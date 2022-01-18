Pospisil: Eric Behrens couldn't pass on being the athletic director at Omaha Westview

The hiring process starts soon, he said. While he stays in his roles at Central, he’ll have to devote time to it.

As for his basketball team, the timing to leave happens to work out. Ten seniors are on the varsity, more than usual. Behrens said the reaction from the players when he let them know of his coming departure was positive.

Behrens left Central once before, to be men’s coach at Peru State for three seasons, before returning in 2017-18 when it was son Roman’s senior year. Going into Tuesday night, his career record is 381-78. That’s an unfathomable 83%. His teams won seven state titles in eight years in his first stint. Central was only the second team to win Class A four consecutive seasons.

In the past 20 years, only Bellevue West with Doug Woodard and Omaha Creighton Prep with Josh Luedtke have been as consistently in state contention as the Eagles. Central’s staff under Behrens introduced the dribble-drive motion offense to the state.

Compared to his first year, how does Behrens see basketball around here?