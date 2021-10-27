Pospisil: Forecasting the Nebraska high school state football playoffs

Millard South or Bellevue West?
For this column forecasting the state football playoffs, it was the last pick made. The one that furrowed the brow the most.
While Millard South is expected to be in the Class A final (though the first-round game with Omaha North is no picnic), Bellevue West has a more rigorous path to Memorial Stadium.
West should face red-hot Omaha Creighton Prep in the quarterfinals. That winner likely gets defending champion Omaha Westside in the semifinals. West and Westside beat the Junior Jays in the first month of the season, but nobody wants to play Prep now.
What I see as concerns for the teams most capable of making a title run — including 2020 runner-up Elkhorn South as Millard South’s possible semifinal foe — include injuries to running backs Marty Brown of Prep and Cole Ballard of Elkhorn South, a majority of Millard South’s starters seldom leaving the field, and Westside not facing a top-tier offense all season.
Bellevue West has settled in at quarterback with Luke Johannsen, running back LJ Richardson appears over the ankle injury that slowed him at the end of the Prep game and for the home loss to Millard South, and the Thunderbirds are using more of their studs on defense.
This is why the preseason No. 1 gets the final pick.
First round: Millard South over Omaha North, North Platte over Columbus, Gretna over Lincoln East, Elkhorn South over Kearney, Bellevue West over Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Creighton Prep over Grand Island, Omaha Burke over Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Westside over Papillion-La Vista South
Quarterfinals: Millard South over North Platte, Elkhorn South over Gretna, Bellevue West over Prep, Westside over Burke
Semifinals: Millard South over Elkhorn South, Bellevue West over Westside
Final: Bellevue West over Millard South
Sleeper: Prep
Class B
Bennington has one of the best Class B offenses in recent years, putting up 500 yards a game with run-pass balance. And its defense has stepped up.
The forecast is for a rematch with 2020 runner-up Aurora, which the Badgers beat 55-44 on the road Sept. 3.
First round: Bennington over McCook, Waverly over Grand Island Northwest, Seward over Omaha Roncalli, Elkhorn over York, Plattsmouth over Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt over Norris, Scottsbluff over Beatrice, Aurora over Lexington
Quarterfinals: Bennington over Waverly, Elkhorn over Seward, Plattsmouth over Skutt, Aurora over Scottsbluff
Semifinals: Bennington over Elkhorn, Aurora over Plattsmouth
Final: Bennington over Aurora
Sleeper: Waverly
Class C-1
The bracket hardly worked to the advantage of No. 1 seed Ashland-Greenwood. To get to its first final since 2014, the Jays may have to knock out 2020 runner-up Adams Central, 2020 champion Pierce and Columbus Scotus.
The other half of the bracket lacks a clear favorite. The pick here is Boone Central, with the Cardinals winning a battle of the birds against Ashland in the final.
First round: Ashland-Greenwood over Adams Central, Pierce over Broken Bow, Chadron over Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus over Fort Calhoun, Boone Central over Wayne, Columbus Lakeview over Milford, Auburn over Wahoo, Kearney Catholic over Boys Town
Quarterfinals: Ashland over Pierce, Scotus over Chadron, Boone over Lakeview, Kearney Catholic over Auburn
Semifinals: Ashland over Scotus, Boone over Kearney Catholic
Final: Boone over Ashland
Sleeper: Adams Central
Class C-2
Looks like there will be a collision in Lincoln of Norfolk Catholic and 2020 runner-up Fremont Bergan. But Bergan has the express train with brothers Koa and Kade McIntyre. A derailment always is possible, but this seems to be Bergan’s year.
First round: Norfolk Catholic over Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic over North Platte St. Patrick’s, Hastings St. Cecilia over Wahoo Neumann, Yutan over Wilber-Clatonia, Ord over Centennial, Lincoln Lutheran over Gordon-Rushville, David City Aquinas over Sutton, Fremont Bergan over Oakland-Craig
Quarterfinals: Norfolk Catholic over Cedar, Yutan over St. Cecilia, Ord over Lutheran, Bergan over Aquinas
Semifinals: Norfolk Catholic over Yutan, Bergan over Ord
Final: Bergan over Norfolk Catholic
Sleeper: Aquinas
Eight Man-1
Other senior classes have been to the state finals for all four years, which is what Burwell is after. But none have left the field every single time with silver medals. So far the Longhorns are 0-3 in finals, never losing by more than six points.
If they win it all this year, and that’s a tenuous pick with the number of talented teams out there, they will have earned the golds.
Round of 16: Burwell over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Anselmo-Merna over Stanton, Howells-Dodge over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Dundy County Stratton over Nebraska Christian, Arapahoe over Perkins County, Neligh-Oakdale over Hitchcock County, Cross County over Weeping Water, Nebraska City Lourdes over Sutherland
Quarterfinals: Burwell over Anselmo-Merna, Howells-Dodge over DCS, Neligh over Arapahoe, Cross County over Lourdes
Semifinals: Burwell over Howells-Dodge, Cross County over Neligh
Final: Burwell over Cross County
Sleeper: Lourdes
Eight Man-2
Falls City Sacred Heart-Kenesaw in the Round of 16? Hard to believe. And it happened in part because Leyton, which tied Sacred Heart in points, got two bonus points for having Eight Man-1 team Kimball on the schedule, only to get the win on a forfeit. No system is perfect.
Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said before the season that Kenesaw and Sandhills/Thedford were teams to watch, and I think we’ll be watching them meet in the final.
Round of 16: Sandhills/Thedford over Mead, Osceola over Leyton, Riverside over Johnson-Brock, Bloomfield over Elgin/Pope John, BDS over Pender, Mullen over Ansley-Litchfield, Kenesaw over Falls City Sacred Heart, Humphrey St. Francis over Blue Hill
Quarterfinals: Sandhills/Thedford over Osceola, Riverside over Bloomfield, Mullen over BDS, Kenesaw over St. Francis
Semifinals: Sandhills/Thedford over Riverside, Kenesaw over Mullen
Final: Kenesaw over Sandhills/Thedford
Sleeper: Sacred Heart
Six Man
It figures to be a final between Cody-Kilgore and 2020 runner-up Sterling, which could have to take out defending champion McCool Junction in the quarterfinals.
First round: Potter-Dix over Sioux County, Silver Lake over Lincoln Parkview, McCool Junction over Franklin, Sterling over Spalding Academy, Red Cloud over Pawnee City, Wallace over Hay Springs, Arthur County over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Cody-Kilgore over Stuart
Quarterfinals: Potter-Dix over Silver Lake, Sterling over McCool, Red Cloud over Wallace, Cody-Kilgore over Arthur
Semifinals: Sterling over Potter-Dix, Cody over Red Cloud
Final: Sterling over Cody
Sleeper: McCool