Pospisil: FCSH coach is one away from 700 wins after Irish down Loomis at Heartland Hoops Classic

Also the school’s chief administrative officer, Goltz said 700 will just be the next win. But there was something special to passing Duane Mendlik, whose last school was Wisner-Pilger, by getting win No. 695 on opening night. It was a home game and in the Fr. Robert Roh Activity Center, a home court the school didn’t have on campus until 2015.

“It was really neat that it was on that court and a lot of family could be there," Goltz said. “But then, it was like, now, let’s get on to the rest. We have a really good schedule.”

Drew Billeter helped Loomis to a state title in 2014. Sacred Heart also won that year, obviously in different classes. Now back coaching at Loomis, Billeter said Goltz knows how to dissect a game. “And his ability to get his kids so discipline is remarkable in my opinion. He does such a good job of isolating mismatches. I thought that was probably the strength that he had tonight over me.”