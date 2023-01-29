Pospisil: Five new large schools competing next year may shift level of play in Class B

Given that five new large schools will be in the mix by next school year, it’s time for the Nebraska School Activities Association to reconsider how it calculates Class B.

With 28 schools in boys basketball and 27 in girls basketball, Class B is the state’s smallest for number of schools.

Currently, the 60 largest schools are in Classes A or B. The cutoff between A and B is specified at 850. The remainder go into Class B.

Last week, the NSAA released the enrollment numbers it will use for 2023-24 classifications. Class A won’t change. The 850 cutoff (the students a school has in grades 9, 10 and 11) holds for a second year and the way it looks, won’t change. Proposals from the NSAA’s classification committee to raise it to 900 or 1,000 appear dead from the results of the January legislative district voting.

Class A has 33 schools now. A 34th comes next year with the new Gretna East, which has been accepted into the Metro Conference with the understanding that it will opt up into Class A. Also opening next year, but in Class B, will be Lincoln Standing Bear.

Thus Class B will be down to 26 teams if no school below the 60-school cutoff opts up. McCook did so this year in boys basketball, the reason there’s one more team than in Class B girls basketball.

Omaha Roncalli, Alliance and Omaha Gross apparently will be dropping to Class C-1 in boys basketball, Nebraska City and Sidney in girls basketball. They do have the opt-up provision.

Since there are five new schools, how about adding at least that amount to the 60-school cutoff? For sure in boys, it would help the level of play in Class B.

Big week for Bellevue West

An undefeated matchup with Sioux City East on Tuesday night begins a three-game homestand for the top-ranked Thunderbirds (16-0). They follow with weekend games against No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep (14-5) and No. 9 Lincoln Pius X (12-5).

East (16-0) visits Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-6) on Monday before taking on Bellevue West. Fitzy Grant and Preston Dobbs, each averaging 15 points, lead the Black Raiders. They average 74 points a game and their average winning margin is nearly 25 points. Pretty close to the Thunderbirds’ 76 and 28, respectively.

West remained 23rd in the latest MaxPrep national rankings.

Salute to officials

A belated shoutout to the men and women in the stripes. The NSAA’s winter officials appreciation week was last week. Wherever I was, the request by schools to honor the game’s officials with a standing ovation was heeded.

Declining participation

Over the past five seasons, the state has seen basketball participation decline by 1,000 in girls and 500 in boys.

Part of it is the NSAA adding girls and boys bowling and, more so, girls wrestling. But the dropoff in boys is curious. Are we seeing a different generation with other interests start to come through the high school grades? And can that be reversed?

Undefeateds down to five

The survivors are Bellevue West, Ogallala (19-0) in C-1, Doniphan-Trumbull (17-0) in C-2 and Maywood-Hayes Center (18-0) and Leyton (17-0) in D-1. All have gotten through conference tournaments except for Doniphan-Trumbull, which is in the LouPlatte this week with the semifinals and final at Central City’s new domed gym.

Do the Class A shuffle

Lincoln Southeast’s six-game winning streak over 17 days, with a 60-41 win over Lincoln East last week the gem, took the Knights from 5-6 to 11-6. They vault from ninth to fifth in the Top 10 and bump the Spartans a notch down to sixth. Lincoln Southwest returns at No. 10 after a pair of losses, albeit to top-five teams, by previous No. 9 Elkhorn South.

Skutt 0-2 against Top 10

Tough week for the Class B-leading SkyHawks, losing 54-49 at Lincoln Pius X and 66-55 at home to Omaha Central, in their chance to crack the all-class Top 10.

Quite likely, the Top 10 won’t have a team outside Class A the rest of the season. But the SkyHawks remain the cream of Class B.

Larry King, 75

What high school in the state doesn’t have a trophy or plaque from Awards Unlimited of Lincoln? Larry King and a college buddy, Larry Loomis, started the company from scratch in 1977 and it lasted 38 years, with customers in every state, until they sold to Regal Awards of Omaha.

King, 75, died Thursday. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr.

A graduate of Oakland High School and UNL, King taught at Ralston, worked for the Nebraska Department of Education and was principal and athletic director at Lyons High School before his business start-up.

Survivors include his wife, Connie; daughter Holly King; and stepsons Ryan and Troy Hilligas.

