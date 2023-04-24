Mike Patterson picked a fine time to turn over temporary custody of these ratings to me, someone whose last season on the beat was 1990.

Don’t worry. Mike will be back in time for districts. And I’m sure he’ll explain his excellent adventure.

But he left with Class A as unsettled as April weather. Nearly every team, and every one in last week’s ratings, lost at least once.

Part of it was a crunch of games last week that tested pitching depth. Millard West, for example, played seven games in six days.

The Wildcats (22-4) opened the week with a loss to Millard South, then got their payback over the Patriots two days later in the Metro Conference semifinals and won the league tournament hours later by beating Elkhorn South 9-5.

On to Papillion-La Vista’s invitational, where Gretna had the Wildcats’ number for a second time. Dragons 5, Wildcats 1 in the semifinals.

The 5-2 week was still enough to return Millard West to No. 1 in Class A and the Top 10.

Lincoln East (19-4) loses its hold on No. 1, dropping to No. 4, after splitting back-to-back games with new No. 10 Lincoln Southwest and losing in pool play to Class B Waverly in its home invitational.

Elkhorn South (17-6) won the Papillion tournament, beating Gretna 7-1 for the title, making up in part for its losses to Class B Bennington (9-10) and Millard West that opened the Storm’s week.

On and on down the line. The only teams not to lose in Class A were Lincoln Northeast, back up to .500 (11-11) with five wins against unranked teams, and Omaha North (12-7), which played one game and had another one postponed.

Elkhorn South moves into second, with Gretna (16-5) gaining three spots to third. The Dragons won their first four of the week before the loss to Elkhorn South.

Class B leader Elkhorn North (15-4) remains No. 7 in the Top 10 after a 5-0 week, the last three wins coming in the Bennington tournament, improved the Wolves’ record to 15-4.

Norris (16-8) won the Lincoln East tournament, starting with a win over Millard South, to rise from No. 4 to No. 2. But a 3-2 loss at Nebraska City last Tuesday is enough not to have the Titans be the second Class B team in the Top 10.

Waverly, the Lincoln East runner-up, and Hastings, the Bennington runner-up, are No. 8 and No. 9 while bumping out Beatrice (0-4 week) and Elkhorn Mount Michael (0-3).

Class C leader Malcolm (17-2) bounced back from opening last week with a 3-2 loss at Plattsmouth by winning four in a row, including three games against ranked teams. The last was 7-4 over No. 2 Central City.

Wayne takes over No. 10 from Omaha Concordia by winning three in a row while Concordia split four games.

District seeding this week

In Class B and Class C only. Class A teams will be seeded after games of May 2.

Tuesday is the cutoff for games for Class B and C teams to count toward seedings. Pairings for the six districts in each class will be released Thursday.​