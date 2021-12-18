Pospisil: FCSH coach is one away from 700 wins after Irish down Loomis at Heartland Hoops Classic

HASTINGS, Neb. — Scorers showed their stuff Saturday early at the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic.
Quinn Johnson of Loomis had 32 points in a loss, Aidan Hedstrom of O’Neill St. Mary’s had 29 in a win. And Amherst stayed undefeated by scoring 70 on Central City.
The tap then shut off for Omaha Skutt-Kearney Catholic. Given the teams’ early-season defensive resumes, a 35-31 score in Skutt’s win was wholly expected. It’s the most points 6-1 Kearney Catholic has allowed and Skutt (4-0) hasn’t allowed anyone more than 39.
The most significant number logged at Lynn Farrell Arena was 699. That’s how many wins Doug Goltz has coached for Falls City Sacred Heart. After Sacred Heart’s 55-47 win over Loomis, No. 700 for the state’s career wins leader in boys basketball (John Miller of Stuart already has topped 700, but most were in girls hoops) could come Tuesday at Tri County.
Goltz’s is a most remarkable career, built at a countywide parochial school in the southeast corner of Nebraska. Basketball record of 699-183, 11 state titles. Undefeated in state finals. Truly incredible. Football record of 335-38, eight state titles. That’s a combined record of 1,034-221.
Goltz, 58, is in his 35th year at Sacred Heart. It’s possible that he could end up with the most wins in football as well as basketball. Jeff Bellar at Norfolk Catholic, with four more seasons under his belt than Goltz in football, is at 380 wins.
Also the school’s chief administrative officer, Goltz said 700 will just be the next win. But there was something special to passing Duane Mendlik, whose last school was Wisner-Pilger, by getting win No. 695 on opening night. It was a home game and in the Fr. Robert Roh Activity Center, a home court the school didn’t have on campus until 2015.
“It was really neat that it was on that court and a lot of family could be there," Goltz said. “But then, it was like, now, let’s get on to the rest. We have a really good schedule.”
Drew Billeter helped Loomis to a state title in 2014. Sacred Heart also won that year, obviously in different classes. Now back coaching at Loomis, Billeter said Goltz knows how to dissect a game. “And his ability to get his kids so discipline is remarkable in my opinion. He does such a good job of isolating mismatches. I thought that was probably the strength that he had tonight over me.”
Here’s something you might not know about Goltz (digital archives at work again). While he graduated from Sacred Heart in 1981, most of his childhood was not in Nebraska. His father, Marvin (who died in 1992), worked for a mobile home manufacturer in Falls City and then the job took the Goltz family to Danville, Virginia, from 1966 to 1978. The Goltzes returned to the Rulo area to farm and Doug finished his final three years of high school at Sacred Heart.
Had the family stayed east, how would Nebraska’s small-school athletic history have changed?
Omaha Skutt 35, Kearney Catholic 31
Skutt’s guard trio of JJ Ferrin, Grant Dvorak and James Gninefou combined for the Class B No. 4 SkyHawks' 12-point fourth quarter.
Ferrin had 12 for the game. Gninefou had his 10 in the second half. Dvorak had the 3-pointer — following the SkyHawks’ fourth offensive rebound — that put Skutt ahead 26-24 with 6:11 left and the game’s next basket nearly four minutes later.
All-state football player Brett Mahony had five of his game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter for C-1 No. 5 Kearney Catholic, but no other Star scored more than five and the team didn’t have a double-digit quarter.
Kearney Catholic (6-1).....9 4 9 9—31
Omaha Skutt (4-0).........10 3 10 12—35
KC: Brett Mahony 14, Dylan Merz 6, Turner Plugge 5, Garret Schmaderer 4, Mason Mandernach 2.
OS: JJ Ferrin 12, James Gninefou 10, Grant Dvorak 5, Jake Brack 5, Nate Zuroske 2, Gabe Edstrand 1.
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Loomis 47
Jakob Jordan led the D-2 No. 1 Irish (5-0), last year’s state champion, with 21 points after junior Evan Keithley got them started by making 4-of-5 3s in the opening quarter. Quinn Johnson had his second 30-point game for D-1 No. 4 Loomis (4-3) with 32.
Loomis (4-3).............................16 13 8 10—47
Falls City Sacred Heart (5-0)....18 12 10 15—55
L: Quinn Johnson 32, Shay Swanson 11, Cale Nelson 2, Cristian Blincow 2.
SH: Jakob Jordan 21, Evan Keithley 12, Brogan Nachtigal 10, Joe Simon 6, Jake Froeschl 3, Sam Dunn 3.
O’Neill St. Mary’s 65, Blue Hill 45
Aidan Hedstrom scored 17 of his game-high 28 points after halftime as the D-1 No. 4 Cardinals (5-1) held Blue Hill to 12 second-half points after trailing 33-27. MJ Coffey had 14 of his team-high 15 for Blue Hill (2-5) in the first half.
O’Neill SM (5-1)....14 13 21 17—65
Blue Hill (2-5).......17 16 6 6—45
OSM: Aidan Hedstrom 28, Isaac Everitt 13, Tate Thompson 10, Adam Everitt 6, Blake Benson 4, Dalton Alder 2, Charles Barlow 2.
BH: MJ Coffey 15, Jake Bonifas 11, Caleb Karr 8, Krae Ockinga 7, Kyle Hubl 2, TJ Ockinga 2.
Amherst 70, Central City 46
Down 10 after the first quarter, Class C-2’s No. 9 Broncos outscored Central City 45-12 in the middle quarters. Tayje Hadwiger and Ethan Eloe each had 19 points for 6-0 Amherst.
Central City (4-3)....18 8 4 16—46
Amherst (6-0)...........8 22 23 17—70
CC: Kenai Kearney 17, Ayden Zikmund 11, Ashton Gragg 6, Seth Glass 5, Tanner Ryan 2, Colter Lueders 2, Derek Pfeifer 2, Dylan Pfeifer 1.
A: Tayje Hadwiger 19, Ethan Eloe 19, Josh Klingelhoefer 10, Nolan Eloe 7, Scout Simmons 7, Austin Adelung 5, Reilly Fisher 3.
Bellevue West falls in Sioux Falls
Preseason No. 1 Bellevue West (5-1) was beaten in the paint while losing 81-62 in the Hoophall Central showcase Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The nation’s No. 6 team scored 44 points down low. Five-star junior guard Jared McCain had a game-high 32 points as Centennial outscored the Thunderbirds 21-4 on fast breaks. The Californians never trailed and used a 25-8 third quarter to control the game.
West’s Josiah Dotzler had 14 points and 6-foot-6 freshman Robbie Garcia had 10 points and 10 rebounds coming off the bench.
The loss won’t affect West’s standing in the new Top 10 that comes out Monday.