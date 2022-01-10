Pospisil: Elkhorn South's win at Omaha South was longest game in Class A history

Elkhorn South and Omaha South started their game 20 minutes late.

Three hours later, Elkhorn South was the winner — after 20 extra minutes in five overtimes.

By time, the Storm’s 106-102 victory was the longest game in Class A history. Omaha Tech and Omaha Bryan went six overtimes (when OTs were three minutes, not four) in 1984.

“It was almost laughable at times," Elkhorn South coach Nolan Reilly said. “It was a lot. I mean, obviously it's exciting to come out on the right side. But my gosh, it was just the toughness and grit for both sides, kids making plays all over the place.”

He said the host Packers led throughout regulation before the Storm made up an 11-point deficit in the final three minutes. With five seconds left, Evan Hill worked his way to the right corner to take an inbounds pass from Evan Werner for the 3-pointer that tied it 59-59.

End of the first overtime, 64-64. Then 76-76, 88-88 and 94-94 before the fifth overtime. The Storm outscored the Packers 12-8 in the final frame.