Pospisil: Elkhorn South cruises to win over Omaha Benson on senior day

Benson began the weekend 8-8. At home Friday night against No. 10 Gretna, Shakeer didn’t last 30 seconds and the Bunnies lost 54-41 as the Dragons’ Quinn Frost had a 19-point first half and finished with 27.

“He couldn’t play today,’’ assistant coach Chauncey Lambert said, “so there was no point going to get him in this weather so he just stayed home today.”

Shakeer, who’s a 6-foot-3 guard, has had five games of at least 30 points, topped by a career-high 41 the first game of the season against Omaha Burke in overtime. He trails only Division I prospects Isaac Traudt of Grand Island and Saint Thomas of Millard North on the Class A scoring chart.

Lambert had charge of the Bunnies this weekend. According to two sources, head coach Tyrie Fant is away from the team for personnel reasons.

As for Saturday’s game of the day — Class B No. 1 Elkhorn Mount Michael at No. 2 Norris — it was among the many postponed or canceled because of snow. Mount Michael-Norris originally was set for Dec. 15, but was pushed back because Norris was among the Lancaster County schools forced to start their preseason three weeks later than the rest of the state by the county’s directed health measure.