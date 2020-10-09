Pospisil: Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard scores three touchdowns in win over Elkhorn South

Elkhorn South’s defense bottled up Gretna passer Zane Flores. The sophomore was 19 of 26 for 183 yards, with an interception that was only the second of his season and no touchdown throws. He scored the No. 7 Dragons’ only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Flores had been sacked once in Gretna’s 6-0 start. But against the Dragons’ first Top 10 opponent of the season the Storm dropped him four times. Two were on one series, both by sophomore Maverick Noonan.

“He’s going to be a good player come senior year,” Ballard said. “His dad played in the NFL so he’s a big dude. He’s going to have great things coming along.”

Yes, Maverick’s dad is ex-Husker and retired Dallas Cowboy lineman Danny Noonan out of Lincoln Northeast.

The Storm’s bleachers are dotted with ex-Huskers watching their boys, including Eric Crouch (placekicker Carsen), Matt Hoskinson (linebacker Sam) and Jon Zatechka (Isaac). If I missed one, be sure to let me know.

Elkhorn South’s other touchdowns were a 39-yarder by Ben Warren, who led all rushers with 105 yards on 12 carries as Rosenberg divvies up the rushing load, and an 11-yarder by Cole Pietig to close the game. The Storm rushed for 329 yards and threw for 69.