Pospisil: Even with expanded playoff, Class A teams can play a full regular season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The all-inclusive Class A playoff bracket is needed this year. But does it need to wipe out the final week of the regular season?

More than one coach asked that in the wake of the NSAA’s decision to expand the playoffs because of the pandemic resulting in unequal schedules.

Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista could end up with every game counting. Kearney hasn’t had one count yet — its first two games were not originally scheduled, then it lost its past two because of coronavirus exposure on the team.

It is possible that ninth-week games can be played, followed by four rounds of playoffs, and still have the Class A final played as scheduled Nov. 23 in Memorial Stadium.

How? By taking away one day between each round of playoff games. Thus, Thursday, Oct. 29, could be the play-in round for the teams seeded ninth through 24. The round of 16 would be six days later, Wednesday, Nov. 4. The quarterfinals would be Tuesday, Nov. 10, and the semifinals Monday, Nov. 16.

What I told those coaches is they need to gauge sentiment among their peers and, if they are strongly in favor, approach the NSAA through their athletic directors for a reconsideration at the Oct. 8 NSAA board meeting.