Pospisil: Elkhorn South cruises to win over Omaha Benson on senior day

When the game of the day got snowed out, the opening was there to see one of Class A’s leading scorers for the first time this season.
Then you get to the Elkhorn South gym and there’s no Marcus Shakeer. The Omaha Benson senior who averages 22 points a game was home with an ankle injury.
But you stay, and see his absence made it much easier for Elkhorn South to again be one game away from a .500 record. On the Storm’s senior day, state high jump champion Reid Nelson had 15 points, junior Ashton Allison came off the bench to sink five 3s in the first half and South (9-10) cruised to a 75-47 win.
“Our seniors have been through a rough season here at times and they’ve just shown a ton of resiliency,” Storm coach Nolan Reilly said. “I’m super proud of them and I’m really happy that they’re able to have the day that they had today.”
His team has won three of its past four, the loss coming Friday night against No. 2 Millard North (87-71), including a solid win over Lincoln regular-season city champion Lincoln Northeast. In all four games, the Storm have scored at least 71 points.
“I think that’s just guys getting comfortable at this level if you haven’t played at this level much,’’ Reilly said. “The ball’s moving and finding them in the right spot. We’ve adjusted a few things in practice trying to get more shots up and guys are finding a way to put it in the hole.”
Benson began the weekend 8-8. At home Friday night against No. 10 Gretna, Shakeer didn’t last 30 seconds and the Bunnies lost 54-41 as the Dragons’ Quinn Frost had a 19-point first half and finished with 27.
“He couldn’t play today,’’ assistant coach Chauncey Lambert said, “so there was no point going to get him in this weather so he just stayed home today.”
Shakeer, who’s a 6-foot-3 guard, has had five games of at least 30 points, topped by a career-high 41 the first game of the season against Omaha Burke in overtime. He trails only Division I prospects Isaac Traudt of Grand Island and Saint Thomas of Millard North on the Class A scoring chart.
Lambert had charge of the Bunnies this weekend. According to two sources, head coach Tyrie Fant is away from the team for personnel reasons.
As for Saturday’s game of the day — Class B No. 1 Elkhorn Mount Michael at No. 2 Norris — it was among the many postponed or canceled because of snow. Mount Michael-Norris originally was set for Dec. 15, but was pushed back because Norris was among the Lancaster County schools forced to start their preseason three weeks later than the rest of the state by the county’s directed health measure.
“Both schools mutually agree the games between these two great teams won't be played today,’’ Norris athletic director Mitchell Stine wrote in an email. “I know the coaches and kids were really looking forward to the matchup, but as we all know, Mother Nature always wins. We hope to see each other in the postseason. We will see if we can get the game made up in the next couple of weeks, but it is doubtful at this point.”
Mount Michael has games Tuesday, Saturday and Feb. 18. Norris has games Tuesday (at No. 3 Omaha Skutt) and Friday this week and then Feb. 16 and Feb. 19. A Big Monday game, either week, anyone?
Omaha Benson (8-10)..........8 12 16 11—47
At Elkhorn South (9-10).....22 26 12 15—75
OB: Car’Dae Daniels 13, Cortez Gonzalaus 11, Anthony Adkisson 9, Kerlaa Pan 9, Antone McNair 2, Ja’Kye Blue 2, Joseph Ogba 1.
ES: Reid Nelson 15, Ashton Allison 15, Nate Hoesing 10, Derek Merwick 10, Brian Kardell 6, Alec Noonan 5, Evan Hill 5, Ryan Swanson 3, Joey Falk 2, Parker Spann 2, Chase Anderson 2.