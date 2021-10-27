Pospisil: Forecasting the Nebraska high school state football playoffs

Millard South or Bellevue West?

For this column forecasting the state football playoffs, it was the last pick made. The one that furrowed the brow the most.

While Millard South is expected to be in the Class A final (though the first-round game with Omaha North is no picnic), Bellevue West has a more rigorous path to Memorial Stadium.

West should face red-hot Omaha Creighton Prep in the quarterfinals. That winner likely gets defending champion Omaha Westside in the semifinals. West and Westside beat the Junior Jays in the first month of the season, but nobody wants to play Prep now.

What I see as concerns for the teams most capable of making a title run — including 2020 runner-up Elkhorn South as Millard South’s possible semifinal foe — include injuries to running backs Marty Brown of Prep and Cole Ballard of Elkhorn South, a majority of Millard South’s starters seldom leaving the field, and Westside not facing a top-tier offense all season.

Bellevue West has settled in at quarterback with Luke Johannsen, running back LJ Richardson appears over the ankle injury that slowed him at the end of the Prep game and for the home loss to Millard South, and the Thunderbirds are using more of their studs on defense.