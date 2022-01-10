Pospisil: Elkhorn South's win at Omaha South was longest game in Class A history

Elkhorn South and Omaha South started their game 20 minutes late.
Three hours later, Elkhorn South was the winner — after 20 extra minutes in five overtimes.
By time, the Storm’s 106-102 victory was the longest game in Class A history. Omaha Tech and Omaha Bryan went six overtimes (when OTs were three minutes, not four) in 1984.
“It was almost laughable at times," Elkhorn South coach Nolan Reilly said. “It was a lot. I mean, obviously it's exciting to come out on the right side. But my gosh, it was just the toughness and grit for both sides, kids making plays all over the place.”
He said the host Packers led throughout regulation before the Storm made up an 11-point deficit in the final three minutes. With five seconds left, Evan Hill worked his way to the right corner to take an inbounds pass from Evan Werner for the 3-pointer that tied it 59-59.
End of the first overtime, 64-64. Then 76-76, 88-88 and 94-94 before the fifth overtime. The Storm outscored the Packers 12-8 in the final frame.
Alec Noonan’s 32 points for Elkhorn South (6-4) were a career high. So were the 30 for Jo Foard, who became eligible last week for Omaha South (4-6). Critical in the final three overtimes were the 13 points from 6-foot-6 Henry Burt. Burt had five points in regulation.
“For the first 3½ quarters, he wasn’t quite himself," Reilly said. “He didn’t play in the first two overtimes because the last four minutes (of regulation), we were kind of guard-oriented and pressing and we started that group for a couple of overtimes. We went back to him, and fortunately they weren’t doubling as much like they were throughout the game, and he made some super plays down the stretch.”
Omaha South’s downfall can be partly traced to 28 of 52 free-throw shooting. The Storm were 26 of 36.
It was the fourth game in Class A history, all involving Metro Conference games, in which both teams hit the century mark. It was the highest-scoring game in Class A since the record of 222 points in Omaha Burke’s 112-110 win over Bellevue West in 1993.
For posterity, the linescore:
Elkhorn South (6-4);11;14;7;27;5;12;12;6;12—106
At Om. South (4-6);19;9;12;19;5;12;12;6;8—102
ES: Alec Noonan 32, Henry Burt 18, J.Chase Anderson 12, Jackson Moeller-Swan 11, Evan Hill 11, Evan Werner 6, Parker Spann 6, Caden Stone 5, Caden Peterson 4, C. Anderson 12, Carson Chochon 1.
OS: Jo Foard 30, Jacob Martin 20, T’Andre Perkins 16, Rickey Loftin 11, Aric Thomas 4, Dontryl Nunn-Love 10, Teriyon Griggs 6, Aric Thomas 4, Isaiah Jackson 3, DeAndre Harper 2.
Ratings comments
Class A: Gretna’s 60-49 home win over then-No. 2 Bellevue West was a stunning turnaround for the Dragons, who lost to West 83-58 the week before in the Metro holiday tournament. Gretna moved past Elkhorn South into ninth, while West falls behind Millard North into third. Lincoln Southwest is the new No. 6, followed by Lincoln Pius X and previously undefeated Lincoln Northeast in a reflection of Pius losing to Southwest on Friday and beating Northeast on Saturday.
Class B: Omaha Skutt and Omaha Roncalli stay 1-2 after Skutt preserved its undefeated start with a 65-61 overtime win at Roncalli. Waverly vaults to No. 3 in what is expected to be a weekly reshuffling in this class. Scottsbluff lost to Waverly but beat Norris on its road trip east, then Waverly paid back Norris for its loss to the Titans in its holiday tournament. Elkhorn reenters at No. 8, and McCook is new at No. 10.
Class C-1: Wayne was the last unbeaten to fall, losing to C-2 Norfolk Catholic and sliding from fifth to eight.
Class C-2: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the last undefeated in this class, goes to No. 1 after defending champion and preseason No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic lost 49-41 at home to Kearney Catholic. Norfolk Lutheran beat Wakefield to take the Trojans’ place at No. 10.
Class D-1: North Platte St. Patrick’s beat three winning teams to take over No. 1 from Mead, which lost 52-45 at C-1 Yutan. Ainsworth beat Burwell 61-56 to move in at No. 9 and drop the Longhorns from seventh to 10th. Sandhills Valley lost to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and exits.
Class D-2: No. 10 Stuart replaces former No. 9 Nebraska Lutheran, which lost twice.
Stats needed
Coaches of Class A, Class B and other Omaha-area teams are reminded that their first statistics reports are due by Wednesday noon. The use of the MaxPreps statistics services is encouraged. Coaches who are not using MaxPreps will be sent stat forms Monday.
Top games
Class A — Tuesday: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North. Thursday: Millard South at Gretna. Friday: Lincoln Northeast at Kearney, Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista. Saturday: Millard North at Lincoln Northeast, Gretna at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Central at Lincoln East.
Class B — Tuesday: Ogallala at Scottsbluff. Blair at Wahoo, Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood. Friday: Waverly at Bennington, Blair at Norris, Elkhorn North at Elkhorn, Platteview at Wahoo. Saturday: Omaha Roncalli at Millard West.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Douglas County West at Yutan, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wayne. Thursday: North Bend at Wayne. Friday: Sidney at Ogallala. Saturday: Yutan at Platteview, Wahoo at Douglas County West, Hastings St. Cecilia at Kearney Catholic.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Grand Island CC at York, Wynot at Hartington Cedar Catholic. Saturday: Howells-Dodge at Mead.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Riverside at Burwell, Auburn at Nebraska City Lourdes, North Platte St. Patrick’s at Mullen, Medicine Valley at Sandhills Valley. Thursday: Ainsworth at O’Neill. Friday: Shelton at Ansley-Litchfield, Elgin/Pope John at Stuart, Leyton at Potter-Dix, Sidney (Iowa) at Nebraska City Lourdes.
Class D-2 — Thursday: Arthur County at Mullen. Friday: Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey St. Francis. Saturday: Hyannis at Sandhills Valley.