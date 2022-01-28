Pospisil: Elkhorn North girls, Bennington boys win EMC tournament titles

“He’s had a good stretch. He’s not pressuring. He’s letting the game come to him,’’ Bennington coach Luke Olson said. “He’s using the other guys. He can be effective when the other guys are scoring. By him deferring early and letting other guys get going, teams have to account for all five guys.”

Holtz is a 5-10 senior who’s averaging 17 points a game. After getting five points in a low-scoring first half – Bennington led 16-12 – he went 4-of-6 from the field in the third quarter and went 6-for-6 in the final two minutes to seal the win for the No. 4 Badgers (16-3).

“I needed to see a couple shots go in,’’ Holtz said.

Bennington has won nine in a row in January. Its losses were to Class C-1 No. 1 Omaha Concordia and No. 2 Wahoo and Class B No. 3 Scottsbluff. But its next two games are Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Tuesday and No. 2 Omaha Roncalli the following Tuesday. Both will be at Bennington.

“Surprisingly, we’re still stringing practices together after not getting many practices in December,’’ Olson said. “We’re still a work in progress, trying to get better on the defensive end. The rhythm is coming offensively.