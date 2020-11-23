Pospisil: Football finals mark a victory over coronavirus for high school sports

Omaha Westside made it all the way.
So did Elkhorn, Pierce, Ord, Dundy County-Stratton, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and McCool Junction.
So did the fall season of high school sports in Nebraska.
“That cannot be unnoticed,” Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman says, “the sacrifices each team and families made to make sure the players were safe throughout the year. No one thought we would get through the season.
“The amount of planning by our district and coaches starting after July 4 was intense and specific. Not only was that the case for Westside but for all Metro schools. Athletic directors and school administrators worked all summer to have a season, and we were able to pull it off.”
Given its returning talent, Westside was going to work as hard as any school to make it all the way in football. When it lost its two OPS opponents from the schedule, it secured replacement games with Kearney and Overland Park (Kansas) Aquinas. Had there been a Week 9, which was scrapped for the all-inclusive playoffs, Millard South was on board to fill that void.
In the playoffs, Westside beat Grand Island 49-3, Lincoln East 49-28 and, in a semifinal that was by far its closest game of the season, Millard South 35-33. Then came Friday’s 37-21 win over Elkhorn South for the school’s first football title since the great 1982 team that finished ninth in USA Today’s national ratings.
“I’m very emotional,” Westside coach Brett Froendt said afterward. “I’ve been here a very long time. There’s been a lot of players, good teams, a lot of great coaches, and (we’re) just finally glad to bring one home to everybody.”
Westside of 1982 won with defense. Its three playoff wins were 35-0, 35-0 and 34-0 while giving up 151 yards. Total.
Westside of 2020 won with explosive offense. The capper was Cole Payton’s five-touchdown game against the Storm — three on runs of 4, 1 and 37 yards and throws of 8 yards to Anthony White and 18 to Koby Bretz that broke a 14-14 tie in the final 30 seconds of the first half. The North Dakota State pledge threw for his season high of 218 yards and ran for 139.
Froendt said Westside’s offensive line, which Elkhorn South challenged as well as any opponent, “stuck in there after some rough times” to start the game. Part of the Warriors’ game plan, the coach said, was simply to have Payton “drop back and let him run because they’re such a good defense, but they spread out a lot.”
Westside went wire-to-wire atop the Top 10.
Bellevue West No. 2
Millard South took Westside to the wire. Elkhorn South played for the title. But Bellevue West clearly was the second-best team in the state, even with its 41-40 overtime loss to Kearney in the quarterfinal. We’ll never know how a Westside-Bellevue West game would have played out. Alas.
Bellevue West beat Millard South by 20. Millard South beat Elkhorn South by three. Such is the rationale for the order of No. 2 Bellevue West, No. 3 Millard South and No. 4 Elkhorn South. No. 5 Kearney used its advantage of getting a rematch with Bellevue West after losing 49-14 in the regular season to springboard from eighth to fifth.
The distinction between Kearney (5-5) and No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (8-1), which edged the Bearcats 14-10 in the season opener, is Kearney’s win over Bellevue West, its 28-21 overtime loss to Elkhorn South in the regular season and from comparative scores in their playoff games with Elkhorn South. Southeast lost 28-3, Kearney 10-3.
Omaha Creighton Prep, Lincoln East, Millard North and Gretna complete the Top 10 that this year is a Class A-only grouping.
Other classes
Class B: Preseason No. 1 Elkhorn (11-2) fulfilled that prediction with a 42-19 home-final win over Aurora for its first crown since 2011 and sixth — over five decades — for coach Mark Wortman. From No. 2 Aurora on down is a jumble. No. 3 Hastings played Elkhorn closer but lost during the year to Aurora. No. 4 Plattsmouth was a touchdown away from playing Elkhorn in the final and had beaten pre-playoff No. 1 Bennington. Bennington is fifth as the only team to defeat Elkhorn and Aurora. Waverly’s win over Norris gives the Vikings the nod for sixth.
Class C-1: Preseason No. 4 Pierce (12-0), last year’s runner-up, tops the field for the first time since 2008 after its 28-19 championship win over Adams Central. No. 2, however, is St. Paul for its 26-20 October win over the runner-up Patriots. St. Paul’s two losses were to the champions, whose closest game of the year was 21-14 over the Wildcats in the semifinal.
Class C-2: Preseason No. 5 Ord (12-0), which came down from Class C-1, completed its first undefeated season since 1955 and has its first ratings title. The Chanticleers won 28-7 Friday at Fremont Bergan, which keeps its pre-playoff No. 2 ranking.
Eight Man-1: DCS (12-0) went wire-to-wire for its first state and ratings honors, winning 42-36 in double overtime at seasonlong No. 2 Burwell. Neligh-Oakdale moves past playoff-ineligible Wakefield into fifth for its 49-48 playoff setback to Burwell.
Eight Man-2: Preseason No. 5 BDS (12-0), which came down from Eight Man-1, defeated first-time finalist Sandhills/Thedford 36-28 in a home win at Shickley for its third crown in six years. No. 3 Central Valley’s 40-36 loss was the closest game of the season for BDS, which beat four of the top six teams.
Six Man: Seasonlong No. 1 McCool Junction (12-0) became the first in six man with an 800-point season. The Mustangs defeated pre-playoff No. 2 Sterling 70-20 in the final at UNK for their first undefeated season, state title and ratings crown.
Expect more on the season that was later this week.
Final word
In less than two weeks, winter sports are to begin. The NSAA already has canceled jamboree basketball games, for which the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation will take a financial hit, but consider it a necessary move for a better chance at getting in the games that count.
“I don’t like using a war theme,” Westside’s Kerkman said, “but one athletic director said with the end of fall sports, the battle might be over but the war is not.
“We cannot let our guard down now as we approach the winter season. I know we can get the winter sports in if we continue to practice safe protocols.”
