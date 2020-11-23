Pospisil: Football finals mark a victory over coronavirus for high school sports

Omaha Westside made it all the way.

So did Elkhorn, Pierce, Ord, Dundy County-Stratton, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and McCool Junction.

So did the fall season of high school sports in Nebraska.

“That cannot be unnoticed,” Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman says, “the sacrifices each team and families made to make sure the players were safe throughout the year. No one thought we would get through the season.

“The amount of planning by our district and coaches starting after July 4 was intense and specific. Not only was that the case for Westside but for all Metro schools. Athletic directors and school administrators worked all summer to have a season, and we were able to pull it off.”

Given its returning talent, Westside was going to work as hard as any school to make it all the way in football. When it lost its two OPS opponents from the schedule, it secured replacement games with Kearney and Overland Park (Kansas) Aquinas. Had there been a Week 9, which was scrapped for the all-inclusive playoffs, Millard South was on board to fill that void.