz.
“He’s had a good stretch. He’s not pressuring. He’s letting the game come to him,’’ Bennington coach Luke Olson said. “He’s using the other guys. He can be effective when the other guys are scoring. By him deferring early and letting other guys get going, teams have to account for all five guys.”
Holtz is a 5-10 senior who’s averaging 17 points a game. After getting five points in a low-scoring first half – Bennington led 16-12 – he went 4-of-6 from the field in the third quarter and went 6-for-6 in the final two minutes to seal the win for the No. 4 Badgers (16-3).
“I needed to see a couple shots go in,’’ Holtz said.
Bennington has won nine in a row in January. Its losses were to Class C-1 No. 1 Omaha Concordia and No. 2 Wahoo and Class B No. 3 Scottsbluff. But its next two games are Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Tuesday and No. 2 Omaha Roncalli the following Tuesday. Both will be at Bennington.
“Surprisingly, we’re still stringing practices together after not getting many practices in December,’’ Olson said. “We’re still a work in progress, trying to get better on the defensive end. The rhythm is coming offensively.
“It was a tough conference to win. To sweep the regular season and the conference tournament is a credit to these guys. So we’re happy, but we have more work to do.”
Bennington (14-3).....6 10 16 15—47
Waverly (11-6)..........4 8 10 16—38
B: Austin Holtz 21, Isaac Conner 10, Trey Bird 6, Seth Wempen 5, Dylan Casart 3, Nick Colvert 2.
W: Preston Harms 11, Riley Marsh 10, AJ Heffelfinger 7, Cole Murray 5, Landon Tjaden 3, Cooper Skrobecki 2.
Prince’s recruitment
Maryland coach Brenda Frese was in the Elkhorn North gym for a recent game to watch Britt Prince.
“That was pretty cool,” Ann Prince said.
Georgia Tech is the most recent offer Britt has received. The cavalcade of coaches recently has included those from Minnesota, North Carolina, Nebraska, Creighton, Missouri. Duke and North Carolina in another week.