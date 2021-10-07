Pospisil: Elkhorn South rallies from two-touchdown deficit to defeat Gretna

“He doesn’t give up," Skradis said. “He’s our hard runner. We just love his hard work and his heart.”

Rosenberg said the halftime talk was about trusting the scheme and teammates.

“We said a lot of the biggest wins in our program’s history have been when we were behind," he said. “Coach (George) Drinnin made some excellent adjustments in our run blocking scheme, and we were able to run the ball like we usually run it more in the second half.”

Gretna let Elkhorn South into the red zone only once in the first half and got a fourth-down stop to regain the ball after nearly seven minutes on defense. It was obvious the Storm wanted to limit how much Gretna had the ball on offense.

“We not only want to possess the ball, we want to do something with it," Rosenberg said. “And for an offense like theirs that’s really based on timing, if we can keep them off the field for an extended time in real time, not just clock time, it’s nice and hard to regain that rhythm that they have.”

Flores was 18 of 27 for 230 yards and the two scores. He also threw only his third interception of the season, a tipped ball by Cole Mitchell that Trevor McDonald grabbed on the Dragons’ desperation possession.