Pospisil: Eric Behrens couldn't pass on being the athletic director at Omaha Westview

Eric Behrens couldn’t pass up on the opportunity.
To be the athletic director at a new high school, working with a principal with whom he once shared a gym, the most successful boys basketball coach in Omaha Public Schools history had to take it.
It might have been the only way to finally pull him away from Omaha Central, where he played for his father Rick from 1988-92 and followed him as the Eagles coach starting in 2000-01.
“Obviously it doesn’t come along very often," Behrens said Tuesday night before Omaha Central’s game at Millard North. “Just to establish a culture is really exciting.”
Behrens said he applied at Omaha Westview, at 156th and Ida Streets, and at Buena Vista, at 60th and L Streets. Both schools open this fall. At Westview, he’ll reunite with Principal Thomas Lee. Lee was Central’s girls coach and then its athletic director. Most recently, Lee was Omaha Northwest’s principal before tapped to launch one of the first two new high schools in OPS since Northwest opened in 1971.
That relationship, and Lee’s experience in athletics, should be invaluable as they build a coaching staff for the Wolverines.
“You have a principal who’s been through the same things I have," Behrens said. “I think it allows us to bounce things off of each other. He’s coming from the academic side, which he’s very strong in as well, but he’s no stranger to the athletic teams. I’m sure it allows us to work together and have some cohesion as an administrative team.”
The hiring process starts soon, he said. While he stays in his roles at Central, he’ll have to devote time to it.
As for his basketball team, the timing to leave happens to work out. Ten seniors are on the varsity, more than usual. Behrens said the reaction from the players when he let them know of his coming departure was positive.
Behrens left Central once before, to be men’s coach at Peru State for three seasons, before returning in 2017-18 when it was son Roman’s senior year. Going into Tuesday night, his career record is 381-78. That’s an unfathomable 83%. His teams won seven state titles in eight years in his first stint. Central was only the second team to win Class A four consecutive seasons.
In the past 20 years, only Bellevue West with Doug Woodard and Omaha Creighton Prep with Josh Luedtke have been as consistently in state contention as the Eagles. Central’s staff under Behrens introduced the dribble-drive motion offense to the state.
Compared to his first year, how does Behrens see basketball around here?
“Kids are still kids, and it's competitive. I think kids crave discipline and they want to get in the gym and be coached and they want to try to get better," he said. “Even though a lot has changed, I still think there's a ton of similarities. You know, I certainly enjoyed my (time). I have so many great memories and most of it is about people, not the wins, but more about relationships that we built with players, coaches and people that support the team and things like that.
“That's the stuff that's the most important.”